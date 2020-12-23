DEB PRESSEY REPORTS: Champaign County, Apple Dumplin' reach settlement
Champaign County’s December death toll rose to 27 Wednesday, with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reporting two more lives lost to COVID-19.
Over the course of the pandemic, 85 county residents have now died after testing positive for COVID.
The health district also reported 81 new coronavirus cases from 4,644 new tests.
Active cases in the county were down by 20 Wednesday, to 671. Recovered cases were up by 99, to 12,499.
Ten county residents were hospitalized with COVID.
The C-U Public Health District was monitoring 1,096 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases,, 219 fewer than a day earlier.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health data:
- 61821/Champaign: 123 active (down 11), 1,633 total (up 11)
- 61820/Champaign: 97 active (up two), 4,097 total (up 11)
- 61822/Champaign: 74 active (down eight), 1,267 total (up eight)
- 61802/Urbana: 73 active (down two), 1,053 total (up 11)
- 61866/Rantoul: 54 active (up one), 1,122 total (up six)
- 61853/Mahomet: 52 active (up two), 715 total (up eight)
- 61801/Urbana: 44 active (down six), 1,171 total (up four)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 31 active (down one), 409 total (up five)
- 61874/Savoy: 29 active (down one), 445 total (up five)
- 61880/Tolono: 22 active (up one), 305 total (up two)
- 61877/Sidney: 10 active (unchanged), 91 total (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 9 active (up one), 43 total (up one)
- 61847/Gifford: 8 active (down three), 132 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 6 active (up three), 142 total (up three)
- 61864/Philo: 6 active (up one), 95 total (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 6 active (unchanged), 68 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (up one), 69 total (up one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 4 active (down two), 55 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 4 active (unchanged), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 3 active (up one), 75 total (up one)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (up two), 30 total (up two)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (unchanged), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (down one), 50 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (down one), 27 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged), 32 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 1,230,282 tests
- 13,255 confirmed cases
- 85 fatalities
- 10 county residents hospitalized
- 17,665 close contacts quarantined
- 1,875 close contacts that became positive
VERMILION COUNTY: 76 new cases, 334 active
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by 76 Wednesday, to 4,794.
With 73 residents released from isolation, the county now has 334 active cases.
Thirty-eight Vermilion residents are hospitalized with COVID, unchanged from Tuesday.
How the new cases break down by age:
- One resident in their 90s
- One in their 80s
- Seven in their 70s
- 17 in their 60s
- 11 in their 50s
- Nine in their 40s
- 13 in their 30s
- Five in their 20s
- Three teens
- Seven grade-school-aged children
- One toddler
- One infant
PRITZKER: Vaccine will have reached all 102 counties by week’s end
Reports Sarah Mansur of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
More than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Illinois since the first vaccine was approved for emergency use this month, more than any state in the nation, and state officials expect the pace of the vaccination program to speed up as the federal government begins distributing a second drug this week.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker made that announcement during a virtual media briefing Wednesday, adding that eventually, larger states like California and Texas will surpass Illinois simply because of the size of their populations.
“But the vaccine team in Illinois sprinted past them all in week one,” Pritzker said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Emergency Use Authorization Dec. 11 for a vaccine developed by the drug companies Pfizer and BioNTech, and the state began delivering those vaccines last week.
Last Friday, the FDA granted the same authorization for a vaccine developed by Moderna and shipments of that vaccine are now being distributed to hospitals and local health departments throughout the state.
By Saturday, Pritzker said, the state expects to receive another 23,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, plus 174,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine for distribution throughout Illinois outside of Chicago. In addition, Illinois is dedicating another 37,050 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for a federal government’s vaccination program for long-term care facilities, which is being administered by the pharmacy companies CVS and Walgreen’s.
“And with this week's Moderna shipments, vaccines will have officially reached all 102 counties in Illinois,” Pritzker said.
The city of Chicago, which receives its own shipments directly from the federal government, expects to receive 15,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 48,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.
All of the vaccines being distributed in the first phase of the program are earmarked for health care workers and the residents and staff of long-term care facilities. State officials said this week they expect it will take four to six weeks to complete that phase before the program expands to cover people over age 75 and other front-line essential workers.
