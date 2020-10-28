MONTICELLO — Piatt County has recorded its first COVID-19 death, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The fatality — a man in his 80s — was among 51 deaths reported in the state today by the IDPH.
Piatt County was the last county in the state to record a COVID death.
CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported 189 new COVID-19 cases in Champaign County Wednesday, but not all those cases were from one day.
That number includes three days worth of new cases, because the Illinois Department of Public Health reporting system was down for a time, according to public health district Administrator Julie Pryde.
The new cases boosted the total in the county to date to 6,176, with 437 cases considered to be currently active.
Some of the new cases were added in the county’s two hot spots. Active cases in Rantoul rose from 65 to 80 and active cases in central Champaign’s 61820 area rose from 62 to 101, according to the public health district.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 rose from four to six.
The public health district also reported Wednesday:
-- The number of recovered cases rose by 48 to 5,711.
-- There were 6,794 new tests added.
-- Active close contacts in quarantine dropped by 298 to 1,026.