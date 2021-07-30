If your weekend plans include a trip to the Champaign Public Library, any indoor facility in the Champaign or Urbana park districts or Busch Stadium for Ted Simmons Bobblehead Night, here’s a quick reminder that masks are back — and a must to enter those venues as of the last 48 hours. But there’s plenty else happening outdoors around the area this weekend. Here are five highlights, courtesy Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO.
SIDNEY“There’s something for everybody” at Sidney Fun Daze, organizer Mike Roy says. Saturday’s short list: the kiddie bike parade followed by the kiddie tractor pull in the morning, the parade and “anything on wheels” Earl Bennett/Kropp Memorial Car Show in the afternoon and the teen dance and live music from The Boat Drunks in the evening. The Savannah Day 2.96 Memorial Run/Walk kicks things off at 7 tonight.
URBANAThe 2021 Champaign County Fair finishes with a double feature of big grandstand draws — the demolition derby at 7 tonight and tractor pulls at noon and 5 p.m. Saturday, First Responder Day. And closing out a memorable fair for music: 3 Gun Whiskey at 9 tonight, Garrett and the Geezers at 3 p.m. Saturday, both in the Beer Pavilion.
CHAMPAIGNYou’re all invited to the most photographed patch of land in central Illinois — The Atkins Group’s Clearview Farm in northwest Champaign, home to 50,000 sunflowers spread across 25 acres — from 6 to 8 tonight for live music, ice cream and one last look
at the spectacular maze as the season nears its end.
MAHOMETThe Mabery Gelvin Botanical Garden at Lake of the Woods is the setting for this week’s Champaign County Forest Preserve Summer Concert Series — starring local bands Dearie and Nectar from 5-7 p.m. Sunday.
ARTHURWorth the wait: organizers of the area’s most dynamic fireworks show — washed out on June 26 and 27 — will try again Saturday night at Arthur’s Jurgens Park.
Also, tonight’s the makeup day for fireworks in Mahomet, with gates opening at
4 for Freedom Fest at Lake of the Woods.