Of 7,198 new tests, 55 came back positive Wednesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,413.
Active cases rose by 10, to 405. Hospitalizations were also up — by two, to 12.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 95 (up 8)
- 61820/Champaign: 53 (down 5)
- 61801/Urbana: 52 (up 8)
- 61822/Champaign: 46 (up 2)
- 61802/Urbana: 45 (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 34 (down 1)
- 61853/Mahomet: 30 (up 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 11 (down 2)
- 61843/Fisher: 9 (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 8 (down 2)
- 61880/Tolono: 5 (down 1)
- 61849/Homer: 4 (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 3 (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 2 (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 2 (up 2)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 0 (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro 0 (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,061 cases (up 12)
- 10.01 to 20: 4,200 cases (up 11)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,535 cases (up 9)
- 40.01 to 50: 2,121 cases (up 8)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,748 cases (up 4)
- 10-and-under: 1,358 cases (up 3)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,336 cases (up 5)
- 70.01 to 80: 577 cases (up 2)
- 80.01 to 90: 314 cases (unchanged)
- 90.01 to 100: 152 cases (unchanged)
- 100-plus: 8 cases (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 34 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 19 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,340,842 tests
- 20,413 confirmed cases
- 405 active cases
- 19,863 recovered cases
- 145 fatalities
- 12 county residents hospitalized
- 504 active close contacts in quarantine
- 27,754 close contacts quarantined
- 3,312 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate rose from 4.0 to 4.2 percent after new data from May 2 (892 tests, 41 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Douglas County: 1.3 percent (—)
- Vermilion County: 3.4 percent (—)
- Moultrie County: 3.7 percent (-0.1)
- Piatt County: 4.1 percent (+0.3)
- Champaign County: 4.2 percent (+0.2)
- Ford County: 6.6 percent (+1.0)
- Iroquois County: 6.1 percent (-0.1)
- DeWitt County: 6.3 percent (-0.3)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.7 percent, unchanged overnight.
UI CAMPUS: Seven-day positivity rate holds at 0.06%
Of 7,341 tests, just eight came back positive on the UI campus, continuing a string of days with new case totals in single digits.
The seven-day positivity rate held at 0.6 percent. The campus' pandemic case total now stands at 6,731.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 30 positive tests — 14 involving undergrads, 11 faculty/staff members, two grad students and three classified as "other."