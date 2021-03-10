NEW: Second-dose Pfizer vaccine clinics in Champaign postponed
The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 973 overnight, according to data updated Tuesday.
The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 52,942 — or 25.2 percent of the total population of 209,922.
With 270 more second doses administered, 18.2 percent (38,205 residents) of the county population is fully vaccinated.
Of Illinois' 102 counties, only Adams (23.9 percent as of Wednesday) has a greater percentage of total residents fully vaccinated than Champaign.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: PERCENTAGES FOR 16-AND-OLDER ADULTS
As of now, there's no FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine for those under 16. Champaign County's population without that age group is 172,760.
Here are Champaign County's percentages for adults 16 and older:
— Received first dose: 30.6 percent, up by 0.5 percent.
— Fully vaccinated: 22.1 percent, up by 0.1 percent.
Here's an overview of Wednesday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 4,512, up 10 overnight.
- First doses administered: 3,121. That's 19.8 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 1,391, or 8.82 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 5,014, up 52 overnight.
- First doses administered: 3,308. That's 17.0 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 1,706, or 8.76 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 5,019, up 84 overnight.
- First doses administered: 2,988. That's 22.5 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 2,031, or 15.31 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 7,587, up 35 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,880. That's 17.7 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 2,707, or 9.81 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 6,805, up 25 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,478. That's 27.3 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 2,327, or 14.19 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 18,622, up 369 overnight.
- First doses administered: 11,798. That's 15.4 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinate: 6,824, or 8.88 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY: Carle Hoopeston to receive 2,400 doses of J&J vaccine
Our Deb Pressey reports ...
Some of the first doses of the new single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the local area will be coming to Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center to be administered at the Village Mall in Danville.
Carle Hoopeston will be receiving 2,400 doses of the single-dose vaccine, according to Illinois Department of Public Health spokeswoman Melaney Arnold.
The Hoopeston hospital is one of 10 critical access hospitals in the state supporting a pilot program to bring vaccine to underserved communities.
The hospital is offering vaccinations at the Village Mall in partnership with the state Department of Public Health, according to Carle.
Carle spokesman Kaleb Miller said the hospital will be receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses, but he couldn’t confirm when they would arrive.
“These doses will be given in addition to other allotments of Pfizer and Moderna at the Village Mall location in Danville,” he said.
Currently eligible for vaccine in Vermilion County are county residents 65 and older and anyone who lives or works in the county in health care, K-12 education, grocery stores, food and agriculture, shelter and adult day care, the postal service, manufacturing and public transit, according to Carle.
Vaccine is available at the Village Mall by appointment only, inside the former Hallmark store.
Appointments can be made online at MyCarle.com or by calling 217-902-6100.