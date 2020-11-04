On Day 3 of its increased mitigation period, Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate rose slightly — from 9.9 to 10 percent.
For the restrictions to be lifted, the region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt, Vermilion and 16 other counties must have three consecutive days of a rate under 6.5 percent.
The metrics the state uses cover a period that ends three days earlier (figures announced Wednesday are through Nov. 1) and exclude data from the UI campus’ massive saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 3.4 percent, down overnight from 3.6 percent).
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day.
- Effingham: 15.8 percent (+1.3)
- Macon: 15.0 percent (-0.4)
- Clay: 14.7 percent (+2.1)
- Cumberland: 14.5 percent (-2.8%)
- Douglas: 14.2 percent (+0.3)
- Coles: 12.4 percent (-0.5)
- Vermilion: 12.3 percent (+0.3)
- Iroquois: 11.8 percent (+0.9)
- Shelby: 9.5 percent (-3.1)
- Moultrie: 9.1 percent (+0.8)
- Jasper: 8.9 percent (+0.1)
- DeWitt: 8.1 percent (+0.4)
- Crawford: 8.0 percent (-0.7)
- Clark: 7.9 percent (unchanged)
- Lawrence: 7.6 percent (-0.2)
- Champaign: 6.8 percent* (+0.3)
- Piatt: 6.5 percent (-0.1)
- Fayette: 6.1 percent (+1.7)
- Ford: 5.9 percent (-0.3)
- Richland: 5.6 percent (-0.2)
- Edgar: 3.1 percent (-0.3)
*-If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 1.4 percent, unchanged from the day prior.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 171 new cases, hospitalizations hold at six
Wednesday’s high case count in Champaign County — 171 of 5,750 tests came back positive — wasn’t the result of a multi-day backlog, as has been the case other times new cases hit triple digits.
Other Champaign County coronavirus numbers of note:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained unchanged, at six.
— Recovered cases outnumber active ones, 6,151 (up 129) to 609 (up 88).
— The number of close contacts currently in quarantine decreased by 197, to 1,565.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 174 active (up eight from Tuesday), 2,840 total (up 31)
- 61821/Champaign: 83 active (up 11 from Tuesday), 707 total (up 21)
- 61822/Champaign: 64 active (up 17 from Tuesday), 535 total (up 21)
- 61866/Rantoul: 57 active (up 10 from Tuesday), 563 total (up 22)
- 61801/Urbana: 52 active (up seven from Tuesday), 620 total (up 12)
- 61802/Urbana: 37 active (up seven from Tuesday), 464 total (up 14)
- 61853/Mahomet: 24 active (up three from Tuesday), 274 total (up eight)
- 61874/Savoy: 20 active (up four from Tuesday), 171 total (up nine)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 16 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 153 total (up three)
- 61880/Tolono: 14 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 103 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 14 active (up six from Tuesday), 67 total (up seven)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 7 active (up two from Tuesday), 30 total (up two)
- 61847/Gifford: 7 active (up four from Tuesday), 24 total (up four)
- 61864/Philo: 6 active (up one from Tuesday), 40 total (up two)
- 61877/Sidney: 6 active (up two from Tuesday), 39 total (up two)
- 61816/Broadlands: 6 active (up three from Tuesday), 14 total (up three)
- 61849/Homer: 5 active (up four from Tuesday), 22 total (up five)
- 61862/Penfield: 5 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 12 total (up two)
- 61875/Seymour: 4 active (up one from Tuesday), 14 total (up one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 3 active (up one from Tuesday), 21 total (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 19 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (down two from Tuesday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (down one from Tuesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 832,651 tests
- 6,789 confirmed cases
- 29 fatalities
- 10,430 close contacts quarantined
- 1,096 close contacts that became positive
VERMILION COUNTY: 14th fatality, 22 now hospitalized
A man in his 70s who’d been hospitalized became the 14th Vermilion County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, the local health department announced Wednesday.
“Our hearts go out to his friends and family,” Vermilion health Administrator Doug Toole said.
Meanwhile, the number of county residents hospitalized with the virus stands at 22, up three from Tuesday.
Vermilion reported 27 new cases Wednesday, pushing its total to 1,778, 196 of which are considered active.
How the new cases break down by age:
- One resident in their 80s
- Two in their 70s
- Three in their 60s
- Six in their 50s
- Six in their 40s
- One in their 30s
- Two in their 20s
- Three teens
- Three grade school-aged children
EZIKE: ‘We are fully into the second wave or second surge, and the cases are increasing exponentially’
Reports Sarah Mansur of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
Gov. J.B. Pritzker urged residents on Wednesday to stay focused on slowing the spread of COVID-19 as the state’s one-day positivity rate hit 10.5 percent — its highest rate since May 22 — and the Illinois Department of Public Health reported its second highest one-day total of new confirmed cases with 7,538.
“I know there's a lot of focus on other current events right now, but I do want to remind everyone that Illinois, and the nation, especially the states making news right now for their role in the presidential election, are in the middle of a public health crisis. And we cannot forget to take the necessary precautions to beat this pandemic down,” Pritzker said during his daily press briefing on Wednesday.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 once again pushed past second-wave highs as the rolling seven-day average test positivity rate in all 11 of the state’s mitigation regions was 10 percent or higher.
The state also reported another 55 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing its total since the pandemic began to 9,933.
At the beginning of last month, the state saw an average of about 23 deaths to COVID-19 each day, and that average is now up to 45 deaths per day, Pritzker said.
He said the number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 has more than doubled in the last month, from an average of about 1,500 individuals to a current average of about 3,300.
As of Tuesday evening, hospitals reported 3,761 beds in use by COVID-19 patients, the most since May 26. Of those hospitalized, 776 were in intensive care unit beds and 327 were on ventilators.
IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike reiterated the governor’s warning that residents take precautions as the virus spreads rapidly.
“We are fully into the second wave or second surge, and the cases are increasing exponentially,” Ezike said.
According to Ezike, IDPH is monitoring bed capacity across the state — especially in regions 1 through 6, which constitutes most of the state excluding Cook County and its surrounding suburbs. Those areas are in less close proximity to each other than regions 7 through 11, which includes Chicago, Cook County and the adjacent suburban counties, meaning it is more difficult to transfer people from one hospital to another.
“There is a bed issue that's brewing now, that's only going to grow. We had 7,500 new cases. That means that we have future hospitalizations, future needs for ICU beds, in a situation where some hospitals are already cramped. So yes, we have a significant problem,” Ezike said.
The state is in contact with local regions, she said.
“We're going to have to come up with some creative solutions to make sure that everyone has a bed, whether it's for COVID, or whether it's for a flu-like illness, whether it's for a car accident, whether it's for a heart attack, but that is a very imminent issue,” she added. “We still need to work on the front end to try to limit the number of people who get sick, people who get infected in the first place, so that we can slow down that need for hospitalization.”
UI: Seven-day positivity rate holds at 0.4 percent
Forty new cases emerged from 5,941 new tests Tuesday on the UI campus, a rate of 0.7 percent, according to data updated Wednesday.
The campus’ seven-day positivity rate remained 0.4 percent.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,905 unique cases of COVID-19 on the UI campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 3,187 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
