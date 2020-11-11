Wednesday's coronavirus updates: In Vermilion, 23 hospitalized, 45 new cases; 145 Illinoisans lose lives, most since May; IDPH urges 3 weeks of working from home
Twenty-three Vermilion County residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19, the most in the area.
The confirmed case count grew by 45 Wednesday — with 31 others released from isolation, Vermilion now has 250 active cases.
How the new cases break down by age:
- One resident in their 90s
- Two in their 80s
- Two in their 70s
- Three in their 60s
- Five in their 50s
- 10 in their 40s
- Six in their 30s
- Eight in their 20s
- Two teens
- Five grade-school-aged children One pre-schooler
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate now at 12.2 percent
The seven-day positivity rate in the region that covers East Central Illinois rose again Wednesday — from 11.9 to 12.2 percent.
For restrictions to be lifted, the region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt, Vermilion and 16 other counties must have three consecutive days of a rate under 6.5 percent.
The metrics the state uses cover a period that ends three days earlier (figures posted Wednesday are through Nov.8) and exclude data from the UI campus’ massive saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 4.6 percent, up from 4.2 a day earlier).
A look at how the rate has grown over time:
- Oct. 26: 8.4 percent
- Oct. 27: 8.6 percent
- Oct. 28: 9.0 percent
- Oct. 29: 9.3 percent
- Oct. 30: 9.5 percent
- Oct. 31: 9.9 percent
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
- Nov. 6: 11.3 percent
- Nov. 7: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 8: 12.2 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day after Nov. 8 testing was factored in:
- Fayette: 23.3 percent (+0.5), 9 of 22 tests positive (40.9% daily rate) on Nov. 8
- Effingham: 21.4 percent (-1.1), 20 of 140 tests positive (14.3% daily rate) on Nov. 8
- Iroquois: 19.4 percent (+1.0), 26 of 108 tests positive (24.1% daily rate) on Nov. 8
- Clay: 15.9 percent (-1.0), 5 of 38 tests positive (13.2% daily rate) on Nov. 8
- Macon: 15.0 percent (+0.4), 78 of 509 tests positive (15.3% daily rate) on Nov. 8
- Cumberland: 13.9 percent (+2.5), 6 of 22 tests positive (27.3% daily rate) on Nov. 8
- Shelby: 13.4 percent (+2.0), 8 of 52 tests positive (15.4% daily rate) on Nov. 8
- DeWitt: 13.3 percent (+1.6), 14 of 70 tests positive (20.0% daily rate) on Nov. 8
- Douglas: 12.8 percent (+0.8), 15 of 86 tests positive (17.4% daily rate) on Nov. 8
- Clark: 12.6 percent (-0.5), 14 of 120 tests positive (11.7% daily rate) on Nov. 8
- Coles: 12.3 percent (+0.2), 22 of 154 tests positive (14.3% daily rate) on Nov. 8
- Vermilion: 12.3 percent (+0.4), 56 of 346 tests positive (16.2% daily rate) on Nov. 8
- Piatt: 11.8 percent (+1.0), 23 of 174 tests positive (13.2% daily rate) on Nov. 8
- Ford: 11.7 percent (+1.0), 10 of 75 tests positive (13.3% daily rate) on Nov. 8
- Edgar: 10.3 percent (+0.6), 1 of 14 tests positive (7.1% daily rate) on Nov. 8
- Richland: 9.8 percent (+1.0),4 of 16 tests positive (25.0% daily rate) on Nov. 8
- Jasper: 9.2 percent (+0.3), 1 of 8 tests positive (12.5% daily rate) on Nov. 8
- Crawford: 9.0 percent (+0.5), 0 of 1 tests positive (0.0% daily rate) on Nov. 8
- Lawrence: 8.7 percent (unchanged), 1 of 14 tests positive (7.1% daily rate) on Nov. 8
- Moultrie: 8.7 percent (-0.5), 5 of 48 tests positive (10.4% daily rate) on Nov. 8
- Champaign: 8.4 percent* (+0.3), 142 of 1,610 tests positive (8.8% daily rate) on Nov. 8
*-If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 1.9 percent, up from 1.7 overnight.
