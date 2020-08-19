After adding 10 new cases Tuesday, Douglas County reported six more late Wednesday afternoon, pushing its total to 170.
The new cases involve men in their 30s, 40s, 50s and 90s and women in their 40s and 60s.
Elsewhere around the area:
— Ford County reported two new cases, giving it 83 in all. Of those, 16 are considered active and none are hospitalized.
— Vermilion County is in the midst of its slowest stretch in weeks: one new case Tuesday, none on Wednesday.
— With no new cases Wednesday and another of its 73 recovered, Douglas County has five active cases.
KILLEEN: 'A game-changer that will help safeguard lives and livelihoods across the country'
The University of Illinois is now doing its new rapid saliva testing for COVID-19 under the umbrella of an approved Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization.
A certified lab at the UI performed a bridging study to a recently-approved FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Yale University’s saliva test, showing the Illinois test — called I-COVID — performs at least as well as the recently-approved saliva testing protocol, the university announced Wednesday.
Yale announced this past weekend that its saliva test for COVID-19, called SalivaDirect, had been granted the FDA Emergency Use Authorization.
Under emergency use authorizations, the FDA can allow for the use of unapproved medical products, under certain criteria, to diagnose, treat or prevent life-threatening diseases needed during a public health emergency.
“This pioneering technology is a game-changer that will help safeguard lives and livelihoods across the country,” said UI President Tim Killeen. “It is one of many breakthroughs that the U of I System’s world-class researchers have contributed to the battle against COVID-19, a battle that we are proud to help lead.”
Gov. J. B. Pritzker applauded Killeen and the UI research and development team.
“Today’s news puts the University of Illinois and the entire state of Illinois on the cutting edge of testing innovation on a national level,” Pritzker said. “And let me just say to President Killeen, the state of Illinois looks forward to being your biggest customer.”
If ongoing research continues to show positive results, Pritzker said, “this has potentially game-changing implications for our statewide testing program as well as for testing on a national level.”
The UI saliva test uses a small amount of saliva drooled into a sterile test tube that yields results in hours, even at high-testing volumes, the UI said.
The university has performed more than 50,000 of these saliva tests since making walk-up testing available to faculty, staff and students in July, and expects to ramp up to 20,00 tests a day when the fall semester starts Monday.
UI Chemistry Professor Paul Hergenrother, who helped develop the test, said the Illinois protocol has a key element that makes it uniquely suited for large-sale adoption.
“We inactivate the virus without opening any tubes” he said. “The samples are immediately inactivated at 95 C for 30 minutes. That makes it very safe for the workers in the diagnostic lab.”
Fellow UI saliva test-designer Dr. Martin Burke, a physician and associate dean of for research at the Carle Illinois College of Medicine, said direct saliva testing can address time, cost and supply bottlenecks.
“Our test also has unique features that enable fast and frequent testing on a large scale, and we are now working together with many partners to make our testing method broadly available as soon as possible,” he said.
C-U: New emergency orders issued by mayors
Both Champaign and Urbana are welcoming University of Illinois students back with a spate of new emergency orders that officials in the two cities hope will prevent a large spike in COVID-19 cases.
But these new rules aren't all limited to the UI campus area. Some apply across both cities.
A day after Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen issued emergency orders with new restrictions for bars and restaurants, Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin issued an emergency order on Wednesday with some of the same restrictions, plus a requirement for the use of face masks in businesses and other public places with penalties for those who refuse.
Feinen subsequently issued two more emergency orders Wednesday also requiring the use of face masks and prohibiting big parties at some properties.
As of Wednesday, here is what has been ordered in both cities:
— Nobody under age 21 is allowed in a bar after 9 p.m.
— All patrons at restaurants and bars must be seated, whether they are being served indoors or outdoors, with standing allowing for only limited purposes such as getting up to walk to a restroom or to place an order or pick up an order for carry-out, to use a gaming terminal and to enter or exit.
— Face masks must be worn in indoor public places and outdoor public places when social distancing can’t be maintained, and both businesses who don’t enforce that and individual people who won’t mask up can be fined.
— In Champaign only, social gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people, plus the host, host’s family and others legally permitted to live at the property. Plus, masks must be worn and social distances observed.
The party restrictions apply to campus-area properties including homes and apartments, all multi-family homes throughout Champaign, plus common areas, yards and parking lots next to these properties. The prohibition also applies on all public property unless the gatherings are otherwise permitted.
Party hosts and guests violating this order can be cited with a city ordinance violation and fined up to $750.
— Also in Champaign only: Campustown bars and restaurants are allowed to serve outdoors only, starting at 5 pm. Wednesday for bars and 5 p.m. Friday for restaurants, and this temporary restriction will remain in effect through Labor Day.
Both cities’ emergency orders state that before any enforcement action is taken on masks, an enforcement officer would first order the violator to put on a face covering that covers the person’s nose and mouth, and failure to comply in a timely way, or subsequently removing the face covering to no longer cover the nose or mouth, is deemed to be a violation of the order.
Nearly everything in Urbana’s new multi-restriction emergency order took effect immediately Wednesday morning, except for the prohibition on anyone under 21 being in a bar after 9 p.m., which was set to take effect at 9 p.m. Thursday.
“We know that the next few weeks are critical,” Feinen said at a news conference Wednesday.
The city has had requests from businesses for help enforcing mask-wearing, she said.
Under newly-approved state regulations, businesses are held responsible for enforcing mask-wearing and restrictions on gathering sizes and can be fined up to $2,500 for violations. But state regulations exempt individual violators who won’t put on a mask or comply with social distancing from penalties.
Feinen said sometimes it’s an 18-year-old retail employee at the door trying to hand out masks and enforce the requirement.
By adding requirements at the city level and the ability to enforce them, she said, “this makes it an individual responsibility.”
“We wish these restrictions weren’t necessary, but we’re dealing with a public health crisis that hasn’t changed much since it first started,” Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said.
“With thousands of people returning to the community this fall, we have to be doubly careful. We need to practice social distancing measures, wear face coverings in public, wash our hands frequently, and avoid group gatherings which can allow the virus to spread more quickly,” she said.
ARCOLA: Start of school pushed back to Monday
The start of in-person classes in the Arcola school district has been pushed back until next week "due to a variety of reasons," Superintendent Tom Mulligan said Wednesday.
The school year, originally scheduled to begin Thursday of this week, is now scheduled to start on Monday next week.
"We apologize for the late notice and change of plans but we feel this is the best course of action considering the current circumstances," Mulligan said in an announcement.
On Sunday, the district announced that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
"The district is working with the Douglas County Health Department to ensure that the necessary individuals are quarantined for the required amount of time," Mulligan said after learning of the positive test over the weekend. "The rooms in the facility where the staff member worked will be cleaned accordingly to CDC protocols."
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 61820 ZIP code adds seven cases
Champaign County’s seven-day positivity rate has never looked better — 0.3 percent, or more than 14 times lower than the state’s rate.
New testing totals published Wednesday by the C-U Public Health District show that 28,000 tests have been processed since Aug. 12 in Champaign County, with 72 of those coming back positive.
That includes 16 cases added Wednesday, pushing the county total to 1,788.
Active cases were down by one Wednesday (to 112, compared to 1,657 recovered cases). Hospitalizations remained at nine.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 33 active (up five from Tuesday), 317 total (up seven)
- 61801/Urbana: 21 active (up four from Tuesday), 128 total (up five)
- 61802/Urbana: 14 active (down six from Tuesday), 250 total (up one)
- 61821/Champaign: 11 active (down two from Tuesday), 316 total (up one)
- 61822/Champaign: 11 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 167 total (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 6 active (down one from Tuesday), 263 total (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 4 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 97 total (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 4 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 64 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 2 active (down one from Tuesday), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 7 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 30 total
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 15 total
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (down two from Tuesday), 11 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (down one from Tuesday), 5 total
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 3 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 6 new cases in 11-to-20 age group
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 21 to 30: 453 cases (up three from Tuesday)
- 11 to 20: 329 cases (up six from Tuesday)
- 31 to 40: 323 cases (up three from Tuesday)
- 41 to 50: 215 cases (up one from Tuesday)
- 51 to 60: 170 cases (up two from Tuesday)
- 10 and under: 126 cases (unchanged from Tuesday)
- 61 to 70: 94 cases (up one from Tuesday)
- 71 to 80: 40 cases (unchanged from Tuesday)
- 81 to 90: 28 cases (unchanged from Tuesday)
- 91 to 100: 10 cases (unchanged from Monday)
STATE: 50,299 new tests, 2,295 cases, 25 fatalities
Of a single day-high 50,299 new tests, 2,295 came back positive statewide Wednesday, a rate of 4.6 percent. Illinois' seven day rate was a little lower, at 4.4 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 25 coronavirus-related deaths, which spanned 10 counties:
- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Knox County: 1 female 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
- Morgan County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 70s
- Wabash County: 1 female 60s
- Will County: 1 male 60s