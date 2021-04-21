WEDNESDAY'S CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Piatt 7-day rate at area-low 1.3%; Cases up by 62, hospitalizations by 6 in Champaign County; 6,824 tests, 8 positive on UI campus
The number of Champaign County residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 466 overnight, according to data updated Wednesday.
The total number of county residents who have received at least one dose now stands at 82,986 — or 39.5 percent of the total population of 209,922.
With 914 more second doses administered, 30.5 percent (64,072 residents) of the county population is fully vaccinated.
Of Illinois' 102 counties, Champaign now trails only six in the percentage of total residents fully vaccinated — Adams (34.1 percent as of Wednesday), Sangamon (34.1), Monroe (33.3), Cass (31.0), Mercer (30.9) and Washington (30.8).
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: PERCENTAGES FOR 16-AND-OLDER ADULTS
As of now, there's no FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for those under 16. Champaign County's population without that age group is 172,760.
Here are Champaign County's percentages for adults 16 and older:
— Received at least one dose: 48.0 percent, up by 0.2 percent.
— Fully vaccinated: 37.1 percent, up by 0.5 percent.
Here's an overview of Wednesday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 8,294, up by 36 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,533. That's 28.7 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,761, or 23.85 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,603, up by 120 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,405. That's 27.7 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated 4,198, or 21.55 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 8,120, up by 92 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,643. That's 35.0 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,477, or 26.21 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 13,968, up by 64 overnight.
- First doses administered: 7,708. That's 27.9 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 6,260, or 22.68 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,495, up by 199 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,741. That's 35.0 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,754, or 28.99 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 34,369 up by 114 overnight.
- First doses administered: 18,915. That's 24.6 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 15,454, or 20.12 percent of the total population.