STATE: Daily death toll highest since May
Reports Peter Hancock of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 145 people in the state had died of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, the highest single-day death toll since the peak of the first wave of the pandemic in May, while overall hospital usage in the state reached its highest level.
IDPH also reported 12,657 new cases of the disease had been confirmed since Tuesday out of 93,464 tests performed, for a single-day statewide positivity rate of 13.5 percent. The preliminary rolling seven-day average positivity rate stood at 12.4 percent.
As of late Tuesday night, 5,042 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, a 6-percent increase over the previous day’s total and the largest number of hospitalizations due to the disease since April 28. Total hospital bed usage, including non-COVID patients, stood at 25,536, the highest at any point during the pandemic, leaving only 27 percent of the state’s total hospital capacity available.
Of those hospitalized, 951 were in intensive care units, accounting for a quarter of of all staffed ICU beds in the state, while 404 of those patients were on ventilators.
Hospital bed utilization was most severe in Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, and Region 10, suburban Cook County, where only 21 percent of beds were available.
Meanwhile, Region 1, in northwest Illinois, continued to post the state’s highest test positivity rate. The seven-day rolling average rate there stood at 18.3 percent as of Nov. 8, the most recent data available.
Region 7 stood at 17.7 percent while the other regions ranged from 11.8 percent in southern Illinois to 14.7 percent in Region 8, which is Kane and DuPage counties.
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 22 new cases, ranging in age from 1 to 90s
The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County grew by 22 Wednesday, to 1,086.
How the new cases break down by age:
- Boys aged 1 and 6
- Girls aged 7 and 11
- Two 15-year-old boys
- Three women and two men in their 20s
- One woman and one man in their 30s
- Two women and one man in their 40s
- One woman and one man in their 50s
- Two men in their 60s
- One woman in her 80s
- One woman in her 90s
IDPH: Three recommendations regarding work, activities, travel, gatherings
In an effort to bring down positivity rates statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health issued the following recommendations:
1. Work from home if possible.
“For the next three weeks, work with your employer to plan to work from home unless it is necessary for you to be in the workplace. We ask employers to make accommodation for this. Our goal is to reduce transmission as we head into the holidays so businesses and schools can remain open.”
2. Participate in essential activities only.
“For the next three weeks, stay home as much as possible, leaving only for necessary and essential activities, such as work that must be performed outside the home, COVID-19 testing, visiting the pharmacy and buying groceries.”
3. Limit travel and gatherings.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health experts tell us that gatherings and travel in and out of communities present a high risk of spreading the infection. In our current situation, with a rising prevalence of the virus, attending even small gatherings that mix households, or traveling to areas that are experiencing high rates of positivity, is not advised and is potentially dangerous. Please, travel only if necessary.”
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Seven residents hospitalized, 178 active cases
Wednesday’s larger-than-usual daily new case count — 305 — is partly a result of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District playing catchup from previous days, Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette’s Deb Pressey.
Unchanged since Tuesday: the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 (seven) and the death toll (37 after five were added Tuesday).
Other county numbers of note:
— Recovered cases were up by 127, to 6,884.
— Active cases were up by 178, to 528.
