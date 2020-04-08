Listen to this article

Subscribe: Print or online

For 24/7 coverage, follow us on TwitterSnapchatInstagram and Facebook.

Champaign County Health District: COVID-19 information

State map: COVID-19 cases by county

Have a story to tell? Email news-gazette.com

****

virus drone Meadowbrook
Buy Now

Meadowbrook Park
virus drone Mattis

Mattis Park
virus drone Arboretum

UI Arboretum

Basketball hoops have been tied off and caution tape has been draped around playgrounds throughout Champaign-Urbana, but residents still have options to get their exercise and a little sun.

At Meadowbrook Park in Urbana, Mattis Park in Champaign and the University of Illinois Arboretum on Tuesday, runners, bikers and dog walkers spaced a few dozen yards apart traversed the large paths, where keeping social distance wasn’t an issue.

While residents are encouraged to stay away from high-traffic areas, at many neighborhood parks, there’s enough space for everyone.

****

MORNING BRIEFING:

— The Champaign County Freedom Celebration has been canceled, including the July 4 parade, 5K race and fireworks. Officials said the move — discussed as a possiblity last weekend — was prompted by the University of Illinois’ decision to cancel summer events.

— For the second straight day, an area county mourned the death of a man in his 80s who tested positive for COVID-19. The Ford County Health Department said the resident had ‘underlying health conditions,’ like an Urbana man whose death was reported Monday.

— With 73 fatalities across 14 counties, Illinois was among a number of states reporting their highest single-day death tolls Tuesday. Also sharing grim news: New York (731 new deaths, giving it a national-high 5,489) and New Jersey (229 of 1,232).

— Of Champaign County’s 67 cases, 42 are considered active, 24 recovered. While no details were given on Tuesday’s four new cases, a CUPHD map shows two new cases in the 61801/Urbana zip code and one each in 61853/Mahomet and 61820/Champaign.

— Among the now 13,549 Illinoisans to test positive for COVID-19: an employee at the Danville Correctional Center, triggering a lockdown at the state prison with about 1,700 inmates, and a member of Gov. J.B. Pritzker staff, who’s been in self-isolation for 12 days.

— Seventy-seven of Illinois’ 102 counties have now reported at least one case, with Coles, Lawrence, Richland and Shelby joining the list Tuesday. ‘We have to be operating as if COVID-19 is not only in every county but every community,’ Pritzker said.

News-Gazette