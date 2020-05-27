Wednesday's coronavirus updates | Outdoor seating won't include Urbana's streets
URBANA — Urbana has created a COVID-19 Outdoor Seating Permit that businesses will need to apply for, but it won’t close down any streets.
“There will be no City of Urbana street closures for outdoor dining purposes,” an announcement from the city said Wednesday. “Also, live or amplified music will not be accommodated at this juncture.”
In their applications, businesses will need to share what their plans are for outdoor trash, restroooms, hand sanitation for customers, where customers will wait and contact tracing.
They’ll also need to include a proposed outdoor seating area, a path for pedestrians to travel around and through the seating area, how cars will enter and exit, and where any tents will be located, if necessary.
“Be assured that the City of Urbana staff is committed to working with you to accommodate your individual needs and timing for your outdoor dining opening,” the announcement said.