Wednesday's coronavirus updates: November death tolls rise to 24 in Champaign County, 23 in Vermilion; Market Place site closed Thursday; Region 6 rate drops for 5th straight day
A woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s became the 35th and 36th Vermilion County residents to lose their lives to COVID-19, health Administrator Doug Toole said Wednesday.
The county has now reported 23 coronavirus-related deaths in November.
Meanwhile, Vermilion's confirmed case total rose to 2,893 after 134 new positive tests were reported Wednesday.
With 99 residents being released from isolation, Vermilion now has 283 active cases.
Twenty-seven COVID-positive residents are hospitalized, up three from a day earlier.
How the new cases break down by age:
- Four residents in their 80s
- Five in their 70s
- 14 in their 60s
- 24 in their 50s
- 21 in their 40s
- 17 in their 30s
- 21 in their 20s
- 17 teens
- Six grade-school-aged children
- One pre-schooler
- Two toddlers
- Two infants
There will be no report of new case totals in Vermilion County on Thanksgiving, Toole said.
URBANA: 12 COVID-positive patients in ICU
Twelve of the 70 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Wednesday by Carle Health.
In all, 101 patients with COVID are hospitalized in Carle facilities (up one from Tuesday), with 15 of those in ICU (down four).
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington has 24 COVID-positive patients (two in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney has five (one in ICU).
Reporting two COVID patients, neither in ICU: Carle’s Hoopeston Regional Health Center. Carle’s Eureka Hospital had no COVID patients on Wednesday.
Carle began providing daily information on COVID patients last Wednesday, with the launch of a new online dashboard. Here’s an overview of the data for its Urbana and Bloomington hospitals:
URBANA
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 69 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 70 patients, 7 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 74 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 68 patients, 14 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 24 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 24 patients, 2 in ICU
Since March, 583 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 95 hospitalized patients have died.
Also Wednesday, the C-U Public Health District reported that 19 Champaign County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 — seven more than on Tuesday.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Death toll rises to 52
Four more Champaign County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde reported on Thanksgiving Eve.
That makes 24 fatalities in November and 52 over the course of the pandemic.
Wednesday’s fatalities included two men in their 80s and two men in their 90s, the two age brackets with the most coronavirus-related deaths in the county.
Thirty-eight of the 52 Champaign County residents who’ve died during the pandemic have been older than 70:
- 80.1 to 90: 16 deaths
- 90.1 to 100: 11 deaths
- 70.1 to 80: 10 deaths
- 60.1 to 70: 6 deaths
- 50.1 to 60: 3 deaths
- 40.1 to 50: 3 deaths
- 30.1 to 40: 2 deaths
- 100-plus: 1 death
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 10,351 new cases, 1,976 close contacts in quarantine
The number of confirmed cases in Champaign County grew by 136 Wednesday, to 10,351.
Recovered cases now outnumber active cases in the county, 9,135 to 1,164.
Close contacts in quarantine were up 138, to 1,976.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 240 active (down nine), 3,584 total (up 18)
- 61821/Champaign: 139 active (down 10), 1,179 total (up 14)
- 61822/Champaign: 130 active (down four), 936 total (up 20)
- 61801/Urbana: 109 active (up one), 940 total (up 11)
- 61866/Rantoul: 103 active (down five), 894 total (up 16)
- 61802/Urbana: 90 active (down three), 778 total (up nine)
- 61853/Mahomet: 86 active (up seven), 501 total (up 13)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 53 active (up two), 273 total (up eight)
- 61880/Tolono: 35 active (down one), 222 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 30 active (down one), 296 total (up seven)
- 61847/Gifford: 20 active (up one), 81 total (up four)
- 61849/Homer: 17 active (down one), 58 total (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 16 active (up two), 74 total (up two)
- 61843/Fisher: 12 active (unchanged), 101 total (up two)
- 61864/Philo: 11 active (up two), 77 total (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 11 active (unchanged), 42 total (up one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 11 active (unchanged), 39 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 9 active (up one), 27 total (up three)
- 61871/Royal: 8 active (up one), 30 total (up one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 8 active (down five), 54 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 7 active (unchanged), 26 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 5 active (unchanged), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 4 active (up one), 19 total (up one)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 3 active (up one), 12 total (up one)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (down two), 22 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (unchanged), 21 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (up one), 16 total (up one)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 1,049,680 tests
- 10,351 confirmed cases
- 52 fatalities
- 19 county residents hospitalized
- 14,203 close contacts quarantined
- 1,341 close contacts that became positive
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate down again
For the fifth straight day, the seven-day positivity rate for the region that covers Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion counties decreased — from 13.4 to 13.1 percent.
The drops come amid advanced (or Tier 3) mitigation measures being in effect statewide.
To move onto the less-restrictive Tier 2, a region must meet three criteria:
— A seven-day average positivity rate below 12 percent for three consecutive days.
— Greater than 20 percent available ICU and hospital bed availability for three consecutive days.
— Declining seven-day COVID hospitalizations average in seven of the last 10 days.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Wednesday are through Nov. 22).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ massive saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.4 percent).
A look at the Region 6 rate over time:
- Oct. 26: 8.4 percent
- Oct. 27: 8.6 percent
- Oct. 28: 9.0 percent
- Oct. 29: 9.3 percent
- Oct. 30: 9.5 percent
- Oct. 31: 9.9 percent
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
- Nov. 6: 11.3 percent
- Nov. 7: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 8: 12.2 percent
- Nov. 9: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 10: 13.0 percent
- Nov. 11: 13.5 percent
- Nov. 12: 13.6 percent
- Nov. 13: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 14: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 15: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 16: 14.3 percent
- Nov. 17: 14.6 percent
- Nov. 18: 14.5 percent
- Nov. 19: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 20: 13.7 percent
- Nov. 21: 13.4 percent
- Nov. 22: 13.1 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Lawrence: 23.9 percent (+0.3)
- Fayette: 22.7 percent (-1.8)
- Effingham: 19.1 percent (+0.4)
- Clay: 18.6 percent (-0.3)
- Shelby: 17.2 percent (+1.0)
- Iroquois: 16.7 percent (-0.5)
- Jasper: 16.5 percent (-0.8)
- Cumberland: 15.6 percent (-1.0)
- Crawford: 15.5 percent (-0.6)
- Richland: 15.1 percent (-0.3)
- Macon: 14.7 percent (-0.6)
- Vermilion: 14.4 percent (-0.1)
- Douglas: 13.0 percent (+0.9)
- Piatt: 11.8 percent (—)
- DeWitt: 11.5 percent (-1.0)
- Moultrie: 10.9 percent (+0.7)
- Clark: 10.4 percent (-0.4)
- Ford: 9.7 percent (-1.4)
- Champaign: 8.9 percent (-0.1)
- Edgar: 8.2 percent (+0.4)
- Coles: 7.7 percent (-2.2)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.0 percent, same as the four previous days.
TESTING: Market Place testing site closed on Thanksgiving; four Carle sites remain open
The News-Gazette’s Deb Pressey reports:
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District contact tracers and case investigators will be working and making calls to the public on Thanksgiving, according to public health Administrator Julie Pryde.
“We just have to do what we can,” she said. “We can’t stop.”
The state’s community COVID testing site at Market Place Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving, Pryde said.
Several Carle COVID testing sites will be open on the holiday with adjusted hours, but patients require a physician order to be tested there. On the holiday, patients can call 217-902-6100 to ask for testing approval.
Among the Carle testing sites open Thursday:
- 1802 S. Mattis Ave., Champaign: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 311 W. Fairchild St., Danville: 8 a.m. to noon.
- Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center, 701 E. Orange St., Hoopeston: 8 a.m. to noon.
- 2512 Hurst Drive, Mattoon: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
STATE: Seven-day positivity rate up slightly — from 10.4 to 10.6 percent
Of 114,233 new tests, 11,378 came back positive Wednesday across Illinois.
After three days of decreases, the statewide seven-day positivity rate was up slightly, from 10.4 to 10.6 percent.
