Champaign County followed up a 55-case Tuesday with another big number Wednesday — 46.
And similar storylines are playing out throughout the state, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said at a news conference this afternoon.
Rising case numbers and a slight increase in hospitalizations “are clearly indicators that we are heading in the wrong direction,” she said, adding that six of the state’s 11 regions have experienced upticks in positivity rates over the last seven days.
“The virus doesn’t recognize county lines. It doesn’t respect regional borders. The virus is spreading throughout Illinois.”
When asked whether the rising numbers would affect the start of school next month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said decisions about reopening plans would remain in individual districts' hands.
In Champaign County, the number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 grew by one Wednesday, to 14. That number was three a week-and-a-half ago.
Active cases only rose by three (to 212) while recovered cases increased by 43.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 1.8 percent. The single-day rate is 3 percent (1,556 tests, 46 positive).
With 1,393 positive tests of 38,187 Wednesday across Illinois, the state rates stand at 3.8 percent (seven-day) and 3.6 percent (single-day).
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
61802/Urbana: 44 active (up two), 198 total (up three)
61821/Champaign: 39 active (unchanged), 258 total (up nine)
61820/Champaign: 30 active (up two), 210 total (up 13)
61822/Champaign: 22 active (unchanged), 127 total (up five)
61866/Rantoul: 18 active (up two), 239 total (up six)
61801/Urbana: 12 active (down one), 85 total (up one)
61874/Savoy: 11 active (unchanged), 55 (up three)
61853/Mahomet: 6 active (up one), 81 total (up three)
61877/Sidney: 6 active (up one), 13 total (up two)
61845/Foosland: 5 active (unchanged), 7 total (unchanged)
61880/Tolono: 5 active (down one), 24 total (unchanged)
61864/Philo: 4 active (unchanged), 6 total (unchanged)
61843/Fisher: 2 active (down two), 30 total (unchanged)
61840/Dewey: 1 active (up one), 4 total (up one)
61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged), 2 total (unchanged)
60949/Ludlow: 1 active (unchanged), 7 total (unchanged)
61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged), 5 total (unchanged)
61873/St. Joseph: 1 active (down one), 23 total (unchanged)
61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged), 4 total (unchanged)
61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged), 5 total (unchanged)
61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (down one), 1 total (unchanged)
DANVILLE: September parade called off
Labor Day weekend in Danville will be missing one of its longstanding traditions — the “Largest Downstate Parade in Illinois.”
“Due to rising Covid-19 cases in the area, out of an abundance of caution, the difficult decision has been made to cancel this year’s Labor Day Parade,” Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. announced Wednesday.
“We look forward to 2021, and what we hope will be the return to normal where events such as this are once again part of life.”