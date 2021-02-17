WEDNESDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: 42,244 in Champaign Co. have received first dose (20.1% of population), 12,754 fully vaccinated (6.1% of residents, 7.4% of vaccine-eligible adults)
The seven-day positivity rate for the 21-county region that covers East Central Illinois fell Wednesday to its lowest point in 196 days.
Region 6's rate dropped from 3.6 to 3.5 percent, matching a figure last reached on Aug. 5.
Also down, for the 17th straight day: hospitalizations in the region, which fell from 88 to 85 overnight. That's the fewest lowest point since Oct. 11.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Wednesday are through Feb. 14).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.8 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Feb. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Feb. 1: 4.4 percent
- Feb. 2: 4.0 percent
- Feb. 3: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 4: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 5: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 6: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 7: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 8: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 9: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 10: 3.9 percent
- Feb. 11: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 12: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 13: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 14: 3.5 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Douglas: 10.8 percent (-0.4)
- Cumberland: 9.1 percent (-0.2)
- Crawford: 5.3 percent (—)
- Ford: 4.9 percent (-0.6)
- DeWitt: 4.4 percent (-1.0)
- Vermilion: 4.0 percent (-0.1)
- Coles: 3.9 percent (-0.4)
- Iroquois: 3.9 percent (-0.1)
- Piatt: 3.9 percent (+0.2)
- Champaign: 3.8 percent (-0.2)
- Clark: 3.8 percent (+0.5)
- Jasper: 3.3 percent (+1.5)
- Shelby: 3.2 percent (+0.2)
- Moultrie: 3.0 percent (-0.5)
- Richland: 2.8 percent (-0.1)
- Clay: 2.6 percent (—)
- Effingham: 2.6 percent (+0.1)
- Macon: 1.9 percent (-0.2)
- Edgar: 1.1 percent (-0.2)
- Fayette: 1.0 percent (—)
- Lawrence: 0.5 percent (—)
DANVILLE PRISON: 22 inmates, five staffers have active cases
Of 1,119 Danville Correctional Center inmates and staff members who tested positive for COVID-19, all but 27 have recovered.
State data updated Wednesday showed the Vermilion County prison with 22 active cases among inmates and five among staff.
The 22 inmate cases are still more than all but two state prisons (Big Muddy River has 32, Sheridan 25) but 130 less than one month ago.
VERMILION COUNTY: 27 new cases, 12 hospitalized
The number of active cases in Vermilion County rose by 27 Wednesday, to 8,291.
With 42 residents released from isolation, active cases stand at 313. Twelve COVID-positive county residents are hospitalized.
How the new cases break down by age group:
- One resident in their 90s
- One in their 80s
- One in their 70s
- Seven in their 60s
- Six in their 50s
- One in their 40s
- Five in their 30s
- Two in their 20s
- One teen
- Two grade-school-aged children
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases down 50, hospitalizations down two
Of 7,773 new COVID-19 tests, just 13 came back positive Wednesday in Champaign County, pushing its pandemic total to 17,622.
Active cases were down by 50, to 658, with 47 percent of them in the Champaign ZIP code that includes Campustown.
Hospitalizations dropped by two, to 15.
The health district is monitoring 877 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up 24 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 320 active (down 14)
- 61801/Urbana: 66 active (down six)
- 61802/Urbana: 45 active (down four)
- 61866/Rantoul: 43 active (down eight)
- 61822/Champaign: 37 active (down one)
- 61821/Champaign: 29 active (down one)
- 61853/Mahomet: 27 active (down seven)
- 61880/Tolono: 17 active (down one)
- 61843/Fisher: 14 active (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 12 active (down three)
- 61874/Savoy: 12 active (down one)
- 61864/Philo: 9 active (down one)
- 61849/Homer: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 4 active (down one)
- 61877/Sidney: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (down one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,636,690 tests
- 17,622 confirmed cases
- 658 active cases
- 16,841 recovered cases
- 123 fatalities
- 15 county residents hospitalized
- 23,108 close contacts quarantined
- 2,735 close contacts that became positive
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 43 new cases, 0.3 percent seven-day rate
Forty-three new cases emerged from 8,218 tests Tuesday on the UI campus, according to data updated Wednesday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate dropped from 0.5 to 0.4 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Feb. 1:
- Monday, Feb. 1: 14,164 tests, 66 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10,242 new tests, 41 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 9,518 new tests, 30 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 9,432 new tests, 36 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 5: 11,083 new tests, 56 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 4,842 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 6,363 new tests, 42 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 8: 13,457 new tests, 78 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 10,549 new tests, 71 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 9,232 new tests, 44 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 10,183 new tests, 38 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 12: 10,558 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 4,638 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 6,265 new tests, 30 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 15: 10,689 new tests, 51 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 8,218 new tests, 43 new cases
CARLE: 30 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 4 in Bloomington
Four of the 34 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Wednesday by Carle Health.
The 30 patients are the fewest since Carle began making data public in mid-November.
In all, 37 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in any of Carle's five facilities in the region, with four of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had four COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle's Eureka Hospital had two COVID patients and Hoopeston Regional Health Center had one, none of them in ICU.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Feb. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, Feb. 1: 53 patients, 11 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 58 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 58 patients, 10 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 54 patients, 14 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 48 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 54 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 54 patients, 8 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 54 patients, 10 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 41 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 40 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 48 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 32 patients, 7 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 33 patients, 7 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, Feb. 1: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 2 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 2 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 3 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,301 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 281 hospitalized patients have died.
DeWITT/PIATT COUNTIES: Pause in signups for mass vaccination clinics
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal-Republican:
With a possible delay in vaccine delivery — partly due to the recent winter storm — the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department has paused signup for its mass vaccination clinics in both counties. Those already with appointments will still be able to receive inoculations.
“Each week we will assess demand, available supply of vaccine, and staffing before posting a new SignUpGenius link. We have delayed posting a new SignUpGenius link this week due to concern over supplies of vaccine. We have enough vaccine on hand to vaccinate those with appointments through the end of February,” said Health Department Administrator David Remmert.
The possible delay comes just after the department had announced that, as of Feb. 25, it would allow those under the age of 65 with certain health conditions had been added to Phase 1B.
Remmert said the supply was starting to dwindle even before the storm, but does not expect that to be the situation for very long.
“I don't suspect we will be in a supply shortage for long — they are manufacturing a lot of vaccine now,” he said.
Eligible health conditions added as of Feb. 25 include those with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, heart condition, immunocompromised from a solid organ transplant, obesity, pregnancy, pulmonary disease and sickle cell disease.
Remmert said updates on vaccines and the resumption of appointments will be posted on dewittpiatthealth.com.
About 7,000 shots have been given total in the two counties. The Phase 1B vaccination effort is also available for essential workers.
“Essential workers includes first responders, K-12 education workers, food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections workers and inmates, USPS workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers and staff at shelters and day cares,” Remmert said.
Meanwhile, 24 new positive tests for COVID-19 were reported in DeWitt County and 15 new cases in Piatt County in a recent seven-reporting period, according to the health department. The reporting period covered Feb. 10-16.
With the new cases, Piatt County has recorded 1,344 total cases and 13 deaths during the pandemic. DeWitt County's totals are 1,303 cases and 22 deaths.
New cases by town:
DeWITT: 24 CASES
- Clinton: 21
- Wapella: 2
- Weldon: 1
PIATT: 15 CASES
- Monticello: 4
- White Heath: 4
- Hammond: 3
- Bement: 2
- Cerro Gordo: 1
- Ivesdale: 1