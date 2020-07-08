For the first time in five days, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Champaign County was below double digits.
Just five new cases were reported Wednesday out of 294 new tests, a single-day positivity rate of 1.7 percent. The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 1.6 percent (5,656 tests, 90 cases).
Also:
— For the fifth time in as many days, a Champaign County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, local health officials said.
The fatality, announced Wednesday afternoon, involved a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions, C-U Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette's Deb Pressey.
The county's 17th coronavirus-related death follows those of another man in his 70s (Tuesday), a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s (both Sunday) and a man in his 90s (Saturday). All five county residents had underlying health conditions, CUPHD officials confirmed.
— The number of active cases declined by six, to 131, with 832 others considered recovered.
— Rantoul’s 61866 ZIP code saw its active case count decline by seven in a day, to 16.
— The number of hospitalized residents rose by one, to seven.
Here’s the rundown of ZIP codes with active cases, followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61821/Champaign: 26 active (up one from Tuesday), 173 total (up two)
- 61853/Mahomet: 20 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 63 total (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 16 active (down seven from Tuesday), 210 total (unchanged)
- 61822/Champaign: 14 active (down one from Tuesday), 81 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 13 active (down one from Tuesday), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61820/Champaign: 9 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 140 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 7 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 15 total (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 6 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 40 (up one)
- 61801/Urbana: 6 active (up one from Tuesday), 64 total (up one)
- 61802/Urbana: 5 active (up one from Tuesday), 134 total (up one)
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 4 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 11 total (unchanged)
VERMILION COUNTY: 28 cases in 10 days
A grade school-aged child, the third in seven days, was among four Vermilion County residents who tested positive for COVID-19, local health officials announced.
The child lives with two other COVID-positive family members, Vermilion County Public Health District Administrator Doug Toole said Wednesday.
The other new cases involve two residents in their 20s and one in their 50s, pushing the county's confirmed case total to 82.
How that breaks down:
- Released from isolation: 50
- Isolating at home: 28
- Hospitalized: 2
- Deceased: 2
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 8 recovering, 3 hospitalized
A man in his 60s is the 58th Douglas County resident to test positive for COVID-19.
It was Douglas' lone new positive test. Of 2,194 tests processed on county residents, 2,135 have come back negative, according to local health officials.
A breakdown of the 58 cases:
- Recovered: 47
- Recovering: 8
- Hospitalized: 3
STATE: Seven-day positivity rate at 2.5%
While the state reported 980 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, the seven-day rolling positivity rate ticked back to 2.6 percent from 2.5 percent.
It has remained below 3 percent since July 17.
The one-day positivity rate for Wednesday was 3 percent, as there were 32,742 test results reported in the previous 24 hours.
The 36 additional deaths reported Wednesday brought the number of fatalities related to the virus in Illinois to 7,099.
In addition to Champaign County, eight others lost residents to COVID-19 Wednesday:
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 4 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s.
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s 1 male 80s.
- Kane County: 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s.
- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s.
- McHenry County: 2 females 70s.
- McLean County: 1 female 70s.
- St. Clair County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s.
- Winnebago County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s.
Hospitalization metrics also increased, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data. As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, there were 1,518 hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients, an increase of more than 130 from the day prior.
ICU beds being used by COVID-19 patients increased to 331 from 320, while ventilator use remained steady at 151.
D.C.: Pritzker lays out wish list to committee
Jerry Nowicki of our Springfield-based partner Capitol News Illinois reports:
Testifying before the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he would like to see a coordinated national COVID-19 containment strategy that requires people to wear masks, and he reiterated the need for a federal financial support package for states.
He was once again critical of the White House’s response in the early days of the pandemic’s arrival in the U.S., pointing to “broken promises on testing supplies and PPE deliveries.”
“We were in a bidding war for life-saving supplies against each other and against our international allies,” Pritzker said of the effort to purchase supplies as other states were bidding on the same stock. “We were paying $5 for masks that should have cost 85 cents… In the midst of a global pandemic states were forced to play some sort of sick ‘Hunger Games’ game show to save the lives of our people.”