Meanwhile, the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois continued to show signs of improvement Wednesday as the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 6,762 new cases of the disease out of 82,328 tests performed. That made for a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 7.5 percent, the fourth consecutive day below 8 percent.
As of late Tuesday night, 4,593 Illinoisans were being hospitalized for COVID-19, including 953 in intensive care units and 536 patients on ventilators. That leaves 28 percent of the state’s staffed hospital beds available for use, along with 29 percent of staffed ICU beds and 72 percent of available ventilators.
Despite those trends, however, Pritzker said he has no immediate plans to lift the Tier 3 mitigations currently in effect statewide, which includes the closure of bars and restaurants to indoor service and strict limits on public gatherings.
“The challenge that we have is, what we don't want to do is swing back and forth between mitigations and not having mitigations within days or a week or two of one another,” Pritzker said. “And as we head into the Christmas holiday and New Year's, my concern is that we might see — we are going to likely see — some uptick from Christmas and from New Years in hospitalizations as well as cases.
“Having said that,” he added, “even if we brought the entire state or specific regions from Tier 3 to Tier 2, that would not open bars and restaurants for indoor service yet. We need to bring it down even further and for a longer period of time.”
Pritzker did announce that his administration is increasing funding for child care providers that take part in the state’s Child Care Assistance Program, or CCAP, a program that helps low-income families pay for child care.
Pritzker said the state will invest $20 million of its remaining allocation from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act, to pay for all eligible days of child care for families enrolled in the program, regardless of the child’s actual attendance, for all of December, January and February.
In addition, he said, the Department of Children and Family Services will lift the capacity limits all licensed family child care providers this month, returning them to full capacity. He said licensed child care centers may return to full capacity in early January, if the COVID-19 rolling positivity rate remains below 9 percent.
The money will also be used to buy and distribute personal protective equipment to child care providers throughout the state.
Pritzker said the intent of the additional funding is to provide some financial stability to child care providers who have seen their enrollments decline or have had staff call in sick during the pandemic.
“These tumultuous times have rained down in multiple ways on our early childhood network of providers,” Pritzker said. “And I wanted to make it easier for them so that we can make sure that childcare is available to parents who need it.”
FORD COUNTY: 16 new cases, 1,156 total
The number of COVID-19 cases in Ford County rose by 16 Wednesday, to 1,156.
Of those, 695 are classified as confirmed with 454 others considered probable.
Ford’s seven-day positivity rate remained in double digits, jumping from 10.8 to 13.3 percent Wednesday. It’s been in single digits just once — on Dec. 20, when it stood at 9.4 percent.
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate rises to 9.3 percent
Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate headed in the wrong direction Wednesday, rising from 9.0 to 9.3 percent, the highest it’s been in 10 days.
Champaign County’s rate was also up slightly, from 6.0 to 6.3 percent, third-lowest among the 21 counties in the region that covers East Central Illinois.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Wednesday are through Dec. 20).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.3 percent, up from 5.2 percent a day earlier).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Dec. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
- Dec. 5: 11.9 percent
- Dec. 6: 12.0 percent
- Dec. 7: 11.7 percent
- Dec. 8: 11.2 percent
- Dec. 9: 10.8 percent
- Dec. 10: 10.5 percent
- Dec. 11: 9.2 percent
- Dec. 12: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 13: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 14: 8.5 percent
- Dec. 15: 8.4 percent
- Dec. 16: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 17: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 18: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 19: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 20: 9.3 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Cumberland: 18.2 percent (+0.3)
- Clay: 13.9 percent (+1.6)
- Vermilion: 13.8 percent (+0.1)
- Ford: 13.3 percent (+2.5)
- Lawrence: 13.0 percent (-0.8)
- Richland: 12.7 percent (-0.1)
- Clark: 12.2 percent (-0.9)
- Effingham: 12.1 percent (-1.6)
- Edgar: 11.7 percent (-2.7)
- Moultrie: 9.8 percent (+0.5)
- Douglas: 9.5 percent (+0.7)
- Coles: 9.2 percent (+1.4)
- Jasper: 9.2 percent (+0.5)
- Iroquois: 9.1 percent (-0.3)
- Shelby: 8.6 percent (+0.2)
- Fayette: 8.4 percent (-0.7)
- DeWitt: 7.0 percent (+0.7)
- Macon: 6.8 percent (+0.9)
- Champaign: 6.3 percent (+0.3)
- Piatt: 5.9 percent (+0.8)
- Crawford: 5.5 percent (-0.3)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 1.9 percent, up from 1.7 percent from the day prior.
