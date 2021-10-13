CHAMPAIGN -- Two more Champaign County residents have died of COVID-19.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said the two latest deaths were women in their 90s and 100s.
To date, 199 people in Champaign County have lost their lives to COVID.
In other updates from the health district Wednesday:
-- Number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID: 21, two more than the previous day.
-- New cases reported in the past day: 54.
-- New COVID tests reported since Saturday: 12,715.
-- Total cases in the county to date: 26,907.
-- Number of close contacts being quarantined: 367, up seven from Tuesday.