When asked about the response later, Pritzker said the president should have used the Defense Production Act earlier in the pandemic to compel U.S. companies to produce PPE and testing supplies.
The governor also suggested President Donald Trump has consistently contradicted guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or muzzled public health officials. He also criticized the president’s recent call to open schools for the fall term without providing proper guidance.
Pritzker testified with local government and health officials from other states at the virtual hearing, and all of them said masks should be mandatory and a more unified federal response is needed.
While Democrats on the committee often criticized the White House’s virus response, Republicans were more defensive of the president, noting officials at all levels of government — from federal leaders to local ones — are dealing with an unprecedented crisis.
Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican, pointed to “dishonesty” among those testifying without offering any specifics as to who or what claims were purposely untruthful.
Pritzker’s testimony came as Illinois’ positivity rate for COVID-19 tests and hospitalizations for the virus remained low Wednesday. He touted the state’s effort to decrease cases before outlining a wish list for future federal response measures.
First is a coordinated federal mitigation effort: “That means more testing and more contact tracing. And it may even mean national restrictions that will be followed in every state,” he said.
He also urged federal aid for states, warning of impending “massive layoffs of public servants, teachers and firefighters” across the country if financial help does not materialize. He said “a bipartisan coalition of governors” was thankful to the U.S. House for passing the HEROES (Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions) Act, which awaits action in the U.S. Senate.
The feds also need to provide clarity on insurance coverage for COVID-19 testing, Pritzker said.
“Testing is not a one-off tactic. We need regular testing across our population. And that means people need to know that their insurance will cover their testing every time,” he said.
Later in the day, Pritzker announced the state — which was averaging around 30,000 test results reported daily — would increase its mobile testing capacity. He said 12 teams will offer mobile testing in hard-hit communities and visit facilities such as homeless shelters and nursing homes.
Another federal ask was for continued funding of National Guard operations “through next year in the face of a possible, maybe even likely, second wave.”
But the number one life-saving measure the federal government can take, Pritzker said, is a national mask mandate.
“We instituted ours in Illinois on May, 1 ... and it aligns with our most significant downward shifts in our infection rate,” he said. “It's not too late for the federal government to make an impact. In fact, it's more important than ever.”
CLAY COUNTY: AG asks judge to settle issue
Rebecca Anzel of our Springfield-based partner Capitol News Illinois reports:
The Illinois attorney general’s office has asked a downstate judge to address the one outstanding issue in Rep. Darren Bailey’s lawsuit challenging Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Until Clay County Circuit Court Judge Michael McHaney decides whether Pritzker’s April 30 emergency declaration correctly defines COVID-19 as a disaster, the state is procedurally barred from asking a higher court to reconsider the Xenia Republican representative’s lawsuit.
On July 2, the judge sided with Bailey on two of the four arguments he presented in his case, nullifying all of the governor’s executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic since April 8. His ruling also declared that the Illinois Department of Public Health has the “supreme authority” to close businesses and restrict residents’ activities in a public health crisis.
Bailey, Pritzker’s office and legal experts disagree on the scope of the order — some assert it applies statewide while others maintain it affects only Clay County.
In a court document filed around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the attorney general’s office also raised a question about whether McHaney had authority to rule in the case. The federal court that denied the state’s request to take over the lawsuit did not formally hand the case back to the Clay County circuit court until July 6, four days after McHaney handed down his order.
The one active issue in Bailey’s lawsuit is “moot” and should be dismissed, the attorney general’s office argued, because any ruling “would not have any practical effect.”
The points raised in the representative’s arguments were “incorporated” into the two issues he won, and the judge’s order effectively rendered the April 30 disaster proclamation void, the attorney general’s office wrote.
McHaney denied Bailey’s request to issue a ruling without a trial that COVID-19 did not meet the definition of a disaster, but the judge never formally ruled on that matter. This last issue could result in a full legal proceeding, depending on what the judge decides.
With McHaney having “expressed (his) views on the merits of this case,” the attorney general’s office wrote, the governor requests a quick ruling so the state has a chance to make a prompt appeal.
A hearing is set for July 17 to address the state’s request.