The UI's seven-day positivity rate remained 0.3 percent despite despite the campus reporting its largest single-day increase in new cases in two weeks.
According to data updated Wednesday, 11,030 new tests produced 62 new campus cases, a rate of 0.6 percent. That ends a 13-day stretch of daily rates 0.5 percent or lower.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 1,891 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,173 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 9,624 new tests, 34 positive, 0.4 percent rate
Of 9,624 new tests in Champaign County, 34 came back positive Wednesday, a rate of 0.4 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate fell for the fourth straight day, from 0.8 to 0.7 percent.
The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained four, while recovered cases rose by 57, to 4,046. Active cases shrunk by 23, to 304.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 148 active (down 26 from Tuesday), 2,026 total (up nine)
- 61801/Urbana: 28 active (up one from Tuesday), 407 total (up six)
- 61822/Champaign: 27 active (down one from Tuesday), 310 total (up four)
- 61821/Champaign: 19 active (up one from Tuesday), 426 total (up three)
- 61853/Mahomet: 14 active (up four from Tuesday), 151 total (up five)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 13 active (down two from Tuesday), 82 total (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 12 active (down one from Tuesday), 304 total (one case removed from total)
- 61802/Urbana: 9 active (down two from Monday), 323 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 9 active (up two from Tuesday), 114 total (up two)
- 61864/Philo: 8 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 22 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 7 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 55 total (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 21 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 3 active (up one from Tuesday), 12 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (up one from Tuesday), 13 total (up one)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 10 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 10 total
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 4 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (down one from Tuesday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total
Over the course of the pandemic, 456,194 tests have now produced 4,370 confirmed cases in Champaign County.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 24 new cases in 11-20 age group
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 11 to 20: 1,741 cases (up 24 from Tuesday); 33.5 percent of all tests in Champaign County
- 21 to 30: 1,182 cases (up 19 from Tuesday); 32.0 percent of tests
- 31 to 40: 452 cases (up eight from Tuesday); 10.1 percent of tests
- 41 to 50: 320 cases (up seven from Tuesday); 8.1 percent of tests
- 51 to 60: 252 cases (up two from Tuesday); 7.4 percent of tests
- 10 and under: 167 cases (up three from Tuesday); 1.5 percent of tests
- 61 to 70: 144 cases (up six from Tuesday); 4.5 percent of tests
- 71 to 80: 65 cases (up one from Tuesday); 1.7 percent of tests
- 81 to 90: 34 cases (unchanged from Tuesday); 0.8 percent of tests
- 91 to 100: 13 cases (up one from Tuesday); 0.3 percent of tests
PRITZKER: 'We want to make sure that kids are back in school'
Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief of our news partner, Capitol News Illinois, reports:
While Illinois’ rolling average COVID-19 positivity rates remain lower than surrounding states at 3.5 percent, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said once again Wednesday it is still too high to resume a level of normalcy beyond mitigations currently in place.
“I would love it if we could get below 2 percent, that would be terrific,” Pritzker said. “We're not anywhere near that right now. And what has happened is that Illinois, even though we've got the best positivity rate among all of our neighboring states, it's still a concerning positivity rate.”
The governor once again said unequivocally he is listening to medical experts when it comes to allowing fall sports with a high risk of transmission. The expert recommendations are to not allow contact sports such as wrestling and football at this time. Sports such as football and volleyball have been tentatively rescheduled for the spring.
As for schooling, the state has let local school districts decide the best method for engaging students.
“Our schools are a priority, we want to make sure that kids are back in school,” Pritzker said. “There are many kids who are in hybrid programs, and many kids who are not at all in school, they’re just in e-learning. And the further we can drive this positivity rate down, the more I'm looking forward to the idea that kids will be able to get back in school.”
Pritzker also noted that Region 1 of the state’s reopening plan, which includes Rockford in Winnebago County and several surrounding counties in northwest Illinois, has seen its positivity rate rise to 7.5 percent. That’s higher than Region 4, which includes the Metro East area along the Missouri border near St. Louis, which currently sits at 7.3 percent.
If Region 1 sees the rate rise above 8 percent for three straight days, it would be in line for added mitigations, such as closing of bars and restaurants to indoor drinking and dining. Region 4 will have stricter mitigations removed if it falls below 6.5 percent for three straight days.
Pritzker said the state has reached out to county health officials in Region 1 to “discuss preventative measures that can be taken at the local level to avoid additional mitigations in their communities.”
Other regions ranged from 2.6 percent in east-central Illinois to 6 percent in southern Illinois.
Nationally, the death toll exceeds 200,000, which Pritzker called an “unimaginable number.” He said as the death toll rises, so does the number of people affected by the virus.
“And so unfortunately, as the numbers grow, maybe people aren't focusing as much on the how big that number is. But they are focusing on the fact that they know somebody in their community who suffered from (the virus),” he said.
VERMILION COUNTY: 96 active cases, seven in hospital
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County rose by 23 Wednesday, to 570.
Of those, 96 are classified as active. Seven Vermilion residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Here's a breakdown by age of the cases reported Wednesday:
- Two teens
- Four in their 20s
- Two in their 30s
- Eight in their 40s
- Five in their 60s
- Two in their 70s
Vermilion County's seven-day positivity rate remains 4.4 percent.
STATE: 46,391 tests, 1,848 cases, 22 deaths
Of 46,391 new tests statewide, 1,848 came back positive Wednesday, a rate of 4.0 percent.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate remained 3.5 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 22 lives lost to the coronavirus, including a Douglas County man in his 60s whose death was announced by the county a day earlier:
- Christian County: 1 female 60s
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Douglas County: 1 male 60s
- Franklin County: 1 male 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s
- Macon County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 70s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 male 90s
- Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 1,563 people hospitalized, 351 patients in ICU beds and 144 patients on ventilators.
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 5,231,607 tests, 279,114 cases and 8,508 deaths.
FORD COUNTY: Two new cases, 12 isolating at home
The number of cases in Ford County rose by two Wednesday, to 143.
Of the 143, Ford classifies 94 as confirmed and 43 as probable.
Twelve of Ford's cases are active. No county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to local health officials.