A man in his 50s is the third Douglas County resident to die of COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Wednesday.
The death, one of 16 announced by the state, was the third in Douglas County in the past 20 days.
The county reported its first death — a man in his 80s — on July 23. Four days later, Douglas announced its second coronavirus-related death, a resident in their 60s.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Total case count reaches 1,700
Urbana’s 61802 ZIP code area has claimed the top spot for the number of active COVID-10 cases in Champaign County Wednesday as the number of total cases in the county rose to 1,700.
There were 18 new cases added countywide in the past day, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Urbana 61802 had 34 of the county’s 143 active cases.
The number of people hospitalized in the county as of Wednesday dropped by two, to nine.