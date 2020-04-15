Wednesday's coronavirus updates | Vermilion County reports ninth case
A Vermilion County resident in their 70s is the county’s ninth COVID-19 case, Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Doug Toole said today.
Peoria Charter has received a Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loan that will allow it to hire back nearly all its full-time employees.
The bus company was hit hard by the coronavirus, with more than $2.5 million in cancellations in the past month, and it laid off more than 120 employees.
It also cut service from Peoria and Normal to Chicago
“This loan is providing Peoria Charter the opportunity to give employees back their jobs and livelihood. Although travel is not something that is currently occurring during this pandemic, we are actively searching for opportunities to help our community,” said Bill Winkler, the company’s owner.
The Paycheck Protection Program is a $349 billion emergency loan program that was part of the recently approved $2.2 trillion relief package.
MORNING BRIEFING:
— While the daily counts remain high — 1,222 new cases and 74 additional deaths Tuesday — there’s reason to be encouraged about the state of the coronavirus in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker says.
For one, the number of virus-related fatalities is now doubling every 5.5 days as opposed to every 2.5 days at the start of the month. And the number of new cases is doubling every 8.2 days — not every 3.6 days, as it was on April 1.
“To be clear, there is nothing good about twice as many people having this virus — or worse, dying from it — no matter how long it takes,” Pritzker said Tuesday. “But we won’t get to zero cases overnight. The fact that our doubling rate continues to increase in every metric is a clear demonstration that there is a deceleration of virus transmission.”
— For the second straight day, Champaign County reported two new positive COVID-19 tests — one each in the Champaign ZIP codes of 61820 (giving it six of the 89 total cases) and 61821 (11 cases), according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District figures. Of the 33 cases considered active, 10 remain hospitalized. Fifty-four others have recovered and two have died.
— Champaign County has tested 1,481 people, compared with 110 in Douglas County and 85 in Piatt, which, like Ford and Vermilion counties, have yet to report a new case this week.
— Across Illinois, 994 of 2,987 ICU beds (33 percent) remain available, according to new data that will be made available daily by the state.
In the Champaign-Urbana area, availability was better — 64 of 138 ICU beds were unoccupied (46.4 percent), according to the state’s breakdown of 11 regions. The Rockford area had the highest percentage of unused beds
(84 of 148, 56.8), while the city of Chicago had the lowest (207 of 916, 22.6).
— Flurries in mid-April? Just what the doctor ordered. “I’m almost grateful for seeing snowflakes outside my window,” said state public health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, “to ease the temptation of people wanting to be outside.”
BY THE NUMBERS
Illinois: 23,247 cases / 868 deaths
Champaign County: 89 (+2) / 2
Douglas: 11 (—) / 0
Ford: 4 (—) / 1
Piatt: 6 (—) / 0
Vermilion: 8 (—) / 0