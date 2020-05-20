Subscribe: Print or online
News-Gazette covers: How the crisis has played out on A-1
For 24/7 coverage, follow us on Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.
Champaign County Health District: COVID-19 information
State map: COVID-19 cases by county
Have a story to tell? Email news@news-gazette.com
****
So long as they observe social distancing procedures, bars and restaurants will be allowed to seat and serve customers in outdoor patios earlier than expected statewide, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced this afternoon.
That will be allowed on May 29, when all four regions statewide are likely to advance to Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan.
"With the right restrictions ... the experts believe that these services can open at a risk comparable to other outdoor activities, and give our hospitality industry a much-needed boost as they work to keep their businesses on their feet during this terrible crisis," Pritzker said during today's daily briefing in Springfield.
Among the restrictions: Tables must be six feet apart and away from the sidewalks, and masks and distancing measures for staff must continue to be followed.
Also, municipalities will be encouraged to help restaurants and bars expand their outdoor seating options, officials said.
"Let’s close down the streets, let’s expand sidewalk cafes, let's use parking lots. … Let’s show the world how innovative Illinois can be," said Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association.
Up until now, bars and restaurants have only been allowed to offer carry-out and delivery services under the stay-at-home order. That was not scheduled to change until Phase 4.
Among other adjustments being made to the original plan, to take effect on May 29:
— Foursomes will be allowed play at the same tee time on state golf courses. In Phase 2, golf was limited to twosomes.
Carts will also be allowed, with restrictions — "one person per cart, or one immediate household per cart," according to the revised terms of Pritzker's plan.
— Both indoor and outdoor tennis courts will be allowed to open.
— All state parks will reopen — "with significant work to determine staffing and safety measures," Pritzker said. All concessions at those sites will reopen, as well.
— With the new 10-person gathering limit for all activities in Phase 3, boating or camping with up to 10 people will be permitted.
— Health clubs, gyms and fitness studios will be permitted to provide one-on-one personal training in indoor facilities in addition to outdoor fitness classes of up to 10 people, which was allowed in the original plan.
— To be announced later, according to today's announcement: Guidance on how other outdoor recreational businesses — such as driving ranges, outdoor shooting ranges and paintball courses — can safely open their doors in Phase 3.
****
100,000 CASES IN ILLINOIS
Illinois has joined New York and New Jersey as the only states with more than 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced 2,388 new cases at today’s daily COVID-19 briefing in Springfield, bringing the state total to 100,418.
The state also reported 147 coronavirus-related fatalities in the past 24 hours, bringing Illinois’ total to 4,525.
The newly reported fatalities span 15 counties:
@font-face { font-family: "ＭＳ 明朝"; }@font-face { font-family: "Cambria Math"; }@font-face { font-family: "Cambria"; }@font-face { font-family: "Tahoma"; }p.MsoNormal, li.MsoNormal, div.MsoNormal { margin: 0in 0in 0.0001pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Cambria; }.MsoChpDefault { font-family: Cambria; }div.WordSection1 { }
— Clinton County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s.
— Cook County: 1 female 20s, 3 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 4 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 4 males 50s, 7 females 60s, 19 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 9 females 80s, 13 males 80s, 10 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 male 100-plus.
— DuPage County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 40s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s.
— Grundy County: 1 unknown 90s.
— Kane County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 female 90s.
— Kankakee County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s.
— Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s.
— Madison County: 1 male 70s.
— McDonough County: 1 female 80s.
— McHenry County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s.
— Union County: 1 male 80s.
— Whiteside County: 1 female 80s.
— Will County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 90s.
— Winnebago County: 1 male 60s.
— Woodford County: 1 female 90s.
****
MORNING BRIEFING:
■ Champaign County on Tuesday saw its biggest 24-hour increase in newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, adding 37 to a count that now stands at 449.
Seven percent of the 532 new tests run on county residents came back positive — one percentage point lower than the statewide count on Tuesday (1,545 cases, 18,443 tests).
Of the 449, 223 are considered recovered and 219 active. The number of hospitalized residents increased by one for the second straight day, from four to five.
■ With 118 confirmed cases (up nine from Monday) Rantoul’s 61866 ZIP code had the most in the county — by 41.
Next-closest in the county, according to C-U Public Health District data that doesn’t distinguish between recovered and active: Champaign/61821 (77 cases, an increase of six); Champaign/61820 (75, up 10); and Urbana/61802 (61, up six).
■ Some encouraging news: The 4,002 people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 are the fewest since April 12, and both the 993 in ICU beds and 576 on ventilators are the fewest since March.
“This just solidifies these (preventative) measures have been working,” state public health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.
■ Who needs a haircut? You’ll likely be able to get one before the month’s out, no matter where you live in Illinois.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said all four regions are on track to advance on May 29 to Phase 3 of his Restore Illinois plan, which allows for “nonessential” businesses to reopen (including barbers and hair salons) but keeps restaurants/bars to carry-out and delivery service only, permissible public gatherings to 10 people or fewer and gyms closed.
BY THE NUMBERS:
Illinois: 98,030 cases / 4,379 deaths
Champaign County: 449 (+37) / 7
Douglas: 26 (—) / 0
Ford: 18 (—) / 1
Piatt: 7 (—) / 0
Vermilion: 34 (+1) / 1