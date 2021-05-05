The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 915 overnight, according to data updated Wednesday.
The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 74,422 — or 35.4 percent of the total population of 209,922.
(The ultimate goal — to achieve "herd immunity" — requires somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of all residents being fully vaccinated, health officials say).
The number of residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 433 — to 90,344, or 43.0% of Champaign County's population.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: PERCENTAGES FOR 16-AND-OLDER ADULTS
As of now, there's no FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for those under 16. Champaign County's population without that age group is 172,760.
Here are Champaign County's percentages for adults 16 and older:
— Received at least one dose: 52.3 percent, unchanged overnight.
— Fully vaccinated: 43.1 percent, up by 0.6 percent unchanged.
Here's an overview of Wednesday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 8,686, up by 36 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,757. That's 30.2 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,929, or 24.92 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,745, up by 57 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,855. That's 30.1 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated 4,890, or 25.10 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 8,847, up by 62 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,881. That's 36.8 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,966, or 29.90 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 15,230, up by 49 overnight.
- First doses administered: 7,985. That's 28.9 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 7,245, or 26.25 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,133, up by 54 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,181. That's 37.7 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,952, or 30.20 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 36,130 up by 221 overnight.
- First doses administered: 19,636. That's 25.6 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 16,494, or 21.47 percent of the total population.