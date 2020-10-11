Weekend coronavirus updates: Douglas County reports eighth fatality — man in 80s; Champaign County adds 55 cases; UI seven-day rate lowest since mid-August
A man in his 80s became the eighth Douglas County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, local health officials announced Sunday night.
In a Facebook post, the Douglas County Health Department wrote: "This individual was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. ... Prior to being infected with COVID-19, this individual was in good health. Due to complications caused by COVID-19, this individual was hospitalized. Despite the love of many and the very best efforts of wonderful medical staff, we regrettably announce the passing and Douglas County's eighth COVID-19 death."
DCHD also reported five new cases Sunday, bringing its total to 380. A breakdown of the new cases by age:
- 14-year-old male
- One man in his 20s
- One woman in her 50s
- One man in his 70s
- One woman in her 80s
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Hospitalizations hold at four
Of 5,323 new tests, 55 came back positive Sunday in Champaign County, a rate of 1.0 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate held at 0.6 percent.
Other Champaign County coronavirus numbers of note from Sunday:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained unchanged at four.
— Active cases shrunk by 14, to 351. Recovered cases were up 69, to 4,900.
— The number of close contacts currently in quarantine fell by 119, to 1,046.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 147 active (down 15 from Saturday), 2,480 total (up 19)
- 61821/Champaign: 48 active (down two from Saturday), 504 total (up seven)
- 61801/Urbana: 33 active (unchanged from Saturday), 497 total (up eight)
- 61822/Champaign: 30 active (up five from Saturday), 379 total (up seven)
- 61802/Urbana: 19 active (up two from Saturday), 363 total (up four)
- 61866/Rantoul: 18 active (up two from Saturday), 337 total (up six)
- 61853/Mahomet: 12 active (down one from Saturday), 191 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 12 active (down one from Saturday), 74 total (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 7 active (down one from Saturday), 133 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 4 active (down one from Saturday), 103 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 4 active (unchanged from Saturday), 41 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (down one from Saturday), 26 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (down two from Saturday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (up two from Saturday), 8 total (up two)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 2 active (unchanged from Saturday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged from Saturday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (down one from Saturday), 26 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 13 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Saturday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD: 618,239 tests, 5,278 confirmed cases, 27 fatalities, 7,863 close contacts quarantined and 831 close contacts that became positive.
VERMILION COUNTY: 10 new cases, nine hospitalized
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by 10 Sunday, to 1,060, while hospitalizations held at nine.
Of the new cases, seven are family-related to other positive cases, county health Administrator Doug Toole said.
A breakdown of the new cases by age:
- Two in their 20s
- One in their 30s
- Two in their 40s
- One in their 50s
- Three in their 60s
- One in their 70s
UI: Seven-day positivity rate remains 0.2 percent
Eleven new cases emerged from 3,574 tests Saturday on the UI campus, a rate of 0.3 percent, according to data updated on Sunday.
For the third straight day, the UI's seven-day positivity rate remained 0.2 percent, the lowest point since Aug. 18, two days after students started moving in for the semester.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,326 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,608 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
STATE: Seven-day rate rises to 4.2 percent
Of 64,047 new tests, 2,727 came back positive Sunday, a rate of 4.3 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate rose from 4.0 to 4.2 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday also reported nine coronavirus-related fatalities:
- Cook County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Fayette County: 1 female 90s
- McLean County: 1 female 60s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s
- Warren County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 female 50s
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 1,776 people hospitalized (down 31 from a day earlier), 388 patients in ICU beds (down 18) and 159 patients on ventilators (down seven).
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 6,307,682 tests, 319,150 cases and 8,984 deaths.