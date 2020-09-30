At a virtual news conference Wednesday, the state's top public health official discussed the effect of the University of Illinois’ massive testing output on its region’s positivity rate, reports Jerry Nowicki of Capitol News Illinois.
While Gov. J.B. Pritzker said nine of Illinois' 11 regions were seeing decreasing rates, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike pointed out that the lowest region — Region 6, including the Champaign-Urbana area — had a rate lowered by the UI’s massive testing program, which on some days accounts for 20 percent of the state’s testing output.
Region 6 has a 2.2 percent positivity rate, but with the UI tests removed, it’s actually at 7.1 percent.
“We want to ensure that the large volume of tests at Urbana-Champaign does not overshadow the trends that we're seeing in the broader region, and we don't want to be inhibited from taking action to keep people safe,” Ezike said, noting IDPH would share the data without the UI numbers and apply mitigations if regional metrics are hit with UI tests excluded.
“If regional metrics are tripped in Region 6 by looking at the data in this way, the entire region, including Champaign County, will still be required to implement mitigation efforts,” she said.
UI: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases, 0.4 percent seven-day rate
The UI's seven-day positivity held at 0.4 percent for the sixth straight day.
According to data updated Wednesday, 10,637 new tests Tuesday produced 36 new campus cases, a daily rate of 0.3 percent.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,104 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,386 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
IDPH: Halloween guidelines issued
A mask that comes with a Halloween costume won’t cut it on Oct. 31, the Illinois Department of Public Health reminded trick-or-treaters on Wednesday.
A month before the first Halloween since a global pandemic was declared, the state released its first detailed set of do’s and don’ts — both for those seeking and handing out candy.
Here’s a summary, straight from IDPH guidelines:
Neighborhood trick-or-treating
1. "As an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating, anyone who would like to distribute treats should leave individually wrapped candy or treats on a table, on their front walkways, sidewalks, or any outdoor space that allows for at least 6 feet of social distance from the door,” IDPH says. “The individually wrapped candy should be spread out so each piece is not touching another. Anyone distributing candy or treats should wash their hands properly for at least 20 seconds before placing the candy on the table and when replenishing."
2. "All individuals participating in trick-or-treating, including those passing out candy should maintain social distance of least 6 feet and wear proper face coverings. A costume mask, such as those worn for Halloween, is not a substitute for a face covering. If face coverings are worn under costume masks, please ensure this does not create breathing problems, and if so, discard the costume mask."
3. "Only household members should trick-or-treat together, and they should maintain 6-feet social distance from other trick-or-treaters at all times. Mixed household trick-or-treaters are discouraged."
4. "Alcohol-based hand sanitizer should be carried and used frequently."
5. "Candy collected during trick-or-treating should not be consumed until after handwashing. As always, a parent/guardian should check all candy to make sure it is wrapped and should discard unwrapped candy. And, of course, practice good dental hygiene as well."
6. "Outdoor areas are preferred for trick-or-treating. Enclosed indoor areas, like apartment buildings, present greater risk of transmission. Open doors and windows as appropriate to promote increased ventilation."
Alternatives to trick-or-treating
"Trunk or treat events are considered a higher risk activity and are discouraged. An alternative activity involves trick-or-treating in a large parking lot or other outdoor setting with adherence to social distancing. Tables are pre-set up with participants allowed to parade with a parent/guardian while maintaining at least 6-feet social distancing and wearing proper face coverings at all times. A limited number of people should staff the event, keeping tables replenished and monitoring social distancing. Proper handwashing should be performed before candy is consumed."
1. "Recruit a set number of table sponsors."
2. "Create a timed entry schedule to figure out what the attendance limit will be."
3. "Create a map of where tables will be with plenty of space between."
4. "Advertise with information about reserved time slots, social distancing and mask wearing."
5. "Package candies or favors in treat bags for easy distribution."
6. "Create signage to direct the flow of foot traffic."
7. "Draw markers on the ground to indicate 6 feet for social distancing."
Other Halloween activities and events
— Haunted houses, forests or walks: "Halloween haunted houses are currently not allowed in Restore Illinois Phase 4 Guidelines. Instead consider open-air, one-way haunted forests or haunted walks where social distancing of 6 feet or greater and appropriate masking is enforced. If screaming is anticipated, even greater social distancing is advised to lower the risk of spreading respiratory viruses."
— Pumpkin patches, orchard visits and hayrides: "Visitors to these locations should use hand sanitizer before handling the produce. Cloth face coverings and social distancing should be enforced. Hayrides should not exceed 50% capacity with parties spaced at least six feet apart. Best practice is for hayrides to be limited to members of the same household. Participants should wear a mask to keep your nose and mouth covered at all times when around people who don’t live in your household."
— Fall festival events: "Avoid attending fall festivals outside your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19."
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Woman in her 80s is 21st fatality
A 21st Champaign County resident has died of COVID-19, the C-U Public Health District announced Wednesday.
The county’s first coronavirus-related death since Aug. 20 involved a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions, CUPHD Administrator Julie Pryde said.
Her death was among 35, spread across 22 of Illinois' 102 counties, announced Wednesday by the state:
- Bureau County: 1 female 80s
- Carroll County: 1 male 70s
- Champaign County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+
- DeKalb County: 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s
- Effingham County: 1 female 70s
- Fayette County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80
- Greene County: 2 females 70s
- Grundy County: 1 male 80s
- Jackson County: 1 female 60s
- Jersey County: 2 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s
- Lawrence County: 1 male 70s
- Macon County: 1 female 80s
- Madison County: 2 males 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s
- Williamson County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s
- Woodford County: 1 male 80s
Meanwhile, of 11,434 new tests in Champaign County, 46 came back positive Wednesday, a rate of 0.4 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate (0.5 percent) remained unchanged while the number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased by one, to seven.
Active cases grew by five, to 361, while recovered cases were up 40, to 4,355.
Pandemic totals: 526,539 tests and 4,737 confirmed cases.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 218 active (up six from Tuesday), 2,244 total (up 26)
- 61801/Urbana: 34 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 440 total (up five)
- 61822/Champaign: 22 active (up two from Tuesday), 338 total (up five)
- 61821/Champaign: 19 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 441 total (up three)
- 61853/Mahomet: 17 active (down one from Tuesday), 170 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 10 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 92 total (unchanged)
- 61802/Urbana: 8 active (down one from Tuesday), 333 total (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 8 active (up two from Tuesday),312 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 8 active (down two from Tuesday), 123 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 15 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (up one from Tuesday), 23 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (down one from Tuesday), 25 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 1 active (down one from Tuesday), 57 total (up one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 13 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (down one from Tuesday), 12 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (up one from Tuesday), 2 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total (unchanged)