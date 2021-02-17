The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 274, according to data updated Wednesday.
The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 42,244 — or 20.1 percent of the population.
With 825 more second doses being administered, 6.1 percent of the county population (12,754 residents) is fully vaccinated.
Among vaccine-eligible adults, 7.4 percent of Champaign County has been fully vaccinated.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- 2,815 total doses have now been administered, up 66 from the day before.
- 510 residents (3.23 percent of the county population, up 0.26% overnight) have received both doses.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- 3,074 total doses have now been administered, up 5 from the day before.
- 672 residents (3.45 percent of the county population, up 0.02 overnight) have received both doses.
FORD COUNTY
- 2,908 total doses have now been administered, up 50 from the day before.
- 464 residents (3.50 percent of the county population, up 0.05 percent overnight) have received both doses.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- 4,283 total doses have now been administered, up 5 from the day before.
- 1,204 residents (4.36 percent of the county population, unchanged overnight) have received both doses.
MACON COUNTY
- 16,422 total doses have now been administered, up 37 from the day before.
- 3,349 residents (3.20 percent of the county population, up 0.01 percent overnight) have received both doses.
MOULTRIE COUNTY
- 2,020 total doses have now been administered, up 8 from the day before.
- 452 residents (3.07 percent of the county population, up 0.05 percent overnight) have received both doses.
PIATT COUNTY
- 4,008 total doses have now been administered, up 33 from the day before.
- 810 residents (4.94 percent of the county population, up 0.17 percent overnight) have received both doses.
VERMILION COUNTY
- 10,710 total doses have now been administered, up 72 from the day before.
- 1,558 residents (2.03 percent of the county population, up 0.01 percent overnight) have received both doses.