With no reported cases for the seven-day stretch that ended Sunday, Piatt became the first area county with a seven-day positivity rate of 0.0 percent, according to Wednesday's IDPH data. 

The state's formula for calculating positivity rates includes a three-day lag, so the period covered is from May 31 to June 6. During that time, Piatt reported 273 tests, none of which came back positive.

While testing is down considerably statewide from its peak — Piatt (pop. 16,396) hasn't processed more than 100 in a day since May 19 — the county also hasn't reported more than a single case since May 26.

Meanwhile, Champaign County's seven-day rate fell from 2.2 to 2.0 percent, after new data from June 6 (430 tests, 1 case) was added to its total.

Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:

  • Piatt County: 0.0 percent (-0.4)
  • Moultrie County: 1.5 percent (-0.4)
  • Vermilion County: 1.7 percent (-0.1)
  • Douglas County: 1.9 percent (-0.1)
  • Champaign County: 2.0 percent (-0.2)
  • DeWitt County: 2.3 percent (-0.1)
  • Iroquois County: 4.5 percent (-0.1)
  • Ford County: 9.1 percent (+2.2)

Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by IDPH, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.5 percent.

AREA: Half of eligible Champaign County residents are fully vaccinated

The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 641 overnight, according to data updated Wednesday.

The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 92,144 — or 43.9 percent of the total population of 209,922.

(The ultimate goal — to achieve "herd immunity" — requires somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of all residents being fully vaccinated, health officials say).

The number of residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 287 — to 99,421, or 47.4% of Champaign County's population.

Of the county's 183,333 vaccine-eligible residents (12 and older), 50.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 54.2 percent have received at least one dose.

Here's an overview of Friday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).

DeWITT COUNTY

  • Total doses administered: 10,870, up by 47 overnight.
  • First doses administered: 5,440. That's 34.5 percent of the total population of 15,769.
  • Fully vaccinated: 5,430, or 34.43 percent of the total population.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

  • Total doses administered: 12,557, up by 37 overnight.
  • First doses administered: 6,426. That's 33.0 percent of the total population of 19,479.
  • Fully vaccinated: 6,131, or 31.47 percent of the total population.

FORD COUNTY

  • Total doses administered: 10,182, up by 53 overnight.
  • First doses administered: 5,388. That's 40.6 percent of the total population of 13,264.
  • Fully vaccinated: 4,794, or 36.14 percent of the total population.

IROQUOIS COUNTY

  • Total doses administered: 17,452, up by 64 overnight.
  • First doses administered: 8,692. That's 31.5 percent of the total population of 27,604.
  • Fully vaccinated: 8,760, or 31.73 percent of the total population.

PIATT COUNTY

  • Total doses administered: 13,178, up by 69 overnight.
  • First doses administered: 6,864. That's 41.9 percent of the total population of 16,396.
  • Fully vaccinated: 6,314, or 38.51 percent of the total population.

VERMILION COUNTY

  • Total doses administered: 42,244, up by 218 overnight.
  • First doses administered: 19,744. That's 25.7 percent of the total population of 76,806.
  • Fully vaccinated: 22,500, or 29.29 percent of the total population.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases down by 10, hospitalizations by 5

Of 3,384 new tests, five came back positive Wednesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 21,063.

Active cases countywide continued to drop — down 10 more overnight, to 103. That's the lowest they've been since June 30, 2020 — 344 days ago — when there were 99 in Champaign County.

COVID hospitalizations were also down — by five, to nine.

Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:

  • 61802/Urbana: 18 (down 4)
  • 61821/Champaign: 17 (up 1)
  • 61822/Champaign: 13 (unchanged)
  • 61853/Mahomet: 11 (down 3)
  • 61866/Rantoul: 11 (down 1)
  • 61820/Champaign: 8 (up 1)
  • 61801/Urbana: 8 (unchanged)
  • 61843/Fisher: 3 (unchanged)
  • 61864/Philo: 3 (unchanged)
  • 61859/Ogden: 2 (unchanged)
  • 61873/St. Joseph: 2 (unchanged)
  • 61874/Savoy: 2 (unchanged)
  • 61878/Thomasboro: 2 (unchanged)
  • 61862/Penfield: 1 (unchanged)
  • 61880/Tolono: 1 (down 2)
  • 61810/Allerton: 0 (unchanged)
  • 61816/Broadlands: 0 (unchanged)
  • 61840/Dewey: 0 (unchanged)
  • 61847/Gifford: 0 (unchanged)
  • 61849/Homer: 0 (unchanged)
  • 61851/Ivesdale: 0 (unchanged)
  • 61852/Longview: 0 (unchanged)
  • 60949/Ludlow: 0 (unchanged)
  • 61863/Pesotum: 0 (unchanged)
  • 61871/Royal: 0 (unchanged)
  • 61872/Sadorus: 0 (unchanged)
  • 61875/Seymour: 0 (unchanged)
  • 61877/Sidney: 0 (down 2)

The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:

  • 2,486,711 tests
  • 21,063 confirmed cases
  • 103 active cases
  • 20,808 recovered cases
  • 152 fatalities
  • 9 county residents hospitalized
  • 112 active close contacts in quarantine
  • 28,755 close contacts quarantined
  • 3,445 close contacts that became positive

Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:

  • 20.01 to 30: 6,199 cases
  • 10.01 to 20: 4,307 cases
  • 30.01 to 40: 2,636 cases
  • 40.01 to 50: 2,208 cases
  • 50.01 to 60: 1,818 cases
  • 10-and-under: 1,439 cases
  • 60.01 to 70: 1,373 cases
  • 70.01 to 80: 599 cases
  • 80.01 to 90: 317 cases
  • 90.01 to 100: 155 cases
  • 100-plus: 9 cases

Here's a breakdown of the county's COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:

  • 80.01 to 90: 47 deaths
  • 70.01 to 80: 36 deaths
  • 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
  • 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
  • 50.01 to 60: 9 deaths
  • 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
  • 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
  • 100-and-above: 2 deaths
  • 20.01 to 30: 1 death

