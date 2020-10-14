A Rantoul High School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Scott Amerio informed families and employees in an email Wednesday.
The news comes a day after the Rantoul City Schools district announced two staff cases — one at J.W. Eater Elementary, one at Broadmeadow Elementary.
Before Wednesday, the high school’s five confirmed cases all involved students.
Amerio said the staff member received notice of the positive test on Wednesday but hadn’t been in school since Friday.
“Any students or other staff members that have been identified as close contacts have already been contacted by the school,” Amerio wrote. “We are coordinating our efforts with Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department to make sure that we are following all of the guidelines outlined by the Illinois Department of Public Health.”
ARCOLA: Two school cases in two days
For the second straight day, the Arcola school district announced that "an individual" tested positive.
Wednesday's case involved a person at the elementary and high schools. Tuesday's affected a person at the high school.
In both cases, Superintendent Tom Mulligan wrote in a letter to families and staff, the district was "placing staff members and students who are identified as having prolonged close contact to the COVID-19 case(s) in quarantine for 14 days. Close contacts will also receive a separate notification from the Douglas County Health Department."
VERMILION COUNTY: 40 new cases, 232 now active
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by 40 Wednesday but the seven-day positivity rate continued to decline.
It now stands at 9.3 percent after reaching as high as 10.6 percent at this time a week ago.
Among the 232 residents with cases classified as active, eight are hospitalized. Another 913 residents have recovered and been released from isolation.
How Wednesday’s new cases break down by age:
- Two in their 70s
- Two in their 60s
- Seven in their 50s
- Six in their 40s
- 12 in their 30s
- Four in their 20s
- Four teens
- One grade-school-aged child
- Two preschoolers
Thirteen of the new cases are family-related to others who’ve tested positive, county health Administrator Doug Toole said.
FORD COUNTY: Seventh fatality, seven new cases
A Ford County woman in her 80s was among 49 Illinoisans to lose their lives to COVID-19, state public health officials announced Wednesday.
The death is the seventh in Ford County and is among 9,074 statewide throughout the pandemic.
The fatalities reported Wednesday spanned 26 of Illinois’ 102 counties, including Vermilion, whose death was announced locally earlier.
- Adams County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Christian County: 1 male 60s
- Coles County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 males 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 60s
- DuPage County: 2 females 80s
- Ford County: 1 female 80s
- Franklin County: 1 female 100-plus
- Jefferson County: 1 male 70s
- Jersey County: 1 female 90s
- Jo Daviess County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 80s
- Knox County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- Logan County: 2 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Marion County: 1 male 80s
- Marshall County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Randolph County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 2 males 60s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Woodford County: 1 female 60s
Meanwhile, Ford County reported seven new COVID-19 cases, raising its total to 226 (153 classified as confirmed, 73 as probable).
One of the seven is linked to an outbreak at Piper City Rehab & Living Center.
Sixty-four of Ford's cases remain active, with four residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
STATE: Seven-day rate climbs for eighth straight day
Of 52,669 new tests statewide, 2,862 came back positive Wednesday, a rate of 5.4 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate rose from 4.5 to 4.6 percent. It’s the eighth straight day the rate has increased.
October’s seven-day state rates:
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 4.6 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 4.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 12: 4.3 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4.2 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 4.0 percent
- Friday, Oct. 9: 3.8 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 3.7 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 3.5 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 3.4 percent
- Monday, Oct. 5: 3.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 3.3 percent
- Saturday: Oct. 3: 3.4 percent
- Friday, Oct. 2: 3.4 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 3.5 percent
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 1,848 people hospitalized (up 126 from a day earlier), 390 patients in ICU beds (down 16) and 153 patients on ventilators (down seven).
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 6,463,923 tests, 327,605 cases and 9,074 deaths.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Seven-day rate holds at 0.5 percent
Of 6,741 new tests, 28 came back positive Wednesday in Champaign County, a rate of 0.4 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity remained 0.5 percent for the third straight day.
Other Champaign County coronavirus numbers of note from Tuesday:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by one, to five.
— Active cases shrunk by 12, to 294. Recovered cases were up 40, to 5,038.
— The number of close contacts currently in quarantine shrunk by 44, to 1,051.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 104 active (down eight from Tuesday), 2,497 total (up five)
- 61821/Champaign: 38 active (up one from Tuesday), 514 total (up five)
- 61801/Urbana: 35 active (down one from Tuesday), 508 total (up two)
- 61822/Champaign: 26 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 385 total (up two)
- 61802/Urbana: 23 active (up two from Tuesday), 374 total (up four)
- 61866/Rantoul: 13 active (down two from Tuesday), 339 total (up two)
- 61853/Mahomet: 11 active (down three from Tuesday), 198 total (up three)
- 61880/Tolono: 9 active (down four from Tuesday), 77 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 6 active (up one from Tuesday), 106 total (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 5 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 133 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 5 active (up two from Tuesday), 14 total (up two)
- 61875/Seymour: 3 active (up one from Tuesday), 9 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 2 active (down one from Tuesday), 41 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 26 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 15 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 18 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (up one from Tuesday), 17 total (up one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD: 641,675 tests, 5,359 confirmed cases, 27 fatalities, 8,107 close contacts quarantined and 853 close contacts that became positive.