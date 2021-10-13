CHAMPAIGN -- Four more Champaign County residents have died of COVID-19.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde announced two more deaths Wednesday morning and two additional deaths in the afternoon. They included a woman in her 90s, two women in their 100s and a man in his 50s.
As of Wednesday, 201 people in Champaign County have lost their lives to COVID.
In other updates from the health district Wednesday:
-- Number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID: 21, two more than the previous day.
-- New cases reported in the past day: 54.
-- New COVID tests reported since Saturday: 12,715.
-- Total cases in the county to date: 26,907.
-- Number of close contacts being quarantined: 367, up seven from Tuesday.