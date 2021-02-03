The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 1,690, according to data updated Wednesday.
The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 26,834 — or 12.8 percent of the population.
With 632 more second doses being administered, 2.8 percent of the county population (5,848 residents) is fully vaccinated.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH:
DeWITT COUNTY
- 1,451 total doses have now been administered, up 18 from the day before.
- 302 residents (1.92 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- 1,735 total doses have now been administered, up 33 from the day before.
- 373 residents (1.91 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
FORD COUNTY
- 1,484 total doses have now been administered, up 86 from the day before.
- 311 residents (2.34 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- 2,838 total doses have now been administered, up 36 from the day before.
- 658 residents (2.38 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
PIATT COUNTY
- 2,073 total doses have now been administered, up 109 from the day before.
- 523 residents (3.19 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
VERMILION COUNTY
- 5,447 total doses have now been administered, up 990 from the day before.
- 671 residents (0.87 percent of the county population) have received both doses.