A man in his 80s who'd been hospitalized is the ninth Champaign County resident to die from the coronavirus, C-U Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette.
Wednesday's news comes four days after a Champaign County man in his 40s who'd tested positive for COVID-19 was pronounced dead, the first local fatality in 25 days.
The number of new cases in Champaign grew by two, to 703, on Wednesday, according to CUPHD.
Of those, 637 are considered recovered and 57 are active. Eleven county residents remain hospitalized.
The two cases were the only new ones reported across the entire area Wednesday. Douglas County's total number of cases remains 32, Ford's 22, Piatt's 10 and Vermilion's 48.