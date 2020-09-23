The UI's seven-day positivity rate remained 0.3 percent despite despite the campus reporting its largest single-day increase in new cases in two weeks.
According to data updated Wednesday, 11,030 new tests produced 62 new campus cases, a rate of 0.6 percent. That ends a 13-day stretch of daily rates 0.5 percent or lower.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 1,891 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus. Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,173 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 9,624 new tests, 34 positive, 0.4 percent rate
Of 9,624 new tests in Champaign County, 34 came back positive Wednesday, a rate of 0.4 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate fell for the fourth straight day, from 0.8 to 0.7 percent.
The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained four, while recovered cases rose by 57, to 4,046. Active cases shrunk by 23, to 304.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 148 active (down 26 from Tuesday), 2,026 total (up nine)
- 61801/Urbana: 28 active (up one from Tuesday), 407 total (up six)
- 61822/Champaign: 27 active (down one from Tuesday), 310 total (up four)
- 61821/Champaign: 19 active (up one from Tuesday), 426 total (up three)
- 61853/Mahomet: 14 active (up four from Tuesday), 151 total (up five)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 13 active (down two from Tuesday), 82 total (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 12 active (down one from Tuesday), 304 total (one case removed from total)
- 61802/Urbana: 9 active (down two from Monday), 323 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 9 active (up two from Tuesday), 114 total (up two)
- 61864/Philo: 8 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 22 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 7 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 55 total (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 21 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 3 active (up one from Tuesday), 12 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (up one from Tuesday), 13 total (up one)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 10 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 10 total
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 4 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (down one from Tuesday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total
Over the course of the pandemic, 456,194 tests have now produced 4,370 confirmed cases in Champaign County.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 24 new cases in 11-20 age group
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 11 to 20: 1,741 cases (up 24 from Tuesday); 33.5 percent of all tests in Champaign County
- 21 to 30: 1,182 cases (up 19 from Tuesday); 32.0 percent of tests
- 31 to 40: 452 cases (up eight from Tuesday); 10.1 percent of tests
- 41 to 50: 320 cases (up seven from Tuesday); 8.1 percent of tests
- 51 to 60: 252 cases (up two from Tuesday); 7.4 percent of tests
- 10 and under: 167 cases (up three from Tuesday); 1.5 percent of tests
- 61 to 70: 144 cases (up six from Tuesday); 4.5 percent of tests
- 71 to 80: 65 cases (up one from Tuesday); 1.7 percent of tests
- 81 to 90: 34 cases (unchanged from Tuesday); 0.8 percent of tests
- 91 to 100: 13 cases (up one from Tuesday); 0.3 percent of tests
VERMILION COUNTY: 96 active cases, seven in hospital
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County rose by 23 Wednesday, to 570.
Of those, 96 are classified as active. Seven Vermilion residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Here's a breakdown by age of the cases reported Wednesday:
- Two teens
- Four in their 20s
- Two in their 30s
- Eight in their 40s
- Five in their 60s
- Two in their 70s
Vermilion County's seven-day positivity rate remains 4.4 percent.
STATE: 46,391 tests, 1,848 cases, 22 deaths
Of 46,391 new tests statewide, 1,848 came back positive Wednesday, a rate of 4.0 percent.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate remained 3.5 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 22 lives lost to the coronavirus, including a Douglas County man in his 60s whose death was announced by the county a day earlier:
- Christian County: 1 female 60s
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Douglas County: 1 male 60s
- Franklin County: 1 male 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s
- Macon County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 70s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 male 90s
- Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 1,563 people hospitalized, 351 patients in ICU beds and 144 patients on ventilators.
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 5,231,607 tests, 279,114 cases and 8,508 deaths.