Here’s a look at November's daily case and testing totals, with state pandemic highs noted with asterisks:
- Nov. 1: 78,458 tests, 6,980 cases, 8.0 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 2: 68,118 tests, 9,810 cases*, 8.1 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 3: 82,435 tests, 6,516 cases, 8.2 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 4: 71,857 tests, 7,538 cases, 8.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 5: 86,015 tests, 9,935 cases*, 9.1 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 6: 98,401 tests, 10,376 cases*, 9.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 7: 98,418 tests, 12,428 cases*, 10.3 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 8: 90,757 tests, 10,009 cases, 10.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 9: 64,760 tests, 10,573 cases, 11.4 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 10: 101,955 tests, 12,623 cases*, 12.0 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 11: 93,464 tests, 12,657 cases*, 12.4 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 12: 100,617 tests*, 12,702 cases*, 12.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 13: 106,540 tests*, 15,415 cases*, 13.2 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 14: 114,370 tests*, 11,028 cases, 12.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 15: 84,831 tests, 10,631 cases, 12.8 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 16: 90,612 tests, 11,632 cases, 12.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 17: 94,205 tests, 12,601 cases, 12.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 18: 103,569 tests, 8,922 cases, 11.9 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 19: 113,447 tests, 14,612 cases, 12.0 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 20: 116,024 tests*, 13,012 cases, 11.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 21: 120,284 tests*, 11,891 cases, 11.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 22: 92,437 tests, 10,012 cases, 11.3 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 23: 91,562 tests, 8,322 cases, 10.9 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 24: 97,323 tests, 9,469 cases, 10.4 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 25: 114,233 tests, 11,378 cases, 10.6 seven-day rate
IDPH also reported 155 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing its pandemic total to 11,832:
- Adams County: 2 males 80s
- Boone County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s
- Bureau County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Champaign County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Clay County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s
- Clinton County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 2 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 4 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 4 females 90s
- Crawford County: 1 female 80s
- Cumberland County: 1 male 80s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 60s
- DeWitt County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 4 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Effingham County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Greene County: 1 male 70s
- Grundy County: 1 male 60s
- Jackson County: 1 male 80s
- Jasper County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Knox County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Lee County: 1 female 100-plus
- Livingston County: 1 male 80s
- Macon County: 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Marion County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Mason County: 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+
- McHenry County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- McLean County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Ogle County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Perry County: 1 female 90s
- Pike County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- Saline County: 2 males 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Shelby County: 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
- Wayne County: 1 male 50s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Will County: 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s, 3 females 100+
- Williamson County: 2 males 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s
PIATT/DEWITT: Three fatalities in two days
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal-Republican:
Three additional COVID-19-related deaths in DeWitt County have been reported in the last two days by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
On Tuesday, the death of a man in his 80s was reported. The next day, two deaths were reported — a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s.
DeWitt County has now had 14 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began earlier this year. Piatt County has recorded five deaths in that time period.
DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Administrator David Remmert said 15 of the 19 deaths in the bi-county area have been in long term care facilities.
In an update Wednesday, he also reported 63 new positive tests in Piatt County on Nov. 21-24, with 32 in DeWitt County over that time span.
Since the start of the pandemic, Piatt County has recorded 760 positive tests for COVID-19, DeWitt County 632 cases.
New cases per city include:
PIATT COUNTY
- Monticello: 23
- Bement: 9
- White Heath: 7
- Cerro Gordo: 6
- Hammond: 6
- Atwood: 5
- Mansfield: 4
- Milmine: 2
- Cisco: 1
DeWITT COUNTY
- Clinton: 15
- Farmer City: 10
- Wapella: 2
- DeLand: 2
- Dewitt: 2
- Waynesville: 1
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 4,536 new tests, 13 new cases, 0.3 percent daily rate
Thirteen new cases emerged from 4,536 new tests Tuesday on the UI campus, a rate of 0.3 percent, according to campus data updated Wednesday.
Four days after in-person classes wrapped up for the semester, the seven-day positivity rate on campus remained 0.3 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4,536 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 23: 5,607 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 3,291 new tests, 19 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 3,601 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 20: 11,278 new tests, 34 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 10,424 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 10,462 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10,255 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 16: 13,545 new tests, 51 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 15: 6,280 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 14: 4,639 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 13: 11,351 new tests, 32 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 12: 9,715 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11,071 new tests, 50 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: 10,324 new tests, 57 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 9: 11,800 new tests, 76 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 5,339 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 6: 10,429 new tests, 48 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 8,895 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1: 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases