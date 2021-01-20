WEDNESDAY'S COVID UPDATES: Region 6 could advance to Phase 4 as soon as Thursday
The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 1,404 Wednesday, according to public health data.
The total now stands at 12,070 — or 5.7 percent of the county population — according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
A smaller group of county residents — 2,037, or 0.97 percent — has received both doses of the vaccine. That's an increase of six from the previous day.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH:
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 842 total doses have now been administered, up 65 from the day before.
69 residents (0.35 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
FORD COUNTY: 716 total doses have now been administered, up 12 from the day before.
78 residents (0.59 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
IROQUOIS COUNTY: 1,494 total doses have now been administered, up 66 from the day before.
257 residents (0.93 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
PIATT COUNTY: 945 total doses have now been administered, up 40 from the day before.
110 residents (0.67 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
VERMILION COUNTY: 1,817 total doses have now been administered, up 198 from the day before.
120 residents (0.16 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
#COVID19 vaccines are an important tool to help stop the pandemic. As of January 19, more than 13.5 million people had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, more than 2 million had received both doses and are fully vaccinated.
STATE: Seven-day rate falls for 12th straight day
Reports Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
Over the past 24 hours, vaccine administrators reported vaccinating 29,008 individuals, putting the total number of vaccinations conducted in the state at 537,740. That’s out of 1.3 million doses delivered to Illinois. Administrators have three days from when they conduct a vaccination to report doing so.
Of the vaccines delivered to the state, 524,050 have gone to a federal program aimed at vaccinating long-term care residents through a partnership with nationwide pharmacy chains. Of the doses administered, 86,180 have been part of that program.
Over the previous seven days, the state has vaccinated 21,869 individuals each day on average.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has previously been optimistic that the pace of vaccine distribution would pick up after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, who took the oath of office Wednesday. Pritzker has urged Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act to streamline and expedite vaccine distribution.
That act allows presidents to compel domestic industries “to expedite and expand the supply of materials and services,” such as vaccine materials or personal protective equipment, “from the U.S. industrial base needed to promote the national defense.”
The state has also announced four state-run vaccination sites in Cook County, and will announce more vaccination sites ahead of Jan. 25, when the entire state is scheduled to enter Phase 1B of its vaccination plan.
While Phase 1A has prioritized health care workers and long-term care residents, Phase 1B includes people aged 65 years and older and non-health care frontline essential workers, defined as “those workers who are essential for the functioning of society and are at highest risk of exposure.”
These include first responders such as firefighters, law enforcement and security personnel; corrections officers and inmates; food and agriculture workers; postal service workers; manufacturers; grocery store workers; public transit workers; teachers and other educators; and shelter workers, among others.
Phase 1C, for which there is currently no timeline, tentatively includes people aged 16 to 64 years old with high-risk medical conditions and other essential workers.