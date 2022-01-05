CHAMPAIGN — Another 913 Champaign County residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the past day, and the number of currently active cases remained above 5,000, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID remained 44.
Active cases rose by 602 in the past day, raising the total Wednesday to 5,737.
With the latest positive tests added, Champaign County has had 41,010 COVID cases to date.
Champaign zip code area 61821 has the highest number of currently active cases in the county, at 1,029.
That’s followed by:
— Champaign 61820: 961.
— Champaign 61822: 783.
— Urbana 61802: 634.
— Urbana 61801: 623.
— Mahomet 61853: 384.
— Rantoul 61866: 350.