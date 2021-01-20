BEN ZIGTERMAN: UI asking students to limit activities until Feb. 8
All three metrics Region 6 needs to advance to the next round of the state's mitigation plan were headed in the right direction Wednesday:
— Seven-day positivity rate: Down for a 10th straight day, to 6.4 percent, the second day it's been at or below the required 6.5 percent threshold needed over three straight days.
— Available ICU beds: 31 percent, well above the state-set 20 percent benchmark.
— Total hospitalizations: Down by one, to 179, giving Region 6 seven days in decline of the last 10, the target set by the state.
If the region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion counties can go 3-for-3 again Thursday, it will advance from Tier 1 to the less-restrictive Phase 4 of the state's mitigation plan.
Among the perks of being in Phase 4: the allowance of gatherings of up to 50 people.
Of the three metrics needed to move to Phase 4, the one requiring seven of 10 days with declining hospitalizations appears to be the most challenging for Region 6. Here's where the region stands in that metric going into Thursday:
- Jan. 10: 189 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 11: 184 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 12: 183 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 13 183 patients (NO CHANGE)
- Jan. 14: 181 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 15: 183 patients (INCREASE)
- Jan. 16: 181 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 17: 180 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 18 180 patients (NO CHANGE)
- Jan. 19: 179 patients (DECREASE)
POSITIVITY RATES: Champaign County holds at 5.5%
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate held Wednesday at 5.5 percent, which before this week is the lowest it's been since Oct. 27.
The rate, which stood at 7.3 percent on New Year's Day, hasn't risen in eight days.
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Cumberland: 12.4 percent (-0.6)
- Jasper: 11.6 percent (+0.6)
- Clark: 10.3 percent (+0.5)
- Effingham: 9.8 percent (-0.9)
- DeWitt: 8.9 percent (-0.2)
- Vermilion: 8.7 percent (—)
- Shelby: 7.8 percent (-0.4)
- Macon: 6.8 percent (-0.6)
- Ford: 6.3 percent (-0.7)
- Richland: 6.3 percent (+0.2)
- Fayette: 5.9 percent (+0.1)
- Iroquois: 5.9 percent (-0.4)
- Champaign: 5.5 percent (—)
- Piatt: 5.5 percent (-0.2)
- Clay: 5.3 percent (-0.1)
- Moultrie: 5.3 percent (+0.4)
- Douglas: 4.7 percent (-1.0)
- Coles: 4.4 percent (-0.1)
- Lawrence: 3.9 percent (—)
- Crawford: 3.4 percent (-0.3)
- Edgar: 3.0 percent (+0.4)
NOTE: If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.1 percent, unchanged from the day prior.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 101 new cases, hospitalizations hold at 30
Of 8,389 new tests, 101 came back positive Wednesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 15,558.
Active cases were up by 27 (to 682) while the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained unchanged (30).
The health district is monitoring 883 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up by 98 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 116 active (up five)
- 61820/Champaign: 96 active (up four)
- 61822/Champaign: 83 active (down six)
- 61802/Urbana: 71 active (down one)
- 61853/Mahomet: 64 active (up eight)
- 61866/Rantoul: 56 active (up six)
- 61801/Urbana: 55 active (up nine)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 33 active (up three)
- 61880/Tolono: 29 active (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 15 active (down three)
- 61843/Fisher: 12 active (up one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 7 active (up three)
- 61849/Homer: 6 active (up two)
- 61872/Sadorus: 5 active (up one)
- 61875/Seymour: 5 active (down one)
- 61847/Gifford: 4 active (up one)
- 61852/Longview: 4 active (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 4 active (down one)
- 61864/Philo: 4 active (down three)
- 61877/Sidney: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 3 active (down one)
- 60949/Ludlow: 3 active (up one)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (down two)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,351,704 tests
- 15,558 confirmed cases
- 102 fatalities
- 30 county residents hospitalized
- 20,304 close contacts quarantined
- 2,377 close contacts that became positiv
CARLE: 66 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 17 in Bloomington
Thirteen of the 66 COVID patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Wednesday by Carle Health.
