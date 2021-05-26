Wednesday's vaccination updates: With 42% of all residents fully vaccinated, Champaign County's active case count falls to lowest point since March 15
The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 360 overnight, according to data updated Wednesday.
The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 87,351 — or 41.6 percent of the total population of 209,922.
(The ultimate goal — to achieve "herd immunity" — requires somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of all residents being fully vaccinated, health officials say).
The number of residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 576 — to 98,277, or 46.8% of Champaign County's population.
Of the county's 183,333 vaccine-eligible residents (12 and older), 47.6 percent are fully vaccinated and 53.6 percent have received at least one dose.
Here's an overview of Wednesday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,234, up by 24 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,206. That's 33.0 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,028, or 31.89 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,899, up by 38 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,206. That's 31.9 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,693, or 29.23 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,726, up by 48 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,252. That's 39.46 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,474, or 33.73 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 16,784, up by 56 overnight.
- First doses administered: 8,437. That's 30.6 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 8,347, or 30.24 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,642, up by 38 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,673. That's 40.7 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,969, or 36.41 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 38,251 up by 132 overnight.
- First doses administered: 20,730. That's 27.09 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 17,521, or 22.81 percent of the total population.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 4,020 tests, 32 cases
Of 4,020 new tests, 32 came back positive Wednesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,896.
Active cases were down by four, to 216, the lowest they've been since March 15.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 36 (down 1)
- 61866/Rantoul: 29 (up 2)
- 61822/Champaign: 26 (unchanged)
- 61820/Champaign: 23 (down 6)
- 61802/Urbana: 23 (down 3)
- 61801/Urbana: 21 (down 1)
- 61853/Mahomet: 14 (up 5)
- 61874/Savoy: 13 (up 1)
- 61859/Ogden: 10 (down 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 7 (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 4 (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 3 (down 1)
- 61880/Tolono: 2 (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 (up 1)
- 61871/Royal: 1 (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 (down 1)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,169 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 4,282 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,608 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 2,181 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,801 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,419 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,359 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 593 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 317 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 155 cases
- 100-plus: 9 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 36 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,453,417 tests
- 20,896 confirmed cases
- 216 active cases
- 20,532 recovered cases
- 148 fatalities
- 14 county residents hospitalized
- 235 active close contacts in quarantine
- 28,527 close contacts quarantined
- 3,399 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate rose slightly, from 2.4 to 2.5 percent, after new data from May 23 (479 tests, 17 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Douglas County: 1.6 percent (+0.3)
- Champaign County: 2.5 percent (+0.1)
- Piatt County: 2.5 percent (—)
- Moultrie County: 2.9 percent (-0.1)
- Vermilion County: 3.1 percent (-0.2)
- Iroquois County: 3.8 percent (-0.4)
- Ford County: 4.4 percent (-0.1)
- DeWitt County: 5.4 percent (+0.3)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.7 percent.
UI CAMPUS: 2,289 tests, 2 cases
Of 2,289 new tests, two came back positive Tuesday on the UI campus.
The positive tests, reported Wednesday, involved one grad student and one person in the category classified as "other."
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.06 percent.
For the past seven days, eight of 14,024 tests have come back positive — four involving faculty/staff, three in the "other category" and one grad student.