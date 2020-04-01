For 24/7 coverage, follow us on Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.
There are now two confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County.
The second case, confirmed today, is a person in his or her 20s.
This case apparently isn't connected to the first case, according to Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Doug Toole.
33 'ACTIVE' CASES IN CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
With five patients considered recovered, there are now 33 active cases of COVID-19 in Champaign County, according to newly released public health data.
Nine new cases were reported today, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Of the 38 total cases reported since the first on March 14, slightly more than half (20) have been 50 years old or younger:
— Fourteen are between the ages of 31 and 40.
— Eight are between the ages of 51 to 60.
— Four are between the ages of 41 to 50 and 81 to 90.
— Three are between the ages of 61 to 70 and 71 to 80.
— Two are between the ages of 21 to 30.
Douglas County, meanwhile, now has eight confirmed cases, according to the county health department. In addition to three cases as of Tuesday, five more people have been confirmed positive — a man in his 50s, a man in his 20s, a woman in her 50s and two women in their 20s.
All eight Douglas County patients are home in isolation and recovering.
Statewide, IDPH announced 986 new cases of coronavirus, including 42 more deaths. IDPH reports 6,980 cases statewide, including 141 deaths, in 56 counties of Illinois’ 102 counties.
IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike warned that the number of cases and deaths will continue to rise in the days and weeks ahead.
“We know generally, from following data around the world, that approximately 20 percent (of COVID-19 patients) will require hospitalization and more severe care and about 5 percent will require ICU care,” Ezike said at today's daily briefing in Chicago. “We know that the mortality rate is somewhere between 1 and 3 percent. Our numbers, unfortunately, are going to bear that out until we get to that peak.”
The new deaths include:
— Carroll County: one male in his 80s.
— Cook County: one male in his 20s, two males in their 30s, two males in their 40s, one male in his 50s, one female in her 50s, three males in their 60s, two females in their 60s, five males in their 70s, three females in their 70s, three males in their 80s, four females in their 80s, one female in her 90s and one female in her 100s. (The IDPH had incomplete data on five other Cook deaths).
— DuPage County: one female in her 60s, one female in her 70s.
— Kane County: one female in her 90s.
— Lake County: one male in his 50s.
— Will County: one male in his 60s.
— Winnebago County: one male in his 60s.
“The coming weeks are going to get more and more difficult as the number of cases and deaths continue to rise. But I’m not urging people to despair,” Ezike said.
“Let’s be strong and courageous. Don’t be terrified, don’t be discouraged. The courageous actions that we need to take are well within our grasp, and those actions are the ones we’ve been saying from the outset.
“Wash your hands. Stay at home. Clean frequently touched surfaces. All of these things seem minimal but these are the courageous actions that are going to save lives and eventually end this pandemic.
“... No, there’s not a vaccine yet, and there’s currently no specific treatment, although trials are under way. But what we do have is science telling us that social distancing works and is one of our best strategies to get on the other side of this unprecedented event. It is your behavior, it is my behavior, it is everyone’s behavior that will turn this tide.”
CHURCH CALLS OFF TESTING
Dr. Tom Pliura said there were 50-75 cars waiting for his 9 a.m. drive-through COVID-19 testing event this morning when he arrived at 8:15 a.m. to set up.
Before he left, police were on site, he said.
Pliura said the church canceled the drive-thru event after public health officials called asking for it to be shut down. But Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said that’s not true — it was church officials who contacted her this morning seeking advice about whether to allow the event to proceed, and she had no contact with the church before that time.
First Christian Church Pastor Jeff Sutton said Pryde is correct.
“We reached out to C-UPHD once we heard there were concerns,” he said.
Pliura said he still intends to provide COVID-19 testing, and he contacted Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office this morning seeking guidance.
“I’m really irritated,” Pliura said.
TESTING POSTPONED
This just in from First Christian Church in Champaign:
"In the interest of serving our local community, First Christian Church initially partnered with a local health care clinic to provide a mobile test site for COVID-19. After further conversation with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and medical officials, we have been advised to postpone this partnership. All parties involved desire to bring health to our community in a safe and secure process. We are all in this journey together. We ask that we all honor the requests of our local officials and the 'Shelter in Place' order."
On Tuesday, an independent physician said he had obtained thousands of COVID-19 tests and would offer them to all members of the public at a drive-thru test site in Champaign starting at 9 a.m. today.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said the church staff asked for her professional advice about going ahead with the event, and she advised waiting until several questions that have been raised are answered.
“First of all, there is just no unfettered access to testing in this country,” she said.
Among questions are tests done outside the guidelines, insurance coverage for testing and what people may wind up paying. Just because Dr. Tom Pliura has promised he won’t bill anyone without coverage doesn’t mean the private labs processing the tests won’t, she said.
“There’s no reason they can’t hold off until the questions are answered," she said.
MORNING BRIEFING:
— It will be May — at the earliest — before students can return to school, restaurants can seat customers and salons can cut hair again. With his stay-at-home order set to expire in a week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced it was extended through April.
“If we can end these orders earlier, I’ll be the first one to tell you when we can start to make strides toward normalcy again. But that time is not today. And it’s not April 7.”
— Seven COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Carle. That includes the first resident of Vermilion County to test positive — only identified as a person in his or her 20s.
On the day that Douglas County’s total grew by two (to three), Champaign County’s rose to 29, adding five new positive tests — a male in his 80s, a male in his 50s, a male in his 30s, a female in her 40s and a female in her 50s.
— The 26 new deaths reported Tuesday represent the state’s largest single-day spike and pushed the total to 99. Tuesday’s fatalities include 17 Cook County residents, ranging in age from 50 to 90, and the second death in central Illinois’ McLean County, this time a male in his 70s.
The number of positive cases statewide grew by 937, to 5,994, with 35,225 people tested in all, officials said.
— As Champaign County officials tied a bow on March’s primary, Pritzker said November’s general election could require moving to a “significant amount or maybe all mail-in ballots — or at least giving people the opportunity to do that.”
Any such decision would require action by the General Assembly, he said, adding: “We have to find a way to get the Legislature together.”