In all, 84 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Wednesday in Carle facilities, with 14 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 17 COVID patients (one in ICU), while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had one (not in ICU).
Below is an overview of daily totals since Jan. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 66 patients, 9 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 75 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 68 patients, 16 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14 78 patients, 15 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15 75 patients, 16 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16 69 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 63 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 65 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 66 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 15 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 14 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 18 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March, 1,091 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 238 hospitalized patients have died.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 36 new cases, 0.4% seven-day rate
Thirty-six new cases emerged from 9,190 new tests Tuesday on campus, a rate of 0.4 percent, according to UI data updated Wednesday.
The seven-day positivity rate held at 0.4 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Jan. 1:
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 9,190 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 18: 8,511 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 4,738 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 2,743 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 15: 5,833 new tests, 16 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 4,353 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 4,125 new tests, 18 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 3,722 new tests, 17 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 11: 5,716 new tests, 13 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 2,410 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 1,927 new tests, 4 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 8: 3,683 new tests, 15 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 3,894 new tests, 15 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 3,293 new tests, 12 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 3,146 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 4: 5,364 new tests, 33 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 2,636 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 3,424 new tests, 23 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 1: No testing for holiday
STATE: Seven-day rate falls for 12th straight day
Reports Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
The state continued to see progress with its rolling seven-day average COVID-19 case positivity rate, which decreased for the 12th straight day Wednesday.
The rolling positivity rate stood at 5.5 percent, a decrease of two-tenths of a percentage point from the previous day, marking its lowest point since Oct. 20.
The one-day positivity rate was 5.6 percent Wednesday as the state reported 4,822 new cases among 86,121 test results reported over the previous 24 hours.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 107 deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the confirmed COVID-19-related death toll to 18,398 since the pandemic first reached Illinois.
There have been 1,081,534 confirmed or probable cases among 14.9 million test results reported since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued to decrease as of Tuesday night as well, with 3,284 people hospitalized for the disease in Illinois, the lowest number since Oct. 30. Intensive care bed usage for the disease increased slightly from the day prior to 722 beds in use, while 379 COVID-19 of those patients were on ventilators.
Over the past 24 hours, vaccine administrators reported vaccinating 29,008 individuals, putting the total number of vaccinations conducted in the state at 537,740. That’s out of 1.3 million doses delivered to Illinois. Administrators have three days from when they conduct a vaccination to report doing so.
Of the vaccines delivered to the state, 524,050 have gone to a federal program aimed at vaccinating long-term care residents through a partnership with nationwide pharmacy chains. Of the doses administered, 86,180 have been part of that program.
Over the previous seven days, the state has vaccinated 21,869 individuals each day on average.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has previously been optimistic that the pace of vaccine distribution would pick up after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, who took the oath of office Wednesday. Pritzker has urged Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act to streamline and expedite vaccine distribution.
That act allows presidents to compel domestic industries “to expedite and expand the supply of materials and services,” such as vaccine materials or personal protective equipment, “from the U.S. industrial base needed to promote the national defense.”
The state has also announced four state-run vaccination sites in Cook County, and will announce more vaccination sites ahead of Jan. 25, when the entire state is scheduled to enter Phase 1B of its vaccination plan.
While Phase 1A has prioritized health care workers and long-term care residents, Phase 1B includes people aged 65 years and older and non-health care frontline essential workers, defined as “those workers who are essential for the functioning of society and are at highest risk of exposure.”
These include first responders such as firefighters, law enforcement and security personnel; corrections officers and inmates; food and agriculture workers; postal service workers; manufacturers; grocery store workers; public transit workers; teachers and other educators; and shelter workers, among others.
Phase 1C, for which there is currently no timeline, tentatively includes people aged 16 to 64 years old with high-risk medical conditions and other essential workers.