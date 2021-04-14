As of Wednesday, 5,835 Champaign County seniors 65 and older had yet to be vaccinated for COVID-19, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde said.
If you're one of them, you're encouraged to call 217-531-5369 to book a "priority appointment," Pryde said.
AREA: 27.0% of all Champaign County residents now fully vaccinated
The number of Champaign County residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 852 overnight, according to data updated Wednesday.
The total number of county residents who have received at least one dose now stands at 77,824 — or 37.1 percent of the total population of 209,922.
With 374 more second doses administered, 27.0 percent (56,660 residents) of the county population is fully vaccinated.
Of Illinois' 102 counties, Champaign trails 11 — Adams (33.7 percent as of Wednesday), Sangamon (31.6), Cass (29.8), Jackson (29.2), Washington (28.5), Union (28.4), Menard (28.2), Piatt (28.1), Schuyler (27.7), Mercer (27.2) and Calhoun (27.1).
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: PERCENTAGES FOR 16-AND-OLDER ADULTS
As of now, there's no FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for those under 16. Champaign County's population without that age group is 172,760.
Here are Champaign County's percentages for adults 16 and older:
— Received first dose: 45.0 percent, up by 0.4 percent.
— Fully vaccinated: 32.8 percent, up by 0.2 percent.
Here's an overview of Wednesday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 7,706, up by 49 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,114. That's 26.1 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,592, or 22.78 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 8,916, up by 51 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,196. That's 26.7 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,720, or 19.10 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 7,368, up by 134 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,355. That's 32.8 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,013, or 22.72 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,893, up by 41 overnight.
- First doses administered: 7,315. That's 26.5 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,578, or 20.21 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,980, up by 177 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,372. That's 32.8 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,608, or 28.10 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 32,701 up by 118 overnight.
- First doses administered: 18,507. That's 24.1 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 14,194, or 18.48 percent of the total population.
VERMILION: Danville Area CC offering free summer class to anyone with a CDC vaccination card
Our Mary Schenk reports:
Danville Area Community College is taking a unique approach to encourage area residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
The community college is offering a free summer class to anyone with a CDC vaccination card.
“I certainly support the idea of the college playing a role to encourage more people to be vaccinated. I also think we need to let the public know that they can get back on track with their college goals by taking summer classes,” said DACC board chair Dave Harby.
Vaccinations have been happening on the DACC campus through the Vermilion County Health Department, with the assistance of the National Guard.
Faculty are working to include new face-to-face classes for the summer term, which begins June 14. Some classes may be compressed to fewer than the traditional seven weeks.
Registrar Timothy Morgan said students with vaccination cards can choose any summer class, either online or in-person.
“They’ll have the tuition and the course fees waived for one summer class. Their only expense may be book or lab equipment fees,” Morgan said.
Cards can be presented to the school in person, by email or text, and as long as the recipients have at least one shot, they qualify for the free class.
Those attending summer classes in person will still have to wear masks and maintain social distancing.