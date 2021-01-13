For the second straight day, both the seven-day positivity rate and hospitalization count — two key metrics in the state's mitigation plan — declined in the region that covers East Central Illinois.
Region 6's seven-day rate — which had climbed to 9.9 percent three days ago — now stands at 8.9 percent.
The number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 — which reached 191 on Sunday — fell to 183 Wednesday. That marked the fifth time in 10 days hospitalizations have been down. If Region 6 sees declines Thursday and Friday, it will have met the only target left to move out of Tier 3 — declines in seven of the past 10 days.
Friday is the soonest day regions will be allowed to move out of Tier 3, under a timeline announced earlier this month by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. All 11 regions statewide have been under Tier 3 mitigations since Nov. 20; like Tier 3, the next phase — Tier 2 — includes a ban on indoor dining but does relax some current retail restrictions.
Here are the four metrics regions must hit to advance, and a look at where Region 6 stands as of Wednesday:
1. A test positivity rate of less than 12 percent for three consecutive days.
AS OF WEDNESDAY: Region 6 meets this standard — it's had 35 days in a row under the 12 percent threshold, according to IDPH data, and hasn't been in double digits since Dec. 10.
2. Greater than 20 percent available medical/surgical hospital beds on a three-day rolling average.
AS OF WEDNESDAY: Region 6 meets this standard, with three straight days over the 20 percent threshold. On Wednesday, it stood at 25.7 percent.
3. Greater than 20 percent available ICU beds on a three-day rolling average.
AS OF WEDNESDAY: Region 6 meets this standard — and has done so for 214 consecutive days. The number rose Tuesday from 32.7 to 34.2 percent.
4. Declining COVID hospitalizations in seven out of the last 10 days.
AS OF WEDNESDAY: Region 6 falls short of this standard but is heading in the right direction after three straight days of declines.
It's now had declines in five of the past 10 days, a period that began after Jan. 2, when there were 184 patients hospitalized.
- Jan. 3: 186 patients
- Jan. 4: 189 patients
- Jan. 5: 190 patients
- Jan. 6: 189 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 7: 191 patients
- Jan. 8: 190 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 9 191 patients
- Jan. 10: 189 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 11: 184 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 12: 183 patients (DECREASE)
As for the seven-day positivity rate, the metrics the state uses cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Wednesday are through Jan. 10).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’s saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.6 percent, down from 5.7 percent a day earlier).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Jan. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 5: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 6 9.7 percent
- Jan. 7 9.9 percent
- Jan. 8 9.4 percent
- Jan. 9 9.2 percent
- Jan. 10: 8.9 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Cumberland: 19.8 percent (-0.4)
- Jasper: 16.9 percent (-0.8)
- Clark: 16.3 percent (-0.3)
- Effingham: 15.2 percent (-0.3)
- DeWitt: 13.7 percent (-1.5)
- Richland: 13.0 percent (-2.0)
- Shelby: 12.2 percent (-0.1)
- Douglas: 10.7 percent (+0.4)
- Clay: 9.8 percent (-0.7)
- Iroquois: 9.4 percent (-0.1)
- Vermilion: 9.4 percent (-0.5)
- Fayette: 8.6 percent (-0.4)
- Ford: 8.5 percent (+1.2)
- Coles: 7.9 percent (-0.8)
- Macon: 7.9 percent (-0.1)
- Champaign: 7.3 percent (-0.3)
- Moultrie: 7.2 percent (-0.8)
- Piatt: 7.0 percent (-0.4)
- Lawrence: 5.8 percent (-0.2)
- Crawford: 4.7 percent (+0.3)
- Edgar: 3.8 percent (+0.1)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.5 percent, unchanged from the day prior.
VACCINE: 4.8 percent of eligible adults have received first dose in Champaign County
The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 892 Wednesday, according to public health data.
The total now stands at 8,219 — or 4.8 percent of the eligible (16 and older) county population of 172,760.
A smaller group of county residents — 525, up by 26 overnight — has received both doses of the vaccine, the state reports.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH:
DOUGLAS: 597 residents have received the first dose, up 11 from the day before, with 21 (0.11 percent of the county population) getting both doses.
FORD: 427 residents have received the first dose, up six from the day before, with 65 (0.49 percent of the county population) getting both doses.
IROQUOIS: 1,147 residents have received the first dose, up 34 from the day before, with 241 (0.87 percent of the county population) getting both doses.
PIATT: 750 residents have received the first dose, up 37 from the day before, with 43 (0.26 percent of the county population) getting both doses.
VERMILION: 1,074 residents have received the first dose, up 59 from the day before, with 43 (0.06 percent of the county population) getting both doses.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 108 new cases, 93rd death
Of 6,492 new tests, 108 came back positive Wednesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 15,027.
The county's death toll rose by one (to 93), active cases were up by 71 (867) and one more county resident was hospitalized than the day before (28).
Recovered cases were up by 36, to 14,067.
The health district is monitoring 1,118 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up by 89 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 133 active (up nine)
- 61820/Champaign: 125 active (up five)
- 61802/Urbana: 115 active (up nine)
- 61822/Champaign: 106 active (up 14)
- 61853/Mahomet: 73 active (up 12)
- 61866/Rantoul: 66 active (up two)
- 61801/Urbana: 65 active (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 45 active (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 39 active (up three)
- 61880/Tolono: 22 active (up two)
- 61859/Ogden: 12 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 11 active (up three)
- 61864/Philo: 9 active (up one)
- 61875/Seymour: 9 active (up three)
- 61877/Sidney: 9 active (up two)
- 61847/Gifford: 8 active (up one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 3 active (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 2 active (up one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,311,497 tests
- 15,027 confirmed cases
- 93 fatalities
- 28 county residents hospitalized
- 19,627 close contacts quarantined
- 2,262 close contacts that became positive
VERMILION COUNTY: Five fatalities reported over past week
The number of lives lost to COVID-19 in Vermilion County now stands at 86 after the local health department reported five fatalities Wednesday.
The deaths occurred over the past week, health Administrator Doug Toole said. They involved women in their 50s and 70s and three men in their 80s.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families and friends," Toole said.
Meanwhile, Vermilion's confirmed case count grew by 69 Wednesday, to 6,743. With another 112 residents released from isolation, active cases now stand at 573.
Those include cases that are part of an outbreak at the Danville Correctional Center. On Wednesday, active inmate cases fell by five, to 133, while staff cases were down by three, to 11.
Wednesday's new county cases by age:
- One resident in their 80s
- 11 in their 70s
- Nine in their 60s
- Five in their 50s
- Seven in their 40s
- 13 in their 30s
- five in their 20s
- Eight teens
- Six grade-school-aged children
- One pre-schooler
- One toddler
- Two infants
Eighteen COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents were hospitalized as of Wednesday.
CARLE: 68 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 18 in Bloomington
Sixteen of the 68 COVID patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Wednesday by Carle Health.
In all, 92 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Wednesday in Carle facilities, with 18 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 18 COVID patients (two in ICU), while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had three (none in ICU).
Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center had three COVID patients, none of them in ICU.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Jan. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 66 patients, 9 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11 75 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 68 patients, 16 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 15 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 14 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 18 patients, 2 in ICU
Since March, 1,014 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 219 hospitalized patients have died.
STATE: 5,862 cases, 97 lives lost
Of 76,107 new tests, 5,862 came back positive statewide Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate fell from 7.5 to 7.3 percent.
IDPH on Monday also reported 97 lives lost to COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 17,840:
- Bond County: 1 female 90s
- Boone County: 1 male 50s
- Christian County: 1 female 80s
- Clinton County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 4 males 80, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Hamilton County: 1 male 70s
- Iroquois County: 1 male 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Jersey County: 1 male 70s
- Knox County: 1 female 70s
- Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 70s
- Logan County: 1 female 60s
- Macon County: 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s
- McHenry County: 1 male 50s
- McLean County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 80s
- Monroe County: 3 females 90s
- Montgomery County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Morgan County: 1 female 60s
- Ogle County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Peoria County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Pike County: 1 female 90s
- Randolph County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Richland County: 1 male 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Stephenson County: 1 male 70s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 70s
- Vermilion County: 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s
- Williamson County: 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s
FORD COUNTY: Two new cases
The Ford County Public Health Department reported two new cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 1,359.
Of those, 802 are classified as confirmed and 556 are considered probable.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: Seven-day positivity rate at 0.5 percent
Seventeen new cases emerged from 3,722 new tests Tuesday on campus, a rate of 0.5 percent, according to UI data updated Wednesday.
The seven-day positivity rate rose from 0.4 to 0.5 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 3,722 new tests, 17 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 11: 5,716 new tests, 13 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 2,410 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 1,927 new tests, 4 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 8: 3,683 new tests, 15 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 3,894 new tests, 15 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 3,293 new tests, 12 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 3,146 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 4: 5,364 new tests, 33 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 2,636 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 3,424 new tests, 23 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 1: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Dec. 31: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Dec. 30: 3,260 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 29: 2,107 new tests, 17 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 28: 2,295 new tests, 20 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 1,697 new tests, 10 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 1,536 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 25: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Dec. 24: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 4,872 new tests, 8 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 3,415 new tests, 9 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 21: 4,807 new tests, 14 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 2,125 new tests, four new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 2,464 new tests, eight new cases
- Friday, Dec. 18: 5,789 new tests, six new cases
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 5,778 new tests, 11 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 5,692 new tests, 14 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 5,220 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 14: 7,660 new tests, 12 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 3,690 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 2,919 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 12: 6,366 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 10: 6,274 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 7,148 new tests, 22 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 5,847 new tests, 27 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 7: 8,618 new tests, 34 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 4,134 new tests, 25 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 3,304 new tests, 20 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 4: 7,032 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 6,683 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 7,542 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 5,795 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 30: 9,341 new tests, 71 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 4,121 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 3,717 new tests, 33 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 27: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Nov. 26: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 5,836 new tests, 14 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4,536 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 23: 5,607 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 3,291 new tests, 19 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 3,601 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 20: 11,278 new tests, 34 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 10,424 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 10,462 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10,255 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 16: 13,545 new tests, 51 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 15: 6,280 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 14: 4,639 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 13: 11,351 new tests, 32 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 12: 9,715 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11,071 new tests, 50 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: 10,324 new tests, 57 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 9: 11,800 new tests, 76 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 5,339 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 6: 10,429 new tests, 48 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 8,895 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases