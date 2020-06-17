A man in his 40s became the 10th person in Champaign County to die of COVID-19, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The man had been hospitalized, and no other known health conditions for him were noted, public health district Administrator Julie Pryde said.
Meanwhile, Wednesday’s number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases was half of what it was a day earlier.
Of 1,236 new tests on Champaign County residents, six came back positive, a rate of 0.5 percent.
Of the now-755 cases, 680 are considered recovered and 65 are active. Nine county residents remain hospitalized.
Here’s an updated rundown of county cases by ZIP code, according to C-U Public Health data, which doesn't distinguish between active and recovered:
— 61866/Rantoul: 181 (no change from Tuesday)
— 61821/Champaign: 132 (no change)
— 61802/Urbana: 123 (up one)
— 61820/Champaign: 121 (up two)
— 61822/Champaign: 61 (up one)
— 61801/Urbana: 51 (no change)
— 61874/Savoy: 33 (up one)
— 61853/Mahomet: 20 (up one)
— 61880/Tolono: 9 (no change)
— 60949/Ludlow: 6 (no change)
— 61863/Pesotum: 5 (no change)
— 61873/St. Joseph: 5 (no change)
— 61849/Homer: 2 (no change)
— 61878/Thomasboro: 2 (no change)
— 61843/Fisher: 1 (no change)
— 61847/Gifford: 1 (no change)
— 61862/Penfield: 1 (no change)
— 61877/Sidney: 1 (no change)