— Close contacts in quarantine were down by 65, to 1,212.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 155 active (up 61 from Tuesday), 3,015 total (up 84)
- 61821/Champaign: 66 active (up 20 from Tuesday), 786 total (up 34)
- 61801/Urbana: 61 active (up 14 from Tuesday), 697 total (up 28)
- 61822/Champaign: 55 active (up 16 from Tuesday), 608 total (up 35)
- 61802/Urbana: 32 active (up 11 from Tuesday), 507 total (up 19)
- 61866/Rantoul: 27 active (down one from Tuesday), 612 total (up 18)
- 61853/Mahomet: 24 active (up nine from Tuesday), 302 total (up 13)
- 61874/Savoy: 22 active (up 12 from Tuesday), 203 total (up 21)
- 61880/Tolono: 20 active (up eight from Tuesday), 127 total (up 12)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 14 active (up five from Tuesday), 173 total (up nine)
- 61847/Gifford: 12 active (up five from Tuesday), 37 total (up nine)
- 61864/Philo: 7 active (up six from Tuesday), 47 total (up six)
- 61862/Penfield: 7 active (up five from Tuesday), 19 total (up five)
- 61843/Fisher: 6 active (up one from Tuesday), 71 total (up two)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (down one from Tuesday), 33 total (up one)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (up one from Tuesday), 27 total (up two)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (up two from Tuesday), 24 total (up two)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (up two from Tuesday), 21 total (up two)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active unchanged from Tuesday), 17 total (up one)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 15 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 43 total (up one)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (up one from Tuesday), 7 total (up one)
- 61852/Longview: 1 active (up 1 from Tuesday), 1 total (up one)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (down one from Tuesday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (down one from Tuesday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 901,881
- 7,449 confirmed cases
- 37 fatalities
- 11,458 close contacts quarantined
- 1,194 close contacts that became positive
PIATT & DEWITT COUNTIES: 'We are experiencing the peak number of cases we've seen during this pandemic this week'
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal-Republican:
Piatt and DeWitt counties recorded a total of 124 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday through Monday, according to the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
There were also two new deaths reported — one for each county. That brings the number of COVID-related fatalities to eight in DeWitt and five in Piatt.
Of the new cases on Nov. 6-9, 78 of the 124 were in Piatt, with 42 of those tied to residents in Monticello. In DeWitt County, Clinton continues to record the majority of cases, with 30 of the 46 new positive tests attributed to that town.
“We are experiencing the peak number of cases we've seen during this pandemic this week,” said local health director Dave Remmert.
A breakdown of the new DeWitt cases by town:
- Clinton: 30
- Farmer City: 5
- Wapella: 3
- Kenney: 3
- DeWitt: 1
- Weldon: 1
- DeLand: 1
- Lane: 1
- Waynesville: 1
The new Piatt cases by town:
- Monticello: 42
- Cerro Gordo: 9
- Mansfield: 9
- Bement: 6
- Hammond: 3
- Atwood: 3
- White Heath: 2
- Cisco: 2
- La Place: 2
UI: Seven-day positivity rate remains 0.6 percent
The seven-day positivity rate on campus held at 0.6 percent after 10,324 new tests and 57 new cases were factored in on Wednesday.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 3,276 unique cases of COVID-19 on the UI campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 3,558 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: 10,324 new tests, 57 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 9: 11,800 new tests, 76 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 5,339 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 6: 10,429 new tests, 48 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 8,895 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1: 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
SPRINGFIELD: 'It’s not safe or responsible to have a legislative session under these circumstances’
Reports Peter Hancock of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
The fall veto session of the Illinois General Assembly that was scheduled to begin next week has been canceled amid a worsening COVID-19 pandemic, Democratic leaders announced this week, prompting Republicans to question the motives behind that decision.
House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President Don Harmon, both Democrats, said in a joint statement Monday that the decision was made out of concern for the safety of lawmakers, staff, their families and the general public, although they left open the possibility that it could be rescheduled if public health conditions improve.
“The front page in (Tuesday’s) Springfield paper warns of a COVID ‘tsunami’ sweeping the region and its health care system,” Harmon, D-Oak Park, said. “This is not the time to physically bring together hundreds of people from all around the state. Given what’s happening, it was an obvious decision. It’s not safe or responsible to have a legislative session under these circumstances.”
“The health and safety of the people who work for and serve in the Illinois General Assembly, and their respective families, is paramount,” Madigan added. “We will continue to monitor the situation, consult medical experts and do intend to schedule additional session days so we can finish our important work.”
