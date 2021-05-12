The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 577 overnight, according to data updated Wednesday.
The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 79,425 — or 37.8 percent of the total population of 209,922.
(The ultimate goal — to achieve "herd immunity" — requires somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of all residents being fully vaccinated, health officials say).
The number of residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 101 — to 92,002, or 43.8% of Champaign County's population.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: PERCENTAGES FOR 16-AND-OLDER ADULTS
Vaccine eligibility will be expanded to include adolescents aged 12-15 on Thursday. So here's one last look at Champaign County's percentages for the 172,260 adults 16 and older:
— Received at least one dose: 53.3 percent, up by 0.1 percent overnight.
— Fully vaccinated: 46.0 percent, up by 0.4 percent overnight.
Here's an overview of Tuesday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,308, up by 27 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,848. That's 30.7 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,460, or 28.28 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,153, up by 27 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,975. That's 30.7 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,178, or 26.58 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,159, up by 51 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,975. That's 37.5 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,184, or 31.54 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 15,851, up by 43 overnight.
- First doses administered: 8,073. That's 29.2 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 7,778, or 28.18 percent of the total population
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,708, up by 152 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,349. That's 38.7 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,359, or 32.68 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 36,651 up by 95 overnight.
- First doses administered: 19,844. That's 25.8 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 16,807, or 21.88 percent of the total population.
UI CAMPUS: 6,575 tests, four cases
The seven-day positivity rate on the UI campus fell Wednesday its lowest point of the school year — 0.03 percent, down overnight from 0.4.
That came after another day with few new cases — four, of 6,575 tests.
For the past seven days, just 14 of 43,832 tests have come back positive — all 14 involving undergrads.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 297 active cases, 12 hospitalizations
Of 7,690 new tests, 35 came back positive Wednesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,594.
Active cases were up slightly (by two, to 297) while hospitalizations were down slightly (by one, to 12).
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 68 (up 2)
- 61801/Urbana: 42 (unchanged)
- 61820/Champaign: 41 (down 2)
- 61822/Champaign: 35 (down 4)
- 61802/Urbana: 30 (down 2)
- 61866/Rantoul: 22 (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 21 (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 11 (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 7 (up 3)
- 61871/Royal: 5 (up 1)
- 61874/Savoy: 5 (up 3)
- 61880/Tolono: 3 (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 (up 1)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 (down 1)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,100 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 4,239 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,561 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 2,143 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,765 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,375 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,344 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 588 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 315 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 153 cases
- 100-plus: 8 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 35 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,393,833 tests
- 20,594 confirmed cases
- 297 active cases
- 20,150 recovered cases
- 147 fatalities
- 12 county residents hospitalized
- 352 active close contacts in quarantine
- 28,029 close contacts quarantined
- 3,346 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate fell from 3.4 to 3.1 percent Wednesday after new data from May 9 (584 tests, 13 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Douglas County: 2.4 percent (+0.1)
- Champaign County: 3.1 percent (-0.3)
- Moultrie County: 3.3 percent (—)
- Iroquois County: 3.8 percent (+0.2)
- Ford County: 3.9 percent (-1.2)
- Piatt County: 4.1 percent (—)
- Vermilion County: 5.0 percent (+0.1)
- DeWitt County: 7.5 percent (+0.1)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.6 percent, unchanged overnight.