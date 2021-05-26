Carle Health is starting new support groups to help bereaved heal after COVID-19 losses.

Their daily walk at Urbana’s Meadowbrook Park was the setting for Shinta and Nursalim Hadi's selfie — the 1,000th submitted for our nine-month pandemic project showing masked Illini present and past .

MORNING UPDATE

■ Another round of encouraging news for Champaign County: Active cases dropped by 20 (to 220) and active close contacts in quarantine were down by 67 (to 238).

■ Pesotum became the 13th Champaign County town without any known active cases, joining Broadlands, Dewey, Foosland, Homer, Ivesdale, Longview, Ludlow, Penfield, Philo, Sadorus, Seymour and Thomasboro.

■ Women in their 60s and 90s became the 136th and 137th Vermilion County residents to lose their lives to COVID-19, local health officials announced Tuesday. Of the county’s 159 active cases, 13 involve hospitalizations.

■ Percentage of all residents who’ve received at least one dose:

Champaign County: 46.5%

Piatt County: 40.6%

Ford County: 39.4%

Douglas County: 31.8%

Vermilion County: 26.9%

■ Total doses administered by county: Champaign, 184,692 (+676); DeWitt, 10,153 (+24); Douglas, 11,861 (+48); Ford, 9,678 (+17); Piatt, 12,604 (+7) and Vermilion, 38,119 (+40).

JEFF D’ALESSIO