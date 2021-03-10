Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%.