CHAMPAIGN -- Four more Champaign County residents have died of COVID-19.

Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde announced two more deaths Wednesday morning and two additional deaths in the afternoon. They  included a woman in her 90s, two women in their 100s and a man in his 50s.

As of Wednesday, 201 people in Champaign County have lost their lives to COVID.

In other updates from the health district Wednesday:

-- Number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID: 21, two more than the previous day.

-- New cases reported in the past day: 54.

-- New COVID tests reported since Saturday: 12,715.

-- Total cases in the county to date: 26,907.

-- Number of close contacts being quarantined: 367, up seven from Tuesday.

