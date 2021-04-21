WEDNESDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: Of Champaign County adults 16 and older, 48.0% (82,986) have received at least one dose, 37.1% (64,072) fully vaccinated
Of 9,571 new tests, 62 came back positive Wednesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 19,889.
Active cases were up by 32, to 474. Hospitalizations were up by six, to 17.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 135 active (up 17)
- 61821/Champaign: 85 active (down 1)
- 61801/Urbana: 59 active (up 4)
- 61802/Urbana: 47 active (up 3)
- 61822/Champaign: 38 active (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 34 active (up 7)
- 61853/Mahomet: 24 active (up 4)
- 61874/Savoy: 11 active (up 1)
- 61880/Tolono: 11 active (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 8 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 6 active (up 2)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active (down 1)
- 61843/Fisher: 2 active (down 1)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (down 4)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (up 1)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,942 cases (up 23)
- 10.01 to 20: 4,080 cases (up 12)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,444 cases (up 7)
- 40.01 to 50: 2,059 cases (up 8)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,715 cases (up 4)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,305 cases (up 3)
- 10-and-under: 1,292 cases (up 3)
- 70.01 to 80: 565 cases (up 1)
- 80.01 to 90: 311 cases (up 1)
- 90.01 to 100: 153 cases (unchanged)
- 100-plus: 8 cases (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 33 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,222,842 tests
- 19,889 confirmed cases
- 474 active cases
- 19,274 recovered cases
- 141 fatalities
- 17 county residents hospitalized
- 503 active close contacts in quarantine
- 26,850 close contacts quarantined
- 3,216 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity remained the same as the two previous days — 3.9 percent — after new data from April 18 (701 tests, 26 cases) was added to its total.
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Piatt County: 1.3 percent (-0.4)
- Douglas County: 1.8 percent (+0.3)
- Vermilion County: 2.4 percent (+0.1)
- Moultrie County: 3.3 percent (+1.0)
- Champaign County: 3.9 percent (—)
- Iroquois County: 3.9 percent (-0.1)
- DeWitt County: 5.5 percent (+0.5)
- Ford County: 7.7 percent (-1.3)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.7 percent, unchanged overnight.
UI CAMPUS: 8 new cases, seven-day rate at 0.13%
Eight new cases emerged from 6,824 tests Tuesday on the UI campus, according to data updated Wednesday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate rose slightly, from 0.12 to 0.13 percent. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic now stands at 6,624.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 64 positive tests — 40 involving undergrads, eight faculty/staff members, 11 grad students and five classified as "other."