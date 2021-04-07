WEDNESDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: Of Champaign County adults 16 and older, 41.9% have received at least one dose, 30.3% now fully vaccinated
Of 7,258 new tests, 51 came back positive Wednesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 19,247.
Active cases were up by 25, to 348. Hospitalizations dropped by one, to six.
Active close contacts in quarantine now total 391, up by 16 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 104 active (up 16)
- 61801/Urbana: 42 active (down 1)
- 61821/Champaign: 42 active (up 3)
- 61802/Urbana: 36 active (unchanged)
- 61822/Champaign: 34 active (up 6)
- 61853/Mahomet: 24 active (up 1)
- 61866/Rantoul: 23 active (down 2)
- 61880/Tolono: 14 active (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 10 active (up 1)
- 61874/Savoy: 7 active (up 1)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active (up 1)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 0 active (down 1)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,745 cases (up 19)
- 10.01 to 20: 3,996 cases (up 8)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,349 cases (up 10)
- 40.01 to 50: 2,000 cases (up 4)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,656 cases (up 4)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,267 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,217 cases (up 3)
- 70.01 to 80: 548 cases (up 2)
- 80.01 to 90: 307 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 152 cases
- 100-plus: 7 cases (up 1)
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 44 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 33 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 3: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,097,101 tests
- 19,247 confirmed cases
- 348 active cases
- 18,761 recovered cases
- 138 fatalities
- 6 county residents hospitalized
- 25,964 close contacts quarantined
- 3,113 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate rose Wednesday for the second straight day — from 2.9 to 3.3 percent — after new totals from April 4 (953 tests, 43 cases) were added to its total.
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- DeWitt County: 1.3 percent (-0.4)
- Piatt County: 1.7 percent (+0.1)
- Ford County: 2.2 percent (-0.2)
- Vermilion County: 2.4 percent (+0.4)
- Douglas County: 2.5 percent (-0.1)
- Iroquois County: 2.5 percent (+0.5)
- Champaign County: 3.3 percent (+0.4)
- Moultrie County: 5.4 percent (+1.3)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.7 percent, up from 0.6 overnight.
UI CAMPUS: Seven-day rate at 0.15%
Sixteen new cases emerged from 9,029 tests Tuesday on the UI campus, according to data updated Wednesday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate was down slightly, from 0.16 to 0.15 percent. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic now stands at 6,489.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 80 positive tests — 42 involving undergrads, 15 faculty/staff members, nine grad students and 14 classified as "other."
STATE: 'We want to make sure that before we reopen any further in the state, that we get that under control,' Pritzker says
Reports Tim Kirsininkas of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
Public health officials on Wednesday announced 3,790 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 out of 80,628 test results reported over the previous 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate to 4.1 percent, the highest that figure has stood since Jan. 30.
Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations also increased Wednesday, as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported a total of 1,710 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday night. Of those, 353 patients were in the intensive care unit and 142 were on ventilators.
Wednesday’s hospitalization statistics were at their highest levels since mid-February.
The increased case positivity numbers and hospitalizations have caused state officials to place a hold on the next steps for reopening that were announced late last month.
In order to move to the “bridge phase” of reopening with higher capacities at events, businesses, and venues, the state must vaccinate at least 70 percent of the population aged 65 and older, while hospital ICU bed availability needs to be higher than 20 percent and COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates stable or flat for 28 days.
The state will then be able to move to Phase 5 when half of Illinoisans aged 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
While Illinois has reached its first vaccination goal with just over 72 percent of its 65-and-older population having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, trends of increasing case positivity and hospitalizations have prevented the state from moving forward to the bridge phase.
Speaking at a news conference in Rockford Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the increasing COVID metrics were “of great concern.”
“The number of hospitalizations is increasing, the number of cases of people going into ICU beds is increasing,” Pritzker said. “We want to make sure that before we reopen any further in the state, that we get that under control.”
The governor also said he remained “optimistic,” saying increasing vaccination numbers would be key to curbing increasing trends.
“We want to make sure that everybody gets vaccinated and as we get more people vaccinated, I think those case numbers, those hospitalization numbers, those ICU bed numbers will come down,” Pritzker said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, over 2.5 million, or 19.6 percent, of the state’s 12.7 million residents have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
A total of 139,724 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered across the state Tuesday. The state has administered over 6.5 million vaccine doses to date.
The state remains in Phase 1B-Plus of its vaccination rollout plan, although several counties had already opened up their vaccine supply to all adults as of Tuesday. The state plans to open eligibility to all Illinois residents age 16 and older beginning April 12.