Lawmakers typically hold a brief session in the fall to deal with any legislation from the regular session that was vetoed by the governor. This year’s session was scheduled to run Nov. 17-19 and Dec. 1-3.
This year, however, there were no vetoes to deal with, largely because the regular session was severely shortened due to the pandemic, which reached its initial peak in April and early May. The House and Senate held a brief, four-day special session in late May, under strict masking and social distancing requirements, after it appeared the pandemic was subsiding.
Since early October, however, cases throughout the state have been rising sharply to levels exceeding those of the early pandemic phase, particularly in Region 3 of central Illinois, which includes the capital city. As of Nov. 7, the most recent data available, the rolling seven-day average test positivity rate in Region 3 stood at 15.2 percent and had risen in eight of the previous 10 days.
The decision to call off the veto session came at virtually the same time that Sangamon County and the city of Springfield — which had initially resisted Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s enhanced mitigation orders — announced they would begin enforcing those orders on Friday, including closing bars and restaurants to indoor service.
Even though there were no pressing veto issues to deal with, the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus had hoped to use the veto session to advance its agenda of racial justice and equity reforms across a wide range of issues – an agenda that both Harmon and Madigan said they would support.
But Sen. Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, the Senate Majority Leader and chair of the ILBC, said those issues would have to wait until it is safe for the General Assembly to convene.
“We are still in the midst of a pandemic, and COVID-19 cases are surging across the state, making the risk too high for the General Assembly to gather at this time,” Lightford said in a statement. “While we will not be able to pass legislation as soon as we hoped, the urgency to bring an end to systemic racism remains. The moment to put forth this critical agenda is now, and I know President Harmon and Speaker Madigan share our concerns and our commitment to making a difference.”
The other significant issue pending before the General Assembly is the ongoing investigation into Madigan’s role in a bribery scheme involving utility giant Commonwealth Edison. In response to a petition by House Republicans, a Special Investigating Committee was formed to determine whether there was sufficient evidence to commence disciplinary proceedings.
But that committee has only met twice, most recently on Sept. 29. After that meeting, the chair of the committee, Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, announced the committee would not meet again until after the Nov. 3 general election. He has since delayed proceedings indefinitely, saying the committee is waiting for ComEd officials to produce documents the panel has requested.
House rules still require that its committees meet and conduct business in person, and Republicans had hoped that the veto session would provide an opportunity for the Special Investigating Committee to resume its work. But the cancellation of the veto session prompted some GOP lawmakers to question the Democratic leaders’ motives.
“We were able to meet safely in May in an environment that included testing, mask mandates, regular use of hand sanitizer, and more than ample room to practice social distancing,” Rep. Amy Grant, R-Wheaton, said in a statement. “No one from the House, Senate or staff contracted COVID-19 during our session in May, so we know staff is capable of putting adequate safety precautions in place. Congress is meeting and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be.”
“I can’t help but wonder if the cancellation has more to do with political unrest within the House Democratic caucus than it has to do with health and safety,” Rep. Steve Reick, R-Woodstock, said in a separate statement. “I certainly hope that’s not the case, because it would be a great injustice if Speaker Madigan has placed his political problems ahead of our ability to do the people’s work during a scheduled veto session.”
The 101st General Assembly officially comes to an end on Jan. 12, the day before the next session begins and newly-elected and reelected lawmakers are sworn into office. If the committee does not conclude its work before then, Republicans will have to petition again to form a new committee in the next General Assembly.
Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker, who had hoped to use the veto session to get legislative approval for significant budget cuts in the wake of the failure of his proposed graduated income tax amendment on Election Day, also expressed disappointment over the cancellation.
“There is so much work that needs to be done for the state, not just about the budget, but so many other matters, criminal justice reform being one example,” he said at an event in Chicago Tuesday. “I’m the impatient sort. I want to get things done sooner rather than later. I’ve been assured by the leaders that we’ll get right at it as soon as we can in January.”