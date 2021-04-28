WEDNESDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: Of Champaign County adults 16 and older, 51.0% (88,135) have received at least one dose, 40.2% (69,518) now fully vaccinated
Of 8,116 new tests, 69 came back positive Wednesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,176.
After four straight days of declines, active cases were up by 38 — to 447. Hospitalizations also rose — by one, to 14.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 105 active (up 3)
- 61821/Champaign: 85 active (up 6)
- 61801/Urbana: 58 active (up 5)
- 61802/Urbana: 45 active (up 3)
- 61822/Champaign: 38 active (up 3)
- 61866/Rantoul: 36 active (up 8)
- 61853/Mahomet: 25 active (up 3)
- 61874/Savoy: 10 active (up 1)
- 61843/Fisher: 8 active (up 5)
- 61880/Tolono: 8 active (down 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 7 active (up 1)
- 61849/Homer: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 4 active (down 1)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (up 2)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (up 1)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (up 1)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (down 1)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,023 cases (up 17)
- 10.01 to 20: 4,149 cases (up 15)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,491 cases (up 10)
- 40.01 to 50: 2,087 cases (up 7)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,736 cases (up 3)
- 10-and-under: 1,324 cases (up 11)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,321 cases (up 6)
- 70.01 to 80: 567 cases (unchanged)
- 80.01 to 90: 313 cases (unchanged)
- 90.01 to 100: 154 cases (unchanged)
- 100-plus: 8 cases (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 34 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 18 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,281,428 tests
- 20,176 confirmed cases
- 447 active cases
- 19,585 recovered cases
- 144 fatalities
- 15 county residents hospitalized
- 506 active close contacts in quarantine
- 27,340 close contacts quarantined
- 3,268 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate fell for a third straight day — from 3.7 to 3.6 percent — after new data from April 25 (892 tests, 28 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Iroquois County: 2.5 percent (-0.3)
- Douglas County: 2.8 percent (-0.3)
- Vermilion County: 2.8 percent (—)
- Moultrie County: 2.9 percent (-0.6)
- Piatt County: 3.0 percent (+0.2)
- Champaign County: 3.6 percent (-0.1)
- Ford County: 4.6 percent (+0.5)
- DeWitt County: 4.8 percent (+0.5)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.7 percent, unchanged overnight.
DANVILLE: Just one remaining active case at prison
The Danville Correctional Center, where 1,126 inmates and staff have tested positive since November, is down to a single active case.
It involves a staff member, one of 158 to contract COVID-19 the past six months. All 968 inmates who've had COVID-19 over that period are listed as recovered by the Illinois Department of Corrections.
UI CAMPUS: 8 new cases, seven-day rate at 0.14%
Eight new cases emerged from 8,537 tests Tuesday on the UI campus, according to data updated Wednesday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.14 percent. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic now stands at 6,701.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 77 positive tests — 36 involving undergrads, 20 faculty/staff members, seven grad students and 14 classified as "other."