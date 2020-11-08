A woman in her 50s with underlying conditions became the 32nd Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette on Sunday.
It's the county's third coronavirus-related death in as many days. Saturday, the county lost a man in his 50s; Friday's death involved a woman in her 70s. All three had underlying health conditions, Pryde said.
Other Sunday county numbers of note:
— New cases were up 96, to 7,089.
— Six residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19.
— Recovered cases were up by 94, to 6,574.
— Active cases were down by one, to 483.
— Close contacts in quarantine were down by three, to 1,451.
STATE: 12,438 new cases top day-old record
For the fourth time this week, Illinois set a single-day record for most new COVID-19 cases — 12,438.
Saturday’s total broke the previous pandemic high — set 24 hours earlier — by 2,062 cases.
A look at the week’s totals, with new records marked with asterisks:
- Saturday: 98,418 tests, 12,428 cases*
- Friday: 98,401 tests, 10,376 cases*
- Thursday: 86,015 tests, 9,935 cases*
- Wednesday: 71,857 tests, 7,538 cases
- Tuesday: 82,435 tests, 6,516 cases
- Monday: 68,118 tests, 9,810 cases*
- Sunday: 78,458 tests, 6,980 cases
The statewide seven-day positivity rate, which stood at 7.5 percent at this time last week, is now 10.3 percent.
REGION 6: Seven-day rate holds at 10.2 percent
Six days after additional mitigation measures took effect, Region 6's seven-down positivity rate stands at 10.2 percent, the same as on Friday.
For restrictions to be lifted, the region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt, Vermilion and 16 other counties must have three consecutive days of a rate under 6.5 percent.
The metrics the state uses cover a period that ends three days earlier (figures announced Saturday are through Nov. 4) and exclude data from the UI campus’ massive saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 3.7 percent, up from 3.5 overnight).
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day.
- Effingham: 18.2 percent (+0.2)
- Fayette: 17.5 percent (+6.7)
- Iroquois: 15.3 percent (+1.3)
- Clay: 14.8 percent (+0.6)
- Douglas: 14.4 percent (+0.9)
- Macon: 13.9 percent (-0.1)
- Clark: 11.6 percent (+3.4)
- Vermilion: 11.6 percent (-0.1)
- Shelby: 10.6 percent (—)
- Coles: 10.2 percent (-0.3)
- Cumberland: 10.2 percent (-0.2)
- Moultrie: 9.8 percent (+0.1)
- DeWitt: 8.4 percent (-0.2)
- Ford: 7.7 percent (+0.8)
- Jasper: 7.7 percent (-0.3)
- Piatt: 7.2 percent (+0.8)
- Champaign: 6.9 percent* (-0.2)
- Lawrence: 6.7 percent (-0.8)
- Crawford: 6.5 percent (-1.2)
- Richland: 5.0 percent (-0.3)
- Edgar: 4.9 percent (+0.9)
*-If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 1.4 percent, same as the four previous days.
SPRINGFIELD: Pritzker test comes back negative
Gov. J.B. Pritzker won’t be required to quarantine for 14 days after a test administered Friday came back negative Saturday.
Pritzker and unnamed staffers were potentially exposed to someone who tested positive while attending a meeting Monday.
The staffers also tested negative, the governor’s office announced Saturday, adding: “This is the second negative test result for the Governor and staff after they underwent their weekly test on Wednesday. Per the CDC, the Governor and staff who attended the meeting, are not considered close contacts because they met with the individual prior to 48 hours before symptom onset. Following CDC guidance, the Governor and staff will not be required to quarantine for 14 days.”
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 323 new cases in past two weeks
Illinois’ 58th-most populous county became the 46th to surpass 1,000 total cases on Saturday.
Douglas County reported 14 new cases Saturday, pushing its total to 1,007.
Of those, 323 have come in the past 14 days, leading county health officials to monitor 607 residents with active cases or their close contacts.
How Saturday’s cases break down by age:
- Girls aged 9 and 13
- Boys aged 11 and 16
- Two women in their 20s
- Two women and one man in their 30s
- Two women and one man in their 40s
- One man in his 50s
- One man in his 80s
VERMILION COUNTY: 34 new cases rage in age from infant to 90s
The number of confirmed cases rose by 34 Saturday in Vermilion County, to 1,888.
Of those, 230 are classified as active (up 15 from Friday), with 21 county residents hospitalized (down one).
How Saturday’s cases break down by age:
- One infant
- One teen
- Seven residents in their 20s
- Nine in their 30s
- One in their 40s
- Nine in their 50s
- Two in their 60s
- Two in their 70s
- One in their 80s
- One in their 90s
Meanwhile, county health Administrator Doug Toole told The News-Gazette Saturday afternoon that the department is looking into two deaths — men in their 60s and 70s — listed among the 76 fatalities statewide Saturday by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The county’s pandemic death toll has been adjusted twice in recent days after fatalities reported to involve Vermilion residents were listed in error.
SATURDAY IN CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 31st fatality, 34 new cases
A man in his 50s with underlying conditions became the 31st Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette on Saturday.
It's the county's second coronavirus-related death in as many days.
Other Saturday county numbers of note:
— New cases were up 34, to 6,993.
— Six residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, down one from Friday.
— Recovered cases were up by 159, to 6,480.
— Active cases were down by 127, to 482.
— Close contacts in quarantine fell by 30, to 1,454.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 126 active (down 65 from Friday), 2,897 total (up 10)
- 61821/Champaign: 63 active (down 16 from Friday), 729 total (up eight)
- 61801/Urbana: 57 active (down nine from Friday), 646 total (up two)
- 61822/Champaign: 52 active (down 15 from Friday), 555 total (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 39 active (down 18 from Friday), 584 total (up one)
- 61802/Urbana: 26 active (down 13 from Friday), 479 total (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 21 active (down five from Friday), 283 total (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 19 active (down two from Friday), 176 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 15 active (unchanged from Friday), 160 total (up four)
- 61880/Tolono: 15 active (unchanged from Friday), 110 total (up three)
- 61843/Fisher: 10 active (down three from Friday), 67 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 7 active (up one from Friday), 27 total (up two)
- 61816/Broadlands: 7 active (down one from Friday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 5 active (down two from Friday), 41 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active (up one from Friday), 32 total (up one)
- 61862/Penfield: 3 active (down two from Friday), 14 total (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (down two from Friday), 39 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (down two from Friday), 22 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (down two from Friday), 22 total (unchanged
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (down one from Friday), 15 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged Friday), 19 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (down one from Friday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (down one from Friday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (down one from Friday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 867,824 tests
- 6,993 confirmed cases
- 31 fatalities
- 11,031 close contacts quarantined
- 1,148 close contacts that became positive