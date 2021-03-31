Another reminder that the pandemic isn't over arrived Wednesday, when Champaign County saw its active case count rise by 34, the UI campus reported a second straight day of 22 positive tests and Carle Urbana checked in another new COVID patient.
"We have to stay the course, because we are not out of this yet," C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde said Wednesday night. "While we have vaccinations, and are getting them out as fast as possible, we still only have about 28 percent of our county fully vaccinated. That is how many are protected; everyone else is susceptible to infection.
"We have the B117 variant in our community. It is more infectious, and it is causing more serious illness in younger individuals. Everyone needs to continue the tough work of masking and distancing. It is also important to get the first vaccine that you have access to."
Of 8,173 new tests, 49 came back positive Wednesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 18,978.
Active cases increased by 34, to 323, while hospitalizations rose by two, to 12.
Active close contacts in quarantine now total 482, up by 24 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 72 active (up 13)
- 61821/Champaign: 54 active (up 5)
- 61866/Rantoul: 48 active (up 1)
- 61801/Urbana: 44 active (up 7)
- 61802/Urbana: 30 active (up 3)
- 61822/Champaign: 29 active (up 4)
- 61853/Mahomet: 13 active (up 3)
- 61880/Tolono: 11 active (down 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (down 1)
- 61847/Gifford: 3 active (up 1)
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 2 active (up 1)
- 61843/Fisher: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (down 2)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,649 cases (up 23)
- 10.01 to 20: 3,963 cases (up 7)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,314 cases (up 5)
- 40.01 to 50: 1,961 cases (up 6)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,638 cases (up 3)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,257 cases (up 1)
- 10-and-under: 1,186 cases (up 3)
- 70.01 to 80: 542 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 307 cases (up 1)
- 90.01 to 100: 152 cases
- 100-plus 6 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 44 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 33 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,039,533 tests
- 18,978 confirmed cases
- 323 active cases
- 18,517 recovered cases
- 138 fatalities
- 12 county residents hospitalized
- 25,586 close contacts quarantined
- 3,077 close contacts that became positive
REGION: Champaign, Iroquois seven-day rates down slightly
As new case totals ticked upwards statewide, only two of the area's eight counties saw their seven-day positivity rates decrease Wednesday — Champaign and Iroquois:
- Douglas County: 1.3 percent (+0.4)
- Vermilion County: 1.4 percent (—)
- Piatt County: 1.7 percent (+0.1)
- Ford County: 1.9 percent (+0.4)
- Moultrie County: 2.5 percent (+0.1)
- Champaign County: 3.2 percent (-0.1)
- DeWitt County: 3.4 percent (+0.8)
- Iroquois County: 3.5 percent (-0.3)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.6 percent, unchanged overnight.
UI CAMPUS: Back-to-back days of 22 new cases
Twenty-two cases emerged from 8,688 tests Tuesday on the UI campus, according to data updated Wednesday.
That makes back-to-back 22-case days, tying for the second-highest day of March. Only on March 8, when the campus reported 23 new cases, was higher.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate rose slightly, from 0.12 to 0.15 percent. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic now stands at 6,409.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 82 positive tests — 54 involving undergrads, nine faculty/staff members, nine grad students and 10 classified as "other."
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since March 1:
- Monday, March 1: 13,998 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, March 2: 9,926 new tests, 10 new cases
- Wednesday, March 3: 9,060 new tests, 12 new cases
- Thursday, March 4: 10,237 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 5: 10,295 new tests, 6 new cases
- Saturday, March 6: 4,320 new tests, 4 new cases
- Sunday, March 7: 6,190 new tests, 6 new cases
- Monday, March 8: 14,586 new tests, 23 new cases
- Tuesday, March 9: 9,649 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, March 10: 8,687 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, March 11: 9,576 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, March 12: 9,964 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, March 13: 3,805 new tests, 3 new cases
- Sunday, March 14: 5,152 new tests, 2 new cases
- Monday, March 15: 12,411 new tests, 5 new cases
- Tuesday, March 16: 10,068 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, March 17: 7,473 new tests, 5 new cases
- Thursday, March 18: 8,034 new tests, 8 new cases
- Friday, March 19: 9,712 new tests, 2 new cases
- Saturday, March 20: 3,817 new tests, 1 new case
- Sunday, March 21: 5,231 new tests, 2 new cases
- Monday, March 22: 13,172 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, March 23: 8,928 new tests, 7 new cases
- Wednesday, March 24: 7,345 new tests, 11 new cases
- Thursday, March 25: 8,430 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 26: 9,354 new tests, 9 new cases
- Saturday, March 27: 3,623 new tests, 5 new cases
- Sunday, March 28: 5,330 new tests, 4 new cases
- Monday, March 29: 13,301 new tests, 22 new cases
- Tuesday, March 30: 8,688 new tests, 22 new cases
CARLE: 17 COVID patients in Urbana, 15 in Bloomington
Two of the 17 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana is in intensive care, according to data updated Wednesday by Carle Health.
In all, 35 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region (an increase of two overnight), with six of those in ICU (also up by two).
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 15 COVID patients, with four in ICU.
Carle's Eureka Hospital, Hoopeston Regional Health Center and Richland Memorial Hospital all had one COVID patient apiece.
Below is an overview of daily totals since March 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, March 1: 29 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 28 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 30 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 31 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, March 8: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 20 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 23 patients, 7 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, March 20: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 21: 21 patients, 4 in ICU
- Monday, March 22: 20 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 23: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 24: 21 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, March 25: 18 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, March 26: 20 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, March 27: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, March 28: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, March 29: 15 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 30: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 31: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 8 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 19: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 20: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 21: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 22: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 23: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 24: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, March 25: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 26: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, March 27: 9 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, March 28: 8 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, March 29: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 30: 13 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 31: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,450 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 302 hospitalized patients have died.