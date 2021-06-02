Not only will the vaccine protect you from getting sick — your free COVID-19 shot can now get you a free shot of your choosing or whatever drink suits your palate. https://t.co/qMDju6DNBg— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) June 2, 2021
VACCINATIONS: 42.5% of all Champaign County residents now fully vaccinated
The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 447 overnight, according to data updated Wednesday.
The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 89,259 — or 42.5 percent of the total population of 209,922.
(The ultimate goal — to achieve "herd immunity" — requires somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of all residents being fully vaccinated, health officials say).
The number of residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 81 — to 100,135, or 47.7% of Champaign County's population.
Of the county's 183,333 vaccine-eligible residents (12 and older), 48.7 percent are fully vaccinated and 54.6 percent have received at least one dose.
Here's an overview of Wednesday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,422, up by six overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,310. That's 33.7 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,112, or 32.42 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,153, up by 15 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,317. That's 32.4 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,836, or 29.96 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,923, up by 52 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,317. That's 40.1 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,606, or 34.73 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 17,074, up by 45 overnight.
- First doses administered: 8,575. That's 31.1 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 8,499, or 30.79 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,857, up by 15 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,775. That's 41.3 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 6,082, or 37.09 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 38,896 up by 70 overnight.
- First doses administered: 21,008. That's 27.4 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 17,888, or 23.29 percent of the total population.
Carle's #COVID19 Vaccine Clinic at Kohl's Plaza will close on Sunday, June 6. Vaccine appointments for those who live or work in Champaign County will transition to Carle Champaign on Curtis and Carle Urbana on Windsor beginning June 7.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases hold at 157
Of 384 new tests, 22 came back positive Wednesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 21,000.
Active cases held at 157, the lowest they've been since Aug. 20, when there were 140. That happened at the tail end of the first week of the UI's fall semester.
COVID hospitalizations rose by three, to 12.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 24 (down 1)
- 61866/Rantoul: 23 (down 4)
- 61802/Urbana: 22 (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 21 (up 3)
- 61820/Champaign: 15 (up 1)
- 61822/Champaign: 10 (down 2)
- 61874/Savoy: 7 (unchanged)
- 61801/Urbana: 7 (down 1)
- 61859/Ogden: 6 (up 1)
- 61880/Tolono: 6 (up 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 4 (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 2 (down 2)
- 61862/Penfield: 2 (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 2 (up 1)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 (up 1)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 (up 1)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 0 (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,186 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 4,299 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,630 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 2,197 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,816 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,429 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,364 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 595 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 317 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 155 cases
- 100-plus: 9 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 36 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,467,818 tests
- 21,000 confirmed cases
- 157 active cases
- 20,695 recovered cases
- 148 fatalities
- 12 county residents hospitalized
- 189 active close contacts in quarantine
- 28,686 close contacts quarantined
- 3,425 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate fell from 2.8 to 2.7 percent, after new data from May 30 (460 tests, 9 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties: