DeLAND — Police were called to the DeLand-Weldon school board meeting Wednesday night, but ended up leaving shortly after they arrived after the Piatt County Sheriff said the department would not enforce mask mandates.
Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said, “We're not going to be the mask police, and I think the caller wanted us to do that. At that point, they said they did not need us.”
Vogelzang said the call came in at around 6:30 p.m., the time the board meeting was scheduled to begin. Two deputies arrived at the meeting and remained there for a brief amount of time, the sheriff added.
School Superintendent Amanda Geary confirmed that a school board member called the sheriff's department to ask for assistance with audience members who refused to wear face coverings at the meeting held in the high school gymnasium.
Audience members have been pushing the school board in recent months to buck the state mask mandates for students and staff, as well as the vaccine requirement for staff.
The school board has responded that refusing to comply could cost the district its accreditation, something the state has threatened on school systems who — at least initially — refused to follow the mandates.
A DeLand-Weldon teacher has also filed a complaint in Piatt County court against the school district, asking for a temporary restraining order and injunction on mask, vaccine and testing mandates in the school district.
That case was delayed Wednesday when an attorney for the state of Illinois — which has three entities also named in the court complaint — asked for a new judge to be assigned the case.
That request was granted by Piatt County Judge Dana Rhoades, who said the proceedings have now been assigned to Judge Gary Webber.
Vogelzang said that, with limited staffing, the sheriff's police do not have time to enforce mask mandates.
The exception would be if a business owner complained that someone would not leave an establishment after being requested to mask — then refusing to leave when asked — but said that would technically be a criminal trespassing call, not mask enforcement.