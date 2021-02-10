#DYK? As of February 8, more than 42 million #COVID19 vaccine doses have been administered across the United States as part of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Follow daily trends in the number of vaccines administered: https://t.co/jgGTaseutv. pic.twitter.com/HkM8nWS27S— CDC (@CDCgov) February 9, 2021
C-U Public Health reported four more lives lost to COVID-19 Wednesday, raising Champaign County's pandemic death toll to 116.
The latest fatalities involve a man and woman in their 70s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s.
Meanwhile, of 10,586 new COVID-19 tests, 122 came back positive Wednesday, with many of the new cases on the UI campus.
Active cases were up by 57, to 770. More than 40 percent of those are in the 61820 Champaign ZIP code, which includes Campustown; the UI reported 78 new cases from Monday's testing, the most in a day since early November.
The health district is monitoring 926 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down 14 from Tuesday, and 25 county residents are hospitalized with COVID.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 327 active (up 43)
- 61821/Champaign: 61 active (down one)
- 61801/Urbana: 61 active (up 10)
- 61853/Mahomet: 60 active (up six)
- 61802/Urbana: 55 (up three)
- 61866/Rantoul: 42 active (unchanged)
- 61822/Champaign: 40 active (down three)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 28 active (up one
- 61880/Tolono: 17 active (down one)
- 61843/Fisher: 16 active (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 15 active (down one)
- 61864/Philo: 12 active (up one)
- 61847/Gifford: 9 active (down one)
- 61849/Homer: 4 active (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 2 active (down one)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (up one)
- 61862/Penfield: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (down one)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 1 active (down one)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,566,869 tests
- 17,186 confirmed cases
- 770 active cases
- 16,300recovered cases
- 116 fatalities
- 25 county residents hospitalized
- 22,496 close contacts quarantined
- 2,663 close contacts that became positive
DANVILLE: VA booking vaccination appointments for veterans 65 and older
The VA Illiana Health Care System has begun scheduling Moderna vaccination appointments for veterans 65 and older, officials announced Wednesday afternoon.
To book a slot at any of six available sites, call 217-554-4444. The sites include:
- The VA facility in Danville.
- A special comminity clinic Saturday in the gym of Urbana's Brookens Administrative Center, 1776 E. Washington St.
- Community-based outpatient clinics in Bloomington, Decatur, Peoria and Springfield.
"Only scheduled appointments will be accepted; no walk-in availability," the VA said in Wednesday's announcement.
Veterans who are under 65 years old and interested in getting vaccinated can sign up for updates via the VA's Keep Me Informed Tool.
REGION 6: Positivity rates up slightly, hospitalizations down again
Up slightly Wednesday: the seven-day positivity rates for Champaign County (3.8 to 4.0 percent) and 21-county Region 6 (3.6 to 3.7 percent).
Down again, for the 10th straight day: the number of COVID patients hospitalized in the region. That number fell Wednesday from 117 to 112, the lowest point since Oct. 18.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Wednesday are through Feb. 7).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.9 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Jan. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 5: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 6 9.7 percent
- Jan. 7 9.9 percent
- Jan. 8 9.4 percent
- Jan. 9 9.2 percent
- Jan. 10 8.9 percent
- Jan. 11 8.3 percent
- Jan. 12 7.9 percent
- Jan. 13 7.4 percent
- Jan. 14: 7.0 percent
- Jan. 15: 6.7 percent
- Jan. 16: 6.5 percent
- Jan. 17: 6.4 percent
- Jan. 18: 6.0 percent
- Jan. 19: 5.9 percent
- Jan. 20: 5.6 percent
- Jan. 21: 5.4 percent
- Jan. 22: 5.4 percent
- Jan. 23 5.3 percent
- Jan. 24: 5.1 percent
- Jan. 25: 5.2 percent
- Jan. 26 5.0 percent
- Jan. 27: 5.1 percent
- Jan. 28: 5.1 percent
- Jan. 29: 4.6 percent
- Jan. 30: 4.6 percent
- Jan. 31 4.6 percent
- Feb. 1: 4.4 percent
- Feb. 2: 4.0 percent
- Feb. 3: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 4: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 5: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 6: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 7: 3.7 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Douglas: 7.1 percent (+0.6)
- Ford: 7.1 percent (+0.4)
- Clay: 6.1 percent (+0.1)
- Iroquois: 5.0 percent (+0.2)
- Vermilion: 4.8 percent (—)
- Crawford: 4.5 percent (-0.1)
- Piatt: 4.5 percent (-0.1)
- Champaign: 4.0 percent (+0.2)
- Coles: 4.0 percent (+0.4)
- Moultrie: 3.9 percent (+0.1)
- Clark: 3.7 percent (-0.1)
- Cumberland: 3.5 percent (-0.5)
- Jasper: 3.5 percent (-0.3)
- DeWitt: 3.2 percent (+1.0)
- Shelby: 3.0 percent (-0.5)
- Edgar: 2.8 percent (—)
- Fayette: 2.8 percent (+0.1)
- Effingham: 2.6 percent (+0.1)
- Macon: 2.6 percent (+0.2)
- Richland: 2.2 percent (—)
- Lawrence: 0.9 percent (-0.3)
CARLE: 41 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 3 in Bloomington
Nine of the 41 COVID patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Wednesday by Carle Health.
In all, 47 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Wednesday in Carle facilities, with 10 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had three COVID patients (one in ICU).
Carle's Eureka Hospital had two COVID patients and its Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had one, none of the three in ICU.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Jan. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 66 patients, 9 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 75 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 68 patients, 16 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 78 patients, 15 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 75 patients, 16 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 69 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 63 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 65 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 66 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 67 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 70 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 63 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 69 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 72 patients, 9 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 67 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 29: 62 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 56 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 31: 55 patients, 11 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 1: 53 patients, 11 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 58 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 58 patients, 10 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 54 patients, 14 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 48 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 54 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 54 patients, 8 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 54 patients, 10 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10 41 patients, 9 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 15 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 14 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 18 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 14 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 7 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 8 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 9 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 29: 9 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 31: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 1: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 2 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 2 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 3 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March, 1,269 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 270 hospitalized patients have died.
If you gathered with anyone outside of your household for the Super Bowl, please get tested. It's how we identify new cases and help prevent community spread. Get a free test at your closest testing site: https://t.co/3AhOR9e8ok https://t.co/nbbiALFhAW— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) February 9, 2021
DeWITT & PIATT COUNTIES: 20 new cases in Clinton, 8 in Monticello
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal-Republican:
DeWitt County has had a total of 1,279 cases of COVID-19 since last spring, including 25 new cases during a five-day reporting period that covered Feb. 5-9.
Piatt County is up to 1,331 cases total after 15 new ones were reported in the latest update from the health department.
New cases by town:
DeWITT: 25 CASES
- Clinton, 20
- Waynesville, 3
- Farmer City, 2
PIATT: 15 CASES
- Monticello, 8
- Bement, 3
- White Heath, 3
- Cerro Gordo, 1