Wednesday's coronavirus updates | Social distancing under sunny skies
Basketball hoops have been tied off and caution tape has been draped around playgrounds throughout Champaign-Urbana, but residents still have options to get their exercise and a little sun.
At Meadowbrook Park in Urbana, Mattis Park in Champaign and the University of Illinois Arboretum on Tuesday, runners, bikers and dog walkers spaced a few dozen yards apart traversed the large paths, where keeping social distance wasn’t an issue.
While residents are encouraged to stay away from high-traffic areas, at many neighborhood parks, there’s enough space for everyone.
MORNING BRIEFING:
— The Champaign County Freedom Celebration has been canceled, including the July 4 parade, 5K race and fireworks. Officials said the move — discussed as a possiblity last weekend — was prompted by the University of Illinois’ decision to cancel summer events.
— For the second straight day, an area county mourned the death of a man in his 80s who tested positive for COVID-19. The Ford County Health Department said the resident had ‘underlying health conditions,’ like an Urbana man whose death was reported Monday.
— With 73 fatalities across 14 counties, Illinois was among a number of states reporting their highest single-day death tolls Tuesday. Also sharing grim news: New York (731 new deaths, giving it a national-high 5,489) and New Jersey (229 of 1,232).
— Of Champaign County’s 67 cases, 42 are considered active, 24 recovered. While no details were given on Tuesday’s four new cases, a CUPHD map shows two new cases in the 61801/Urbana zip code and one each in 61853/Mahomet and 61820/Champaign.
— Among the now 13,549 Illinoisans to test positive for COVID-19: an employee at the Danville Correctional Center, triggering a lockdown at the state prison with about 1,700 inmates, and a member of Gov. J.B. Pritzker staff, who’s been in self-isolation for 12 days.
— Seventy-seven of Illinois’ 102 counties have now reported at least one case, with Coles, Lawrence, Richland and Shelby joining the list Tuesday. ‘We have to be operating as if COVID-19 is not only in every county but every community,’ Pritzker said.
