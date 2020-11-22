Weekend coronavirus updates: Champaign County surpasses 10,000 confirmed cases, reports 46th fatality; Carle adds 10 COVID-positive patients, ICU count remains 12
Twelve of the 69 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Sunday by Carle health.
The number of ICU patients at the Urbana hospital remained unchanged from a day earlier. The number of COVID-positive patients increased by 10 since Saturday.
In all, 104 patients with COVID are hospitalized in Carle facilities (up 14 from Saturday), with 19 of those in ICU (up two).
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington has 28 COVID-positive patients (five in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had five (two in ICU).
Reporting one COVID patient each, neither in ICU: Carle’s Hoopeston Regional Health Center and Carle’s Eureka Hospital.
Carle began providing daily information on COVID patients on Wednesday, with the launch of a new online dashboard. Here’s an overview of the first five days for its Urbana and Bloomington hospitals:
URBANA
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 69 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 70 patients, 7 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 24 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
Since March, 549 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 85 hospitalized patients have died.
Also Sunday, the C-U Public Health District reported that 12 Champaign County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, three fewer than Saturday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 15th fatality, 17 new cases
Late Sunday, local health officials announced a Douglas County resident in their 80s "lost their life due to health complications caused by the virus."
It was Douglas County's 15th coronavirus-related death.
Douglas also reported 17 new cases Sunday, raising its total to 1,304. Of those, 297 have come in the past two weeks and remain active.
How Sunday's cases break down by age:
- Females aged 13 and 17
- Two women and two men in their 20s
- Three men in their 30s
- One woman in her 40s
- Two women and one man in their 50s
- One man in his 60s
- One woman in her 70s
- One woman and one man in their 80s
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 46th fatality, 194 new cases
A man in his 70s became the 46th Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde said Sunday.
Of 11,725 new COVID-19 tests, 194 came back positive Sunday in Champaign County. Champaign County surpassed 10,000 confirmed cases and now has 10,044 during the pandemic.
Other county numbers of note:
— Active cases were up by five, to 1,324.
— Recovered cases rose by 188, to 8,674.
— Close contacts in quarantine were up by 18, to 1,949.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 256 active (down 28), 3,516 total (up 29)
- 61821/Champaign: 167 active (down three), 1,144 total (up 22)
- 61822/Champaign: 150 active (up one), 899 total (up 17)
- 61866/Rantoul: 121 active (down three), 862 total (up 16)
- 61802/Urbana: 118 active (up nine), 758 total (up 19)
- 61801/Urbana: 117 active (unchanged), 914 total (up 15)
- 61853/Mahomet: 96 active (up four), 480 total (up 19)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 59 active (up 13), 258 total (up 15)
- 61880/Tolono: 38 active (down four), 214 total (up five)
- 61874/Savoy: 35 active (up three, 283 total (up nine)
- 61847/Gifford: 20 active (up two), 76 total (up two)
- 61849/Homer: 18 active (up two), 55 total (up two)
- 61877/Sidney: 16 active (up two), 71 total (up two)
- 61843/Fisher: 13 active (up one), 97 total (up three)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 13 active (up three), 54 total (up three)
- 61863/Pesotum: 13 active (up two), 39 total (up two)
- 61864/Philo: 11 active (down one), 73 total (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 11 active (up two), 38 total (up three)
- 61845/Foosland: 10 active (up one), 22 total (up one)
- 60949/Ludlow: 9 active (down two), 26 total (up one)
- 61862/Penfield: 7 active (up one), 28 total (up one)
- 61871/Royal: 7 active (down three), 28 total (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 5 active (unchanged), 18 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 4 active (up two), 22 total (up two)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (down one), 20 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 2 active (up two), 11 total (up two)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (down one), 15 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged), 2 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 1,027,586 tests
- 10,044 confirmed cases
- 46 fatalities
- 13,597 close contacts quarantined
- 1,307 close contacts that became positive
VERMILION COUNTY: 54 new cases, 27 hospitalized
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by 54 Sunday, to 2,602.
There are now 27 COVID-positive county residents hospitalized, unchanged from Saturday.
With 42 other residents being released from isolation, Vermilion has 235 active cases.
How the cases reported Sunday break down by age:
- Three residents in their 90s
- One in their 80s
- Two in their 70s
- Four in their 60s
- 12 in their 50s
- Eight in their 40s
- Five in their 30s
- 12 in their 20s
- Three teens
- Three grade-school-aged children
- One toddler
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 3,601 new tests, 12 new cases, 0.3 percent daily rate
The day after in-person classes ended for the semester, the campus’ seven-day positivity rate held at 0.3 percent.
Twelve new cases emerged from 3,601 new tests Saturday on campus, a daily rate of 0.3 percent, according to data updated Sunday.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