PIATT COUNTY: 15 new cases in Monticello
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group’s Piatt County Journal-Republican:
Thirty-three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Piatt County on Monday and Tuesday, giving the county 1,025 total cases this year.
The latest update from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department also announced 25 new positive tests for DeWitt County for the two days, giving it 880 cases during the pandemic.
New cases by town:
PIATT COUNTY
- Monticello, 15
- DeLand, 4
- Cerro Gordo, 3
- Atwood, 3
- Cisco, 3
- White Heath, 2
- Mansfield, 1
- Bement, 1
- Milmine, 1
DeWITT COUNTY
- Clinton, 11
- Farmer City, 8
- Waynesville, 3
- Kenney, 2
- Weldon, 1
Also Wednesday, DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Administrator David Remmert said he expects doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered to both counties soon. He said the first doses will be available to frontline health workers first.
“The decision to prioritize the COVID-19 vaccine was determined by the federal government based on limited available quantities. As a provider, we are required to follow this model. Vaccine availability is based on supply and we cannot guarantee a date of release for the general public at this time,” Remmert said.
"If you are a health care worker and employed in DeWitt or Piatt County, your facility has remained in consistent contact with the health department and will begin administration once the vaccine has been delivered.”
CARLE: 58 COVID patients in Urbana, 24 in Bloomington
Twelve of the 58 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Wednesday by Carle Health.
In all, 102 patients with COVID were hospitalized Wednesday in Carle facilities, with 19 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 24 COVID-positive patients (four in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had 17 (three in ICU).
Carle Eureka Hospital had two COVID patients and Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center had one, none of whom were in intensive care.
Below is an overview of December’s daily totals for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals. (Carle began publicly reporting data on Nov. 18).
URBANA
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 69 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 70 patients, 7 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 74 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 68 patients, 14 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 71 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 74 patients, 12 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 75 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 30: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 58 patients, 12 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 24 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 24 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 26 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 28 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 26 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 30: 27 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
Since March, 823 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 173 hospitalized patients have died.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: Seven-day positivity rate remains 0.2 percent
Nine new cases emerged from 3,415 new tests Tuesday on campus, a rate of 0.3 percent, according to UI data updated Wednesday.
The seven-day positivity rate on campus remained 0.2 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 3,415 new tests, 9 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 21: 4,807 new tests, 14 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 2,125 new tests, four new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 2,464 new tests, eight new cases
- Friday, Dec. 18: 5,789 new tests, six new cases
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 5,778 new tests, 11 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 5,692 new tests, 14 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 5,220 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 14: 7,660 new tests, 12 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 3,690 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 2,919 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 12: 6,366 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 10: 6,274 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 7,148 new tests, 22 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 5,847 new tests, 27 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 7: 8,618 new tests, 34 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 4,134 new tests, 25 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 3,304 new tests, 20 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 4: 7,032 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 6,683 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 7,542 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 5,795 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 30: 9,341 new tests, 71 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 4,121 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 3,717 new tests, 33 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 27: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Nov. 26: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 5,836 new tests, 14 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4,536 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 23: 5,607 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 3,291 new tests, 19 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 3,601 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 20: 11,278 new tests, 34 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 10,424 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 10,462 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10,255 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 16: 13,545 new tests, 51 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 15: 6,280 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 14: 4,639 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 13: 11,351 new tests, 32 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 12: 9,715 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11,071 new tests, 50 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: 10,324 new tests, 57 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 9: 11,800 new tests, 76 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 5,339 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 6: 10,429 new tests, 48 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 8,895 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases