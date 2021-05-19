The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 860 overnight, according to data updated Wednesday.
The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 83,071 — or 39.6 percent of the total population of 209,922.
(The ultimate goal — to achieve "herd immunity" — requires somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of all residents being fully vaccinated, health officials say).
The number of residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 580 — to 94,788, or 45.1% of Champaign County's population.
Of the county's 183,333 vaccine-eligible residents (12 and older), 45.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 51.8 percent have received at least one dose.
Here's an overview of Wednesday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,869, up by 150 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,970. That's 31.5 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,899, or 31.07 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,590, up by 75 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,073. That's 31.2 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,517, or 28.32 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,498, up by 154 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,133. That's 38.7 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,365, or 32.91 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 16,313, up by 160 overnight.
- First doses administered: 8,207. That's 29.7 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 8,106, or 29.37 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,199, up by 203 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,472. That's 39.5 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,727, or 34.93 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 37,289 up by 242 overnight.
- First doses administered: 20,177. That's 26.3 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 17,112, or 22.28 percent of the total population.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 6,167 tests, 30 cases
Of 6,167 new tests, 30 came back positive Wednesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,762.
Active cases were up by five, to 272, while hospitalizations rose by one, to nine.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 51 (unchanged)
- 61820/Champaign: 39 (up 1)
- 61801/Urbana: 35 (down 1)
- 61822/Champaign: 31 (down 3)
- 61802/Urbana: 30 (up 3)
- 61866/Rantoul: 29 (up 2)
- 61853/Mahomet: 13 (up 3)
- 61874/Savoy: 10 (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 8 (up 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 7 (down 1)
- 61843/Fisher: 5 (down 1)
- 61871/Royal: 3 (up 1)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 2 (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,141 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 4,265 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,590 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 2,158 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,785 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,399 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,350 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 592 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 315 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 155 cases
- 100-plus: 9 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 35 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,433,352 tests
- 20,762 confirmed cases
- 272 active cases
- 20,343 recovered cases
- 147 fatalities
- 9 county residents hospitalized
- 339 active close contacts in quarantine
- 28,327 close contacts quarantined
- 3,374 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate remained 2.6 percent for the fourth straight day after new data from May 16 (688 tests, 17 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Douglas County: 2.0 percent (-0.3)
- Moultrie County: 2.4 percent (—)
- Champaign County: 2.6 percent (—)
- Ford County: 2.9 percent (—)
- Vermilion County: 3.7 percent (—)
- DeWitt County: 4.0 percent (-0.3)
- Piatt County: 4.3 percent (-0.5)
- Iroquois County: 5.0 percent (+0.1)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.5 percent.
UI CAMPUS: 2,679 tests, 3 cases
On the Tuesday after finals week, the UI campus reported that three of 2,679 tests came back positive.
The seven-day positivity rate was up slightly, from 0.6 to 0.7 percent.
For the past seven days, 18 of 26,352 tests have come back positive — eight involving undergrads, one grad student, five faculty-staff members and four